Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 13-22, 2023

Enjoy winter wine tastings, art gallery receptions, live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Jan. 13

Artist’s reception: Visit with Simmon Factor, whose paintings inspired by living next to Santa Rosa Creek are on display at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. An opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 16. More information at cafefridagallery.com.

Winery Comedy Tour: Crews of comedians visit 48 states, performing seven nights a week. The tour stops at 7 p.m. at Hook & Ladder Vineyards & Winery, 2134 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at 707-526-2255, hookandladderwinery.com.

Lee Vandeveer Band: Mix of blues, psychedelic rock, jazz and more at 9 p.m. at The Toad in Hole, 116 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. Also Rascuaches. Free. More information at 707-544-8623, bit.ly/3WSOhod.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Wine Road’s 30th anniversary Winter Wineland: Seventy wineries in Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys offer specialty wine tastings, meetings with winemakers and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 and $95, $10 designated driver. Advance tickets only. Through Jan. 15. More information at 707-433-4335, wineroad.com/events/winter-wineland.

“Favorite Things”: Artists of all ages show one work each at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Rescheduled opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 5. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Open Mic Night: Community members perform everything from song and dance to comedy and poetry. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com/openmic.

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5 at the door. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Vicki Barbolak: Barrel Proof Comedy presents the “America’s Got Talent” finalist, plus comic Victor Pacheco. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20, VIP $50 (includes dinner). More information at 707-665-9472, bit.ly/3ZuvWzp.

Sunday, Jan. 15

BanjerDan: Acoustic musician plays the banjo and shares humorous commentary at 3 p.m. at Mendocino Theatre Company, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino. Free, suggested $10 donation. More information at 707-937-2718, mendocinotheatre.org/events.

Pipe-organ concert: Organist Paul Blanchard performs classical selections at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration: Zoom and livestream event honors the legacy of King’s work for civil rights, social justice and freedom. Music, dance, poetry and speakers featured from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free. More information at facebook.com/MLKcommittee.

Monday, Jan. 16

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Come in PJs for “Sweet Dreams” crafts and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Also a Martin Luther King Jr. Day storytime. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/museum-mondays.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Petaluma Conversations: Weekly series of community conversations returns with hosts Lou Zweier and John Crowley to help bridge social and political divides. Event is from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. at Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Free. Through Feb. 7. More information at 707-763-9801, bit.ly/3W2Gi6T.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Professional male dancers perform ballet and modern dances in a playful 40th-season anniversary presentation at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29 to $59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

“Fedora”: Met Opera Live stages Umberto Giordano’s drama at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $19 to $27. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com/special-events.

“Forbidden Kiss Live”: Stage Left Studio presents the erotic cabaret show with comedy, dance, songs, burlesque, sketches and more. Also a dirty limerick contest. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $19. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/wednesdayweirdness.