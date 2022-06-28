Things to do in Sonoma County, July 1-10, 2022

Attend one of several Fourth of July events, see Grammy-winning artists live in concert, hang out with local authors and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 1

“International Influences”: Opening reception for new art exhibit is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Painters Deborah Haeffele and Nancy Lloyd and collage artist Dominique Pfahl are the featured artists. Free admission. Through Aug. 24. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

The HOTS: Pop-rock group performs for the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-867-1100, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Happys: San Francisco combo performs classic rock, grunge and surf music at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also PSDSP and Modern Monsters. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Pazifico: Santa Rosa reggae fusion band performs from 9 to 11 p.m. at Toad in the Hole, 116 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. Hip-hop fusion band Sweet Stank opens. Free admission. More information at facebook.com/toadintheholepub.

Saturday, July 2

Joyride: Classic rock and soul band performs at the Fourth of July barbecue hosted by the Forestville Chamber of Commerce. Event is from noon to 4 p.m., with music at 1 p.m., under the oaks on Front Street in downtown Forestville. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3xYqlVf.

Bennett Friedman Trio: Jazz favorites from Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg garden courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, July 3

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Penngrove. A barbecue, kids’ games, vendors and live music by Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free admission. More information at 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Hannah Jern-Miller: Folk, blues, bluegrass and vintage rock during the Sundays in the Plaza music series from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3I2BZmK.

Fireworks & Music Extravaganza: Live music begins at 6:15 p.m., with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m. and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. at the football field at West County High School (Analy), 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is $5 to $15, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Independence Day Fireworks display: The show begins at 9:30 p.m. at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Walk-in only; parking available at Windsor High School and surrounding area. Free admission. More information at townofwindsor.com/1019/July-3rd-Fireworks.

Monday, July 4

Kenwood July Fourth Celebration: Events include a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row; an Empire Runners Club foot race at 7:30 a.m.; and a parade at 10:30 a.m. at the downtown Kenwood Plaza Park, with food and live music following. Free admission. More information at kenwoodparade.org.

Cloverdale Fourth of July Faire: Inaugural celebration begins with a parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Live music, carnival games, food and more follow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citrus Fair Drive. Cloverdale Lions Club hosts firework show at 9 p.m., Cloverdale High School, 509 N Cloverdale Blvd. Free. More information at 707-894-4470, bit.ly/3A7Xrop.

Healdsburg Fourth of July Kids' Parade and Duck Dash: Live music, lawn games, rubber duck races and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Kids’ Parade begins at 11 a.m. Fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m., with viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary School, 520 Monte Vista Ave. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3nm3A8K.

Sonoma 4th of July Celebration: Parade around Sonoma Plaza begins at 10 a.m., followed by a festival with live music, food and more in the park until 5 p.m. A fireworks display begins at dusk at the General Vallejo Home field on West Spain Street at Third Street West. Free. More information at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

4th of July Bell-Ringing Ceremony: Stories of America’s independence, patriotic songs, flag raising and ringing of the Korbel bell. Annual event is from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/events.

RP Jubilee: Inaugural event features a Kids Zone with carnival games and activities, a Kids Parade, middle school party, cornhole tournament, food and live music with Notorious and Wonder Bread 5. Celebration is from noon to 4 p.m. (parade at 2 p.m.) at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3yrF4JF.