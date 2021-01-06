Things to do in Sonoma County, Jan. 8-17, 2021

Friday, Jan. 8

Hindsight 2021: Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre presents 12 Zoom plays by finalists selected from nearly 200 submissions, including mystery and comedy. Through Jan. 17 for live shows; performances available on demand until Feb. 14. Tickets are $10-30 and include options for livestream shows and on-demand viewing. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/hindsight2021

Luther Locals: Megan Schoenbohm is the featured artist for this Luther Locals segment, presented by Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Her music is oriented to kids and celebrates compassion, kindness and diversity. 5 p.m. Free. For more information, go to bit.ly/34Txys6

Saturday, Jan. 9

Wine and Caviar Virtual Tasting: Enjoy the finer things with Papapietro Perry’s caviar and wine pairings. 3-4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Bundles are $295 for nonmembers, $275 for members. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com/events

Holiday Lights on the Sonoma Plaza: Final day to visit Sonoma Plaza’s unique outdoor light display, with thousands of festive lights. Begins at dark. Free. For more information, visit sonomavalley.com

Wine and Comedy: Charles Krug Winery and The Laugh Cellar in St. Helena present a Virtual Wine & Comedy Lounge. A 30-minute virtual wine tasting will be followed by a comedy show with Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Aidan Park. 6:30 p.m. $99, including wine and shipping, plus Zoom access to the event. To reserve, go to bit.ly/3aEqp2f

Sunday, Jan. 10

Guest Artist Show in Graton: Final day of Graton Gallery’s exhibition “Guest Artist Show 4 & More!” featuring work from five guest artists and glass artist Mark Freed. 9048 Graton Road, Graton. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. For more information, visit gratongallery.net

Monday, Jan. 11

Getting Along with Family: Learn how to navigate pandemic-era challenges, such as family, social media and other stresses, with meditation and Buddhist guidance. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Available on demand for 72 hours after the event. Free. For more information, visit aqus.com

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Author Event — “Better Boys, Better Men”: Author Andrew Reiner will discuss his book “Better Boys, Better Men,” a modern look at society’s definition of masculinity through which boys are raised. 7 p.m. online. Free, $5 suggested donation to Napa Bookmine. For more information, visit napabookmine.com

Thursday, Jan. 14

“Peanuts” Origami: Learn to fold origami versions of your favorite “Peanuts” characters with the Charles M. Schulz Museum. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Virtual Workshop — Pouring Pitchers: Instructor Lynn Wood will give directions to viewers on how to create a pitcher with a pouring spout. 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. $35. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/darted-pitchers

Warm Winter Nights Virtual Tastings: St. Supéry Winery in Napa Valley presents a series of at-home wine tastings and pairings. The first of the series features a Dollarhide Estate Vineyard Semillon paired with cauliflower onion bisque. 3 and 5:30 p.m. Free registration. For more information, visit stsupery.com/taste/warmwinternights

Friday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations: Healdsburg Jazz presents a family concert in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. 7 p.m. Friday or noon on Saturday, Jan. 16. Free, $10 suggested donation. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Saturday, Jan. 16

Real Neato At Home: To benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank, tune in to Real Neato, a music festival featuring Emily Afton, LA GENTE SF, John Courage and other artists. 6 p.m. livestream online. Free, but donations accepted. For more information, visit realneato.com

Basic Bike Maintenance for Families: Bike Sonoma presents a workshop for families to learn the basics of keeping bicycles in good shape, including maintenance of tires, brakes, tools and more. 2 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops

Sunday, Jan. 17

MLK Birthday Celebration: The Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration Committee will mark the anniversary of the civil rights leader’s birthday with an online program featuring music, art, theater and spoken word. Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of Civil Rights leader Ralph David Abernathy, will talk about the 1960s Civil Rights and the Black Lives Matter movements. 7-9 p.m., free. Accessible on Facebook and YouTube (search for MLK Birthday Celebration Sonoma County) and Zoom (use Zoom ID 850 4597 6853 and passcode 826811).