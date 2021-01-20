Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 22-31, 2021

Spice up your routine this January with virtual events like cooking classes, concerts and mindful discussions.

Friday, Jan. 22

Handmade Artisan Pasta and Sumptuous Sauces: Learn how to make fresh pasta dishes and a deep-fried banana ravioli in this cooking class for all ages and skill levels. 4 p.m. online. $25. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/handmade-artisan-pasta

Jason Farnham: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will present a recorded performance on its Facebook page by musician Jason Farnham of Santa Rosa, as part of its Luther Locals series. 8 p.m., free. For more information, go to bit.ly/3nDQJwk

Saturday, Jan. 23

Watch Party Livestream of “The Evil Dead”: Watch the 1981 classic “The Evil Dead” with live commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from star Bruce Campbell, through the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 6 p.m. online. $25, $50 VIP tickets. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/evil-dead

Michael Drolet Master Class: Join Broadway actor Michael Drolet and 6th Street Playhouse for a master class. 3 p.m. on Zoom. $45 tickets. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/home

Pete the Cat: The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Pete the Cat as part of its Family Fun series. The virtual musical performance and story are based on the popular book series by Eric Litwin. Free, online. Viewable until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3oGyHuH

Sunday, Jan. 24

SRS @ Home: Join the Santa Rosa Symphony for a concert with works from Bach and Mozart as well as features from Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Marianne Martines, two trailblazing female composers. 2 p.m. Q & A, followed by a 3 p.m. concert, on YouTube or on the SRS website. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Monday, Jan. 25

Earle Baum Center of the Blind's Labyrinth Finger Walk: The Earle Baum Center presents a calming labyrinth “finger walk,” presented on your phone. The virtual “walk” includes discussion, music, meditation and reflection. Free. Raised-line and low-vision versions and copies of the labyrinth are available for people who are blind and can be sent for $15. 3 p.m. online. For more information, visit earlebaum.org and click on calendar.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Bird-Noticing and the Power of Attention, Online Q&A with Jenny Odell: Author Jenny Odell will discuss her process of “bird-noticing” and the healing power of paying attention to nature. The event kicks off the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation’s winter series “Birding to Beat the Winter Blues.” 2:30 p.m. online. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit bit.ly/2XV4xIp

Thursday, Jan. 28

Building an Iconic Teapot: Express your creativity as instructor Lynn Wood leads a workshop on how to make a rectangular slab teapot with the Sonoma Community Center. 3:30 p.m. online, also available Friday, Jan. 29. $70. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/iconic-teapot

Language of the Land: Winter Abundance — Turkey Tails to Miner’s Lettuce: Herbalist Autumn Summers will show viewers how to add local flora and fungi to their diets this winter and early spring in this online discussion presented by Sonoma Land Trust. 7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3p6b8vO

Friday, Jan. 29

Luther Locals — Dave Hamilton: Lifetime Sonoma County resident and folk/Americana musician Dave Hamilton will perform as part of Luther Burbank Center’s mini-concert series “Luther Locals.” 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/luther-locals-dave-hamilton

Saturday, Jan. 30

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents The Democracy! Suite: The Green Music Center kicks off its new season with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet and trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis. 7 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

“Stayin’ Strong and Crabbin’ Along” Feed: The Russian River Rotary Foundation presents a virtual show and auction. Free, but donations are welcome. 6 p.m. performances by Sonoma County musicians; auction starts at 7 p.m. Auction opens at noon Jan. 25, online. You also can order a crab dinner to pick up and enjoy during the event; deadline to order is noon on Jan. 21. $150 for a meal for two. For more information, visit russianriverrotary.ejoinme.org/2021CrabFeedHome

Sunday, Jan. 31

Harlem of the West: Healdsburg Jazz presents “Harlem Of The West,” a musician-led discussion about the rich history of jazz in San Francisco. 5 p.m. online. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org