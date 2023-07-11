Things to do in Sonoma County, July 14-23, 2023

Watch hot air balloons soar, see live music, pair wine and movies and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 14

Janie and The Reformed: Classic rock, alternative, country and blues performance at Party on Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3D59HX3.

The Harvest Band: Motown and soul music at the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series. Performance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-395-8846, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Funky Dozen: Funk and fun sounds from the 1970s to the ’90s, plus latest hits. Fridays at the Hood concert from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Festival concert: The Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic kicks off with a concert set against hot air balloons from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. The lineup features Tika & The Moonshines, The Hots and Tainted Love. Tickets are $40. More information at schabc.org.

Quitapenas: Tropical Afro-Latin combo performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Back to the Future”: Movies in the Park series features the 1985 science fiction comedy at 8 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org/movies-in-the-park-2023.

GOSH: Punk/metal rock band headlines a show also featuring Love Spiral, Vangozeer and Stratejacket. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, July 15

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic: Hot air balloons take flight at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Gates open at 4 a.m., with a Glow Show at 5 a.m. and the main launch at 6:30 a.m. Also tethered hot air balloon rides, activities and more until 10:30 a.m. Tickets start at $7 and $15. More information at schabc.org.

Brandon Eardley: Singer-songwriter performs a mix of musical genres from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Lodge, 4444 Wood Road, Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-604-8565, rionidolodge.com.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Comedy about Elvis Presley and “The Colonel” opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Wear ugly Christmas attire or bring a new toy to donate for the themed “Christmas in July” opening. Tickets are $10 and $15. Through July 30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sandy Danto: Comedy Central and MADtv comic known for his web series “Fat Guy Nation” performs at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Sunday, July 16

Summer Make-in: Art and puppetry stations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Also a performance by Magical Moonshine Theatre at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $7 to $10, free for kids 17 and younger. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org/event/makein.

“Oklahoma!”: Hugh Jackman stars in National Theatre’s acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s celebrated musical, filmed during its London run in 1998. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $13.50 to $15.50. Also 7 p.m. July 19. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com.

Live at Juilliard: Summer concert series kicks off with Carlitos Medrano & Sabor de mi Cuba performing world music, Cuban/Latin jazz and salsa. Music from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Monday, July 17

“Sonic the Hedgehog”: Summer on the Square’s Monday Movie Nights presents the 2020 action-adventure comedy based on Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.