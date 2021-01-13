Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 15-24, 2021

Get rid of the winter (and stay-home) blues with unique activities in Sonoma County this month, from an online music festival and concerts to a virtual cooking class.

Friday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations: Healdsburg Jazz presents a family concert in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. 7 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday, Jan. 16. Free, $10 suggested donation. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Rainbow Girls: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will present a recorded performance on its Facebook page by the all-female trio the Rainbow Girls as part of its Luther Locals series. 8 p.m., free. For more information, go to bit.ly/3bA24Lq

Saturday, Jan. 16

Real Neato At Home: To benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank, tune in to Real Neato, a music festival featuring Emily Afton, LA GENTE SF, John Courage and other artists. 6 p.m. livestream online. Free, but donations accepted. For more information, visit realneato.com

Basic Bike Maintenance for Families: Bike Sonoma presents a workshop for families to learn the basics of keeping bicycles in good shape, including maintenance of tires, brakes, tools and more. 2 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops

Sunday, Jan. 17

MLK Birthday Celebration: The Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration Committee will mark the anniversary of the civil rights leader’s birthday with an online program featuring music, art, theater and spoken word. Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of Civil Rights leader Ralph David Abernathy, will talk about the 1960s Civil Rights and the Black Lives Matter movements. 7-9 p.m., free. Accessible on Facebook and YouTube (search for MLK Birthday Celebration Sonoma County) and Zoom (use Zoom ID 850 4597 6853 and passcode 826811).

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Frida Kahlo in America: Join the Sebastopol Senior Center for a virtual “day trip” featuring a talk on Frida Kahlo’s art and life. 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on Zoom. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org

Thursday, Jan. 21

Spark Your Inspiration for 2021: Aqus Cafe in Petaluma presents author Elad Levinson, who will discuss how to be more inspired in the new year. 1-3 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit aqus.com/event/spark-your-inspiration-for-2021

Coffee with the CEO: Hosted by Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO Peter Rumble, this talk will include Tyler Hedden, Providence St. Joseph Health’s chief executive for Sonoma County, who will discuss coronavirus measures and answer questions about the pandemic. 9 a.m. online. Price depends on membership in Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. For more information, visit santarosametrochamber.com

Friday, Jan. 22

Handmade Artisan Pasta and Sumptuous Sauces: Learn how to make fresh pasta dishes and a deep-fried banana ravioli in this cooking class for all ages and skill levels. 4 p.m. online. $25. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/handmade-artisan-pasta

Jason Farnham: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will present a recorded performance on its Facebook page by musician Jason Farnham of Santa Rosa, as part of its Luther Locals series. 8 p.m., free. For more information, go to bit.ly/3nDQJwk

Saturday, Jan. 23

Watch Party Livestream of “The Evil Dead”: Watch the 1981 classic “The Evil Dead” with live commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from star Bruce Campbell through the Luther Burbank Center. 6 p.m. online. $25, $50 VIP tickets. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/evil-dead

Michael Drolet Master Class: Join Broadway actor Michael Drolet and 6th Street Playhouse for a master class. 3 p.m. on Zoom. $45 tickets. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/home

Pete the Cat: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Pete the Cat as part of its Family Fun series. The virtual musical performance and story are based on the popular book series by Eric Litwin. Free, online. Viewable until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3oGyHuH

Sunday, Jan. 24

SRS @ Home: Join the Santa Rosa Symphony for a concert with works from Bach and Mozart as well as features from Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Marianne Martines, two trailblazing female composers. 2 p.m. Q & A, 3 p.m. concert on YouTube or on the SRS website. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org