Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 28-Feb. 6, 2022

Editor’s note: Sonoma County restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings are in place until Feb. 11, and many arts and entertainment venues have canceled or postponed scheduled events for January and early February as a result. Some events are proceeding, with adjustments such as limiting the number of people inside and capping ticket sales at 50 to stay within the limit set by the county for indoor gatherings.

It’s best to check websites and call ahead before heading out, to confirm events are proceeding as planned.

Friday, Jan. 28

Back pOrchEstra: “Voices in My Head (Genre Whiplash)” album release dance party starts at 6 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Band performs roots rock, Americana, country blues and Western swing. COVID-19 vaccination requested for indoor visitors. Admission is $10. More information at 707-938-7204, backporchestra.com.

“Fisherman’s Friends”: Sonoma Film Institute screens the 2019 feel-good film loosely based on a true story about a band of singing Cornish fishermen discovered by a London music executive. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. Jan. 30.) Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Suggested donation is $5. More information at 707-662-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Online “NESTS” exhibit: Final day of sculptor Steve Tobin’s interpretation of bird nests, cast in bronze or steel, from miniature to monumental. Virtual exhibit available at sculpturesite.com/exhibits. More information at 707-933-1300.

LumaCon: Virtual programs include gaming sessions from 11 a.m. -noon and 2- 3 p.m., panelists throughout the day and crafts kits now available for pickup at Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Live event postponed until April 30. Free. More information at lumacon.net.

Gypsy Trio: Musicians Ian Scherer, Emily Froberg and Trevor Kinsel perform gypsy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt from 5 -8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Masters of Hawaiian Music: Four-time Grammy-winning master slack key guitarist and vocalist George Kahumoku Jr. joins Led Kaapana and Herb Ohta Jr. for performances featuring Hawaiian songs, storytelling and the aloha spirit of the islands. Concerts are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $29 -$49. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Monday, Jan. 31

“Cesar Died Today”: The Scrip Tease public reading tells the story of a Latino family harboring secrets that are revealed under the stress of the same-day deaths of the patriarch, Cesar, and their political mentor, Cesar Chavez. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission, reservations requested. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Santa Rosa Arts Center: Members’ art exhibit on display from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. in the Person Senior Wing at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission. Through April 27. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Art from the Heart: The 38th annual benefit for the University Art Gallery at Sonoma State University features artwork by more than 100 artists from Sonoma County and beyond. The exhibition is from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. in the gallery, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Bidding is online through Feb. 5. More information at 707-664-2295, artgallery.sonoma.edu/art-from-the-heart.

“Rigoletto”: Met Opera Live performs a new take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, reset in 1920s Europe, with conductor Daniele Rustioni. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $18 -$26. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Figurative ceramics: Works by ceramists Tony Natsoulas and the late Clayton Bailey. “Out of Our Minds” exhibit features satire, humor and irreverence in figurative ceramics. Visit from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $5 - $10, free for kids 11 and younger. Through April 24. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Thursday, Feb. 3

“Integrating Practice — Celebrating Teaching Artists of the North Bay”: Seven artists share their influences and showcase their various mediums, from painting to interactive installation. Visit from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $4 -$5, free for children 12 and younger. Through March 26. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.