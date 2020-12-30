Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 1-10, 2021

As we welcome 2021, get out or connect at home with these events, from a virtual wine tasting and comedy show to the tail end of holiday light displays.

Friday, Jan. 1

Luther Locals: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts continues its Luther Locals online series of local musicians with a prerecorded performance by Dave Monterey, of the band The Sting Rays. 8 p.m. Free. For more information, go to bit.ly/2L90hSn

Winter Lights: Last day to visit Santa Rosa’s Winter Lights event and display downtown. The event includes a holiday scavenger hunt, photo ops, discounts at local stores and restaurants and artistic displays. Free. For locations and more information, visit downtownsantarosa.org/winterlights

Sunday, Jan. 3

“Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All”: Final day of the “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All” exhibit, with seasonal art by local artists, at the Upstairs Art Gallery. 306 Center St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit upstairsartgallery.net

Monday, Jan. 4

Virtual Monday Night Novato Magic: The city of Novato presents a virtual performance by magician Mike Della Penna. 6-6:30 p.m. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2WTOtpR

Wednesday, Jan. 6

What Are Primates?: Napa County Library presents a series of informative talks about primates and how they live in the wild. 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hsKjin

Thursday, Jan. 7

Jane Smiley in Conversation with Barbara Lane: Author Jane Smiley will discuss her book “Perestroika in Paris,” the story of a runaway racehorse loose in Paris. 7 p.m., online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Friday, Jan. 8

Hindsight 2021: Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theater presents 12 Zoom plays, finalists selected from nearly 200 submissions, including mystery and comedy. Through Jan. 17. Tickets are $15 to livestream, $30 for all access and $10 for on demand. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/hindsight2021

Luther Locals: Megan Schoenbohm is the featured artist for this Luther Locals segment. Her music is oriented to kids and celebrates compassion, kindness and diversity. 5 p.m. Free. For more information, go to bit.ly/34Txys6

Saturday, Jan. 9

Wine and Caviar Virtual Tasting: Enjoy the finer things with Papapietro Perry’s caviar and wine pairings. 3-4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Bundles are $295 for nonmembers, $275 for members. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com/events

Holiday Lights on the Sonoma Plaza: Final day to visit Sonoma Plaza’s unique outdoor light display, with thousands of festive lights. Begins at dark. Free. For more information, visit sonomavalley.com

Wine and Comedy: Charles Krug Winery and The Laugh Cellar in St. Helena present a Virtual Wine & Comedy Lounge. A 30-minute virtual wine tasting is followed by a comedy show with Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Aidan Park. 6:30 p.m. $99, including wine and shipping, plus Zoom access to the event. To reserve, go to bit.ly/3aEqp2f