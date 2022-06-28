Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, July 1-10, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2022, 2:32PM
Attend one of several Fourth of July events, see Grammy-winning artists live in concert, hang out with local authors and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 1

“International Influences”: Opening reception for new art exhibit is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Painters Deborah Haeffele and Nancy Lloyd and collage artist Dominique Pfahl are the featured artists. Free admission. Through Aug. 24. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

The HOTS: Pop-rock group performs for the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-867-1100, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Happys: San Francisco combo performs classic rock, grunge and surf music at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Also PSDSP and Modern Monsters. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Pazifico: Santa Rosa reggae fusion band performs from 9 to 11 p.m. at Toad in the Hole, 116 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. Hip-hop fusion band Sweet Stank opens. Free admission. More information at facebook.com/toadintheholepub.

Saturday, July 2

Joyride: Classic rock and soul band performs at the Fourth of July barbecue hosted by the Forestville Chamber of Commerce. Event is from noon to 4 p.m., with music at 1 p.m., under the oaks on Front Street in downtown Forestville. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3xYqlVf.

Bennett Friedman Trio: Jazz favorites from Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock and more from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg garden courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, July 3

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Penngrove. A barbecue, kids’ games, vendors and live music by Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free admission. More information at 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Hannah Jern-Miller: Folk, blues, bluegrass and vintage rock during the Sundays in the Plaza music series from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3I2BZmK.

Fireworks & Music Extravaganza: Live music begins at 6:15 p.m., with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m. and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. at the football field at West County High School (Analy), 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is $5 to $15, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Independence Day Fireworks display: The show begins at 9:30 p.m. at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Walk-in only; parking available at Windsor High School and surrounding area. Free admission. More information at townofwindsor.com/1019/July-3rd-Fireworks.

Monday, July 4

Kenwood July Fourth Celebration: Events include a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row; an Empire Runners Club foot race at 7:30 a.m.; and a parade at 10:30 a.m. at the downtown Kenwood Plaza Park, with food and live music following. Free admission. More information at kenwoodparade.org.

Cloverdale Fourth of July Faire: Inaugural celebration begins with a parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Live music, carnival games, food and more follow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Citrus Fair Drive. Cloverdale Lions Club hosts firework show at 9 p.m., Cloverdale High School, 509 N Cloverdale Blvd. Free. More information at 707-894-4470, bit.ly/3A7Xrop.

Healdsburg Fourth of July Kids' Parade and Duck Dash: Live music, lawn games, rubber duck races and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Kids’ Parade begins at 11 a.m. Fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m., with viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary School, 520 Monte Vista Ave. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3nm3A8K.

Sonoma 4th of July Celebration: Parade around Sonoma Plaza begins at 10 a.m., followed by a festival with live music, food and more in the park until 5 p.m. A fireworks display begins at dusk at the General Vallejo Home field on West Spain Street at Third Street West. Free. More information at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

4th of July Bell-Ringing Ceremony: Stories of America’s independence, patriotic songs, flag raising and ringing of the Korbel bell. Annual event is from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/events.

RP Jubilee: Inaugural event features a Kids Zone with carnival games and activities, a Kids Parade, middle school party, cornhole tournament, food and live music with Notorious and Wonder Bread 5. Celebration is from noon to 4 p.m. (parade at 2 p.m.) at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3yrF4JF.

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: Show tunes and patriotic classics with Santa Rosa Symphony (Michael Berkowitz, conductor) and Transcendence Theatre Company begin at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. A Kids Zone opens at 4:30 p.m. with carnival games, music and more. Admission is $30 to $60. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/all-events.

Tuesday, July 5

The Coffis Brothers: Folk, country, rock, Americana and blues music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3ORc2J4.

Wednesday, July 6

Laurie Morvan Band: Rockin’ blues band performs at the Peacetown Summer Concert Series from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Backyard, The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 7

Artists for ArtStart: Local artists present an online art show and auction benefiting the nonprofit ArtStart program for Sonoma County youth. Also live art demonstrations. Online bids taken through July 14. More information at 707-546-2345, artstart.us.

DJ Lance Rock and the Awesome Band: The DJ, of “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” performs at 5:30 p.m. outdoors at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/calendar.

“Encanto”: Movies on the Square presents Disney’s Oscar-winning 2021 computer-animated musical fantasy comedy at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Patti LaBelle: The Grammy Hall of Fame rhythm and blues, soul and pop singer performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/patti-labelle.

Clint Black: Grammy-winning country music star performs songs from his latest album (his 23rd), “Out of Sane,” at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $80 to $110. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Aaron Watson: Country music singer-songwriter performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $34 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Friday, July 8

Sergio Mendes: Blue Note Napa presents the Grammy-winning Brazilian singer and keyboardist at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 to $125. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Andre Thierry: Friday Night Live summer concert series features accordion soul, funk and rhythm and blues music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 9

The Great Train Days: Interactive model train displays, DIY train exhibit, rides aboard the Redwood Empire Live Steamers Inc. train and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $14, additional fees for train rides. Through July 10. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/events.

Authors Book Faire: More than 20 Sonoma County authors of fiction, nonfiction and poetry sell their books from noon to 3 p.m. at the Berger Center in Oakmont, 6633 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa. Featured authors include Nadine Condon, Peter Richardson and Jonah Raskin. Free admission. More information at oakmontvillage.com/activities.

Summer Chamber Music Festival: Cellist Peter Wyrick and friends perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, Brahms and more at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hall at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $40. Through July 10. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Stevie Cornell: Santa Rosa singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performs folk songs and 1960s-influenced pop numbers accompanied by Alan Weiss. Jeff Troiano opens the show. Performance begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (use the Ross Street entrance). Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, July 10

Petaluma Art & Garden Festival: Event features 145 booths with home and garden decor, plus live music, kids’ activities, a chalk art competition, food, beer and wine. Held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Free admission. More information at petalumadowntown.com/art-garden.

Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers: Village Sounds presents the swing and blues vocalist accompanied by her eight-piece band from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Reserved seating is $12.50. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. More information at bit.ly/3nmRBrt.

Michael Bourne: Author reads from his debut novel, “Blithedale Canyon,” at 7 p.m. at Russian River Books & Letters, 14045 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3A706yB.

