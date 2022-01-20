Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 21-30, 2022

Editor’s note: As the current Sonoma County restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings continue, many arts and entertainment venues have canceled or postponed scheduled events for January and early February. Some are proceeding, with adjustments such as limiting the number of people inside and capping ticket sales at 50 to stay within the limit set by the county for indoor gatherings.

Some events are online, and several venues already have a capacity below 50 people. However, it’s best to check websites and call ahead before heading out, to confirm events are proceeding as planned.

Friday, Jan. 21

“In Deep Water”: New art exhibit features collaborative mixed media works by papermaker Jane Ingram Allen and printmaker Jami Taback, plus “Endangered” paintings by Paul Ford. Visit from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Gallery 212 at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Visitors must wear N95 or KN95 masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Limited to four people in the gallery at once. Artwork addresses global environmental issues. Free admission. Through Jan. 30. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org/in-deep-water-endangered.

Crystal Arnold: The nonprofit Praxis Peace Institute in Sonoma presents a Zoom lecture with the director of education for the Post Growth Institute in Ashland, Oregon. The talk, “Cultivating a Post Growth Culture,” begins at 4 p.m. The fee is $20. More information at praxispeace.org/events.

“Beyond Image — Contemporary Abstraction”: Solo art show by abstract painter Naomi Clark runs through Feb. 12 at Legion Projects, 711A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Visit from noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at legion-projects.com.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Stella Heath Trio: Speakeasy-style hot jazz and swing with music ranging from the Roaring ’20s to the Big Band era of the early 1940s. Performance is from 5-8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Le Duo: French, folk and gypsy music with Gabe and Mimi from 2-5 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

“Blessed Unrest”: New juried exhibit opens at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Visit from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; reception begins at 3 p.m. Includes works by Santa Rosa mixed media artist Monica Bryant. Free admission. Through Feb. 26. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

“Journey to the Tower”: Opening reception for photo sculpture artists Natalia Bertotti and Michael Garlington from 4-7 p.m. at the Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Event includes tarot card reader Krystal Kalikala. Free admission; reservations requested. More information at 415-515-1210, paulmahdergallery.com.

Oliver Lee Jackson: Guest curator Diane Roby talks with the Oakland artist about his exhibit “Any Eyes: Oliver Lee Jackson.” Event is from 2-4 p.m. at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Free with admission: $17-$20, free for ages 17 and younger. Through Feb. 20. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Stephane Wrembel Band: French gypsy jazz guitarist and his band perform a Django Reinhardt birthday tribute concert celebrating the late jazz guitarist and composer. Performances are at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40-$55. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Poetic License Sonoma: Guest poet Les Bernstein joins eight poets from the Sebastopol Center for the Arts for a “Pandemica” virtual reading from 7-8:30 p.m. during the Fourth Tuesday Zoom Poetry Series. The fee is $5. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Family Storytime: Join a Sonoma County Library children’s librarian for a live Zoom storytime from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The program includes books, finger plays, rhymes and songs. Free; advance registration required. More information at bit.ly/3tXPdfB.

“Jewels”: The Bolshoi Ballet performs choreographer George Balanchine’s homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St. Petersburg that made a vital impact on his career. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $16-$21. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Big Head Todd and the Monsters: Rock, folk and blues band from Colorado performs at 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $40-$50. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Friday, Jan. 28

“Fisherman’s Friends”: Sonoma Film Institute screens the 2019 feel-good film loosely based on a true story about a band of singing Cornish fishermen discovered by a London music executive. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Jan. 30.) Suggested donation is $5. More information at 707-662-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Saturday, Jan. 29

LumaCon: Virtual programs include gaming sessions from 11 a.m. to noon and 2-3 p.m.; panelists throughout the day; and crafts kits available for pickup beginning Jan. 24 at Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Live event postponed until April 30. Free. More information at lumacon.net.

Gypsy Trio: Musicians Ian Scherer, Emily Froberg and Trevor Kinsel perform gypsy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt from 5-8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Masters of Hawaiian Music: Four-time Grammy-winning master slack key guitarist and vocalist George Kahumoku Jr. joins Led Kaapana and Herb Ohta Jr. for performances featuring Hawaiian songs, storytelling and the aloha spirit of the islands. Concerts are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $29-$49. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.