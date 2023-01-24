Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2023

Enjoy crab feeds, celebrate the Lunar New Year, see live music and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2023
Updated 1 hour ago

Friday, Jan. 27

“That 70th Show”: Gallery exhibit and community wall commemorate the Sonoma Community Center’s 70th anniversary. Opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the center’s Causeway Gallery, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free, donations accepted. Through April 30. More information at sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Madilyn Mei: Indie pop singer-songwriter headlines a 7:30 p.m. show at Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Special guest M.J. Ward. Tickets are $12. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Studio 54 Night with the party cover band begins at 9 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets, at $30, benefit local charities. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Bodega Bay Area Chowder Day: Event returns for its 20th anniversary, with chowder tastings beginning at 10 a.m. and noon at numerous restaurants. Carpooling recommended. Tickets are $25, advance sales only. More information at visitbodegabayca.com/chowder-day.

LumaCon: Comic convention presented by Petaluma libraries. Event features cosplay, vendors, exhibitors, workshops, panels, live action role playing, contests and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Free. More information at lumacon.net.

Lunar New Year Celebration: Redwood Empire Chinese Association presents traditional Chinese activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Lion and dragon dances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also a Museum of Sonoma County storytelling booth. Admission is $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/event/lunar-new-year.

Pinots for Paws: Discounted wine tastings (by reservation), pet supply drive and puppy kissing booth benefit the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Dutton Estate Winery, 8757 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol. Tickets start at $12.50. Through Jan. 29. More information at 707-829-9463, duttonestate.com.

Honey Rose Music Fest: Eight bands, African spirit drumming, art, dancing, Caribbean food and more from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Suggested donation of $5 to $25. Proceeds benefit youth programs. More information at 707-228-4853, seb.org/events.

Rock ’n’ Roll Crab and Pasta Feed: Russian River Rotary’s 36th annual event returns in person with live music, costumes, games, auctions and all-you-can-eat dinner. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Friedman Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $100. More information at russianriverrotary.ejoinme.org/2023CrabFeed.

Art reception: Celebration of winter exhibits “The New Californians: Photographs by Judy Dater” and “We Are Still Here: Pomo Artists and Our Cultural Landscape.” Reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10, advance registration only. Through April 30. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Mario Dell’Olio: Cloverdale author reads from his latest books, “Letters from Italy” and “Tilting Toward the Sun,” at 6 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Vietnamese New Year’s Show: Performance begins at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $68. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Mark Karan’s Buds: Grateful Dead music and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also Grateful Tuna with Joe Craven. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Fleetwood Macramé: Tribute band performs at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door. More information and tickets at caltheatre.com.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Elizabeth Herron: “In the Cities of Sleep” book launch with Sonoma County’s Poet Laureate. Event begins at 2 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Faith Ako: Rohnert Park’s award-winning Hawaiian singer performs at 3 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Kitchen Concert: Robyn Muscardini, Mary Ziegler and Patty McDonough perform an acoustic set at 6 p.m. in Room 110 at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information at sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Monday, Jan. 30

The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus: Tumbling, trick-cycling, juggling, gymnastics, contortions and more accompanied by traditional Chinese musical instruments. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16 and $21, $5 for lap passes. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

“Precious Guru”: Feature-length documentary about 8th century Indian yogi Padmasambhava screens at 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Discussion follows with director Marc Wennberg and musician Peter Rowan. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Levi Lloyd and Friends: The Santa Rosa blues singer and guitarist performs during Locals Night at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $5 and $10. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Thursday, Feb. 2

“Color with Love”: Windsor artist Nancy Gray and others display heart paintings at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Through Feb. 26. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Pamela Rose and Mimi Fox: The Jazz Club performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Program of duets featuring blues/jazz, early folk and more. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/the-jazz-club.

Friday, Feb. 3

Wreckless Strangers: Americana soul band performs at 4 p.m. at Anderson Valley Brewing Co., 17700 Boonville Road, Boonville. Free. More information at 707-895-2337, avbc.com.

“Sidekicked”: One-woman show starring Libby Oberlin as actress Vivian Vance reliving her Ethel Mertz character from TV’s “I Love Lucy.” Sonoma Arts Live comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Opening reception at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through Feb. 19. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

“Open”: Playwright Crystal Skillman’s fragile love story follows a magic show taking place in the main character’s mind. Show opens at 8 p.m. at Main Stage West, 104 N. Main St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $32. Through Feb. 26. More information at 707-823-0177, mainstagewest.com.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest: Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s 33rd annual agriculture education fundraiser at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Reception and silent auction at 4 p.m., crab feed and live auction at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-544-5575, sonomafb.org/crab-feed.

A Cappella Extravaganza: High school and collegiate a cappella groups perform, plus headliner pop/jazz vocal group M-PACT. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets, at $30, benefit Napa High music programs. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Norman Gamboa conducts “Back to Nature” at 7:30 p.m. at Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Chad Somers, tenor. Tickets are $15. Through Feb. 5. More information at socophil.org.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Kenny Washington: Soulful jazz vocalist and Grammy nominee performs at 3 p.m. at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $50. More information at sonomavalleyjazzsociety.org.

Chamber Music Concert Series: Winner of the annual Klein International String Competition performs at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40 to $45. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

