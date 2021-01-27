Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 29-Feb. 7, 2021

Attend a new art exhibit, listen to jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis or celebrate Black History Month.

Friday, Jan. 29

Winter Virtual Festival: A weekend of free concerts featuring four string quartets, presented by Music in the Vineyard. 7:30 p.m. on YouTube. Continues Jan. 30. For more information, visit musicinthevineyards.org/festival

Luther Locals — Dave Hamilton: Lifetime Sonoma County resident and folk/Americana musician Dave Hamilton will perform as part of Luther Burbank Center’s mini concert series “Luther Locals.” 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2NG9MtN

Saturday, Jan. 30

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents The Democracy! Suite: The Green Music Center kicks off its new season with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet and trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis. 7 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for Sonoma State University students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

“Stayin’ Strong and Crabbin’ Along” Feed: The Russian River Rotary Foundation presents a virtual show and auction. Free, but donations are welcome. 6 p.m. performances by Sonoma County musicians; auction starts at 7 p.m. Auction opened at noon Jan. 25, online. For more information, visit bit.ly/3sZLnzp

The Great Fog and Other London Pictures: Opening reception for a new art exhibit with paintings by Lawrence Gipe inspired by photos and newsreels. Social distancing and face masks required. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com/upcoming-exhibit

Sunday, Jan. 31

Harlem of the West: Healdsburg Jazz presents “Harlem Of The West,” a musician-led discussion about the rich history of jazz in San Francisco. 5 p.m. online. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Monday, Feb. 1

Black History Month Opening Ceremony: Sonoma State University hosts a ceremony to start Black History Month, a time to celebrate triumphs and successes in the Black community. This discussion will highlight the significance of Black History Month. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2YoaTA9

Tuesday, Feb. 2

“Inseparable: Water, Wetlands & Life” Webinar: The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation hosts a webinar in honor of World Wetlands Day 2021, celebrating the importance of these areas. 5:30 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/3po3DAb

Pitchers & Pouring Pots: Join instructor Naomi Clement for a virtual workshop to learn how to make a gorgeous pitcher. 3:30 p.m. online. $35. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Dr. Evan Antin — Online: Copperfield’s Books presents author Dr. Evan Antin, Instagram and Animal Planet star known for his adventures with animals around the world. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Wine & Whatever Wednesdays: Join Papapietro Perry to sample their 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir and 2018 Zinfandel. 4 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook live. Free, order bottles ahead of time. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com

Thursday, Feb. 4

Poetry and Art — Jane Hirshfield and Holly Downing: Enjoy a reading of environmental-themed poetry from Jane Hirshfield and a conversation with artist Holly Downing. 7 p.m. on Zoom. $5. For more information, visit sebarts.org

Saturday, Feb. 6

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: National: The Calidore String Quartet will perform works from Mendelssohn and Dvorak as part of the Green Music Center’s spring series. 3 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sunday, Feb. 7

Le Vent du Nord: The Ukiah Community Concert Association presents Le Vent du Nord, a playful band from Quebec specializing in progressive francophone folk. 2 p.m. online. $15 tickets. For more information, visit ukiahconcerts.org