Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2023

Enjoy crab feeds, celebrate the Lunar New Year, see live music and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, Jan. 27

“That 70th Show”: Gallery exhibit and community wall commemorate the Sonoma Community Center’s 70th anniversary. Opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the center’s Causeway Gallery, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free, donations accepted. Through April 30. More information at sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Madilyn Mei: Indie pop singer-songwriter headlines a 7:30 p.m. show at Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Special guest M.J. Ward. Tickets are $12. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Wonder Bread 5: Studio 54 Night with the party cover band begins at 9 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets, at $30, benefit local charities. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Bodega Bay Area Chowder Day: Event returns for its 20th anniversary, with chowder tastings beginning at 10 a.m. and noon at numerous restaurants. Carpooling recommended. Tickets are $25, advance sales only. More information at visitbodegabayca.com/chowder-day.

LumaCon: Comic convention presented by Petaluma libraries. Event features cosplay, vendors, exhibitors, workshops, panels, live action role playing, contests and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Free. More information at lumacon.net.

Lunar New Year Celebration: Redwood Empire Chinese Association presents traditional Chinese activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Lion and dragon dances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also a Museum of Sonoma County storytelling booth. Admission is $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/event/lunar-new-year.

Pinots for Paws: Discounted wine tastings (by reservation), pet supply drive and puppy kissing booth benefit the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Dutton Estate Winery, 8757 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol. Tickets start at $12.50. Through Jan. 29. More information at 707-829-9463, duttonestate.com.

Honey Rose Music Fest: Eight bands, African spirit drumming, art, dancing, Caribbean food and more from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Suggested donation of $5 to $25. Proceeds benefit youth programs. More information at 707-228-4853, seb.org/events.

Rock ’n’ Roll Crab and Pasta Feed: Russian River Rotary’s 36th annual event returns in person with live music, costumes, games, auctions and all-you-can-eat dinner. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Friedman Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $100. More information at russianriverrotary.ejoinme.org/2023CrabFeed.

Art reception: Celebration of winter exhibits “The New Californians: Photographs by Judy Dater” and “We Are Still Here: Pomo Artists and Our Cultural Landscape.” Reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10, advance registration only. Through April 30. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Mario Dell’Olio: Cloverdale author reads from his latest books, “Letters from Italy” and “Tilting Toward the Sun,” at 6 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Vietnamese New Year’s Show: Performance begins at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $68. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Mark Karan’s Buds: Grateful Dead music and more at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also Grateful Tuna with Joe Craven. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Fleetwood Macramé: Tribute band performs at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door. More information and tickets at caltheatre.com.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Elizabeth Herron: “In the Cities of Sleep” book launch with Sonoma County’s Poet Laureate. Event begins at 2 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free, donations accepted. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Faith Ako: Rohnert Park’s award-winning Hawaiian singer performs at 3 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $30 to $45. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Kitchen Concert: Robyn Muscardini, Mary Ziegler and Patty McDonough perform an acoustic set at 6 p.m. in Room 110 at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information at sonomacommunitycenter.org.