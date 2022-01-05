Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 7-16, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2022, 2:58PM
Editor’s note: With some recent event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns, it’s a good idea to check websites and call venues ahead of time to confirm events are still taking place as announced.

Looking for something new to do? Kick off the new year at one of these fun events.

Friday, Jan. 7

Stav McAllister: Folk singer-songwriter performs at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Folk-indie-rock singer-songwriter Grace Harriet also performs. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Author discussion: Frank Romano, author of “Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Ed.,” and Christopher J. Traub, author of “Samira: A Story of Forbidden Love,” discuss their books at 5 p.m. at Third Street Aleworks, 610 Third St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-523-3060.

Artists’ reception: Northern California artists share their visions through photography, paintings, collage, sculpture and mixed media in a new exhibit, “Imaginary Voyages,” opening at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St. Artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Through Feb. 27. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

All 4 One: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues group performs at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $45-$95. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, Jan. 8

David Udolf Trio: Classic piano trio performs songs from the great composers, plus original pieces, from 5-8 p.m. at Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St. Presented by Healdsburg Jazz. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Pianist Olga Kern performs Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, “Emperor,” at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. Program includes the world premiere of Bay Area native Gabriella Smith’s first symphony for orchestra, “One.” Tickets are $24-$97. Through Jan. 10. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Coffis Brothers & Mountain Men: Roots rock band performs at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 9 p.m. The Jimbo Scott String Trio opens. Tickets are $18-$20. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com.

Mother-daughter art show: “Generational Perspectives — Through the Eyes of Mother and Daughter” showcases paintings by Shayla Workman and her 3½-year-old daughter, Amethyst Widner. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Gualala. Free admission. Through Feb. 6. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org/dolphin-gallery.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Violinist David McCarroll: Award-winning musician performs chamber music featuring solo violin works by Bach. Concert begins at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40-$45. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Pipe-organ concert: Christopher Keady, assistant director of music at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, is the guest organist at the “Second Sunday” concert series at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Admission is free, with donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Winter Lights Holiday Skate Rink: Final day of the holiday season to skate on a synthetic ice rink in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. The 45-minute sessions begin hourly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fee is $8.50, which includes skate rentals. By reservation only. More information at visitsantarosa.com/downtown-winter-lights.

Kenny Washington: “Sundays at 7” concert series presents the soulful jazz vocalist at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

“MLK and The Blues”: Music of the Civil Rights movement, including freedom songs, spirituals and rhythm and blues. Healdsburg Jazz Artistic Director Marcus Shelby interviews preeminent American blues singer Terrie Odabi. Presentation and listening session via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Fee is a minimum $3 donation. Register at healdsburgjazz.org.

Monday, Jan. 10

“Bold Flavors in Fauve”: Wine-inspired paintings by Sonoma County artist Willow LaLand are on exhibit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free admission. Through Jan. 30. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

“Missing in Brooks County”: IndieLens Pop-Up presents a documentary about missing migrants in a rural community north of the Mexican border, where more migrants go missing than anywhere else in the U.S. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at 707-525-4840. rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

West Side Stories: “All’s Fair” is the theme for the monthly storytelling forum. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets are $13-$15. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Art Spots lecture: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents a “Conceptual Art Explosion” lecture with Linda Loveland Reid from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom. Fee starts at $10. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Thursday, Jan. 13

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)”: An irreverent summary of all of William Shakespeare’s works, with comical reenactments and audience participation. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through Jan. 23. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Friday, Jan. 14

MLK Family Concert: Renowned blues singer Terri Odabi and her band perform at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Healdsburg Jazz Artistic Director Marcus Shelby gives a presentation on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the importance of music during the Civil Rights movement. Tickets are $35-$50. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Concerto showcase recital features 10 musicians, accompanied by Bay Area pianist Miles Graber. Program includes solo works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Haydn. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $5-$25. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Bedouine: Folksinger-songwriter performs at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Folk and punk musician Shannon Lay opens the show. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cedric the Entertainer: Actor and stand-up comedian performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Denson, Blade & Pilon Trio: Virtuoso musicians perform original jazz compositions at 7 p.m. at The 222, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25-$65. More information at the222.org.

Figurative ceramics: Works by Clayton Bailey and Tony Natsoulas. “Out of Our Minds” exhibit features satire, humor and irreverence in figurative ceramics. Exhibit is the first museum retrospective honoring Bailey since his death in 2020. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $5-$10, free for kids 11 and younger. Through April 24. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Gunhild Carling Band and Petaluma High Jazz Ensemble: The Swedish jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist headlines a benefit concert for the Petaluma High School Music Department. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Queer Clothing and Book Swap: Exchange books and adult clothing in good condition from 2-4 p.m. on the back patio at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. LGBTQ-plus, gender-neutral and judgment-free event. Free admission. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

La Gente SF: World music, hip-hop, reggae and salsa, plus rock ’n’ roll with Down Dirty Shake. Show begins at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$22. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Winter Wineland: Meet winemakers and taste limited-production wines and new releases at 50 participating wineries in northern Sonoma County. Reservations from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Through Jan. 16. Tickets are $60-$120, or $5 for designated drivers. More information at 707-433-4335, wineroad.com.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Trio Céleste: Chamber music ensemble performs as part of the Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Concert Series. The performance begins at 4 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$30. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu.

John Edward: The psychic medium and author presents “Crossing Over” at noon at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$85, VIP $125. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Book launch: Guerneville author Daniel Coshnear reads from his new short story collection, “Separation Anxiety,” from 3-4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

