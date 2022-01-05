Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 7-16, 2022

Editor’s note: With some recent event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns, it’s a good idea to check websites and call venues ahead of time to confirm events are still taking place as announced.

Looking for something new to do? Kick off the new year at one of these fun events.

Friday, Jan. 7

Stav McAllister: Folk singer-songwriter performs at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Folk-indie-rock singer-songwriter Grace Harriet also performs. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Author discussion: Frank Romano, author of “Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Ed.,” and Christopher J. Traub, author of “Samira: A Story of Forbidden Love,” discuss their books at 5 p.m. at Third Street Aleworks, 610 Third St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-523-3060.

Artists’ reception: Northern California artists share their visions through photography, paintings, collage, sculpture and mixed media in a new exhibit, “Imaginary Voyages,” opening at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St. Artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Through Feb. 27. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

All 4 One: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues group performs at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$95. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Jan. 8

David Udolf Trio: Classic piano trio performs songs from the great composers, plus original pieces, from 5-8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Presented by Healdsburg Jazz. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Pianist Olga Kern performs Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, “Emperor,” at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Program includes the world premiere of Bay Area native Gabriella Smith’s first symphony for orchestra, “One.” Tickets are $24-$97. Through Jan. 10. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Coffis Brothers & Mountain Men: Roots rock band performs at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 9 p.m. The Jimbo Scott String Trio opens. Tickets are $18-$20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com.

Mother-daughter art show: “Generational Perspectives — Through the Eyes of Mother and Daughter” showcases paintings by Shayla Workman and her 3½-year-old daughter, Amethyst Widner. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Gualala. Free admission. Through Feb. 6. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org/dolphin-gallery.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Violinist David McCarroll: Award-winning musician performs chamber music featuring solo violin works by Bach. Concert begins at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40-$45. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Pipe-organ concert: Christopher Keady, assistant director of music at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, is the guest organist at the “Second Sunday” concert series at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Admission is free, with donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Winter Lights Holiday Skate Rink: Final day of the holiday season to skate on a synthetic ice rink in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. The 45-minute sessions begin hourly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fee is $8.50, which includes skate rentals. By reservation only. More information at visitsantarosa.com/downtown-winter-lights.

Kenny Washington: “Sundays at 7” concert series presents the soulful jazz vocalist at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“MLK and The Blues”: Music of the Civil Rights movement, including freedom songs, spirituals and rhythm and blues. Healdsburg Jazz Artistic Director Marcus Shelby interviews preeminent American blues singer Terrie Odabi. Presentation and listening session via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Fee is a minimum $3 donation. Register at healdsburgjazz.org.

Monday, Jan. 10

“Bold Flavors in Fauve”: Wine-inspired paintings by Sonoma County artist Willow LaLand are on exhibit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free admission. Through Jan. 30. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

“Missing in Brooks County”: IndieLens Pop-Up presents a documentary about missing migrants in a rural community north of the Mexican border, where more migrants go missing than anywhere else in the U.S. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-525-4840. rialtocinemas.com.