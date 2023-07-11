Things to do in Sonoma County, July 14-23, 2023

Watch hot air balloons soar, see live music, pair wine and movies and more at these Sonoma County events.|
July 11, 2023, 1:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Watch hot air balloons soar, see live music, pair wine and movies and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 14

Janie and The Reformed: Classic rock, alternative, country and blues performance at Party on Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3D59HX3.

The Harvest Band: Motown and soul music at the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series. Performance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-395-8846, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

The Funky Dozen: Funk and fun sounds from the 1970s to the ’90s, plus latest hits. Fridays at the Hood concert from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Festival concert: The Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic kicks off with a concert set against hot air balloons from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. The lineup features Tika & The Moonshines, The Hots and Tainted Love. Tickets are $40. More information at schabc.org.

Quitapenas: Tropical Afro-Latin combo performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Back to the Future”: Movies in the Park series features the 1985 science fiction comedy at 8 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org/movies-in-the-park-2023.

GOSH: Punk/metal rock band headlines a show also featuring Love Spiral, Vangozeer and Stratejacket. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, July 15

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic: Hot air balloons take flight at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Gates open at 4 a.m., with a Glow Show at 5 a.m. and the main launch at 6:30 a.m. Also tethered hot air balloon rides, activities and more until 10:30 a.m. Tickets start at $7 and $15. More information at schabc.org.

Brandon Eardley: Singer-songwriter performs a mix of musical genres from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Lodge, 4444 Wood Road, Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-604-8565, rionidolodge.com.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Comedy about Elvis Presley and “The Colonel” opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Wear ugly Christmas attire or bring a new toy to donate for the themed “Christmas in July” opening. Tickets are $10 and $15. Through July 30. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sandy Danto: Comedy Central and MADtv comic known for his web series “Fat Guy Nation” performs at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Sunday, July 16

Summer Make-in: Art and puppetry stations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Also a performance by Magical Moonshine Theatre at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $7 to $10, free for kids 17 and younger. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org/event/makein.

“Oklahoma!”: Hugh Jackman stars in National Theatre’s acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s celebrated musical, filmed during its London run in 1998. Showtime is 3 p.m. at Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $13.50 to $15.50. Also 7 p.m. July 19. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com.

Live at Juilliard: Summer concert series kicks off with Carlitos Medrano & Sabor de mi Cuba performing world music, Cuban/Latin jazz and salsa. Music from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Monday, July 17

“Sonic the Hedgehog”: Summer on the Square’s Monday Movie Nights presents the 2020 action-adventure comedy based on Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

“Raggedy Chan”: A Raven Theater ScripTease reading of the magical children’s play featuring a Chinese princess navigating cultural assimilation in America. Event begins at 7 p.m. at The Studio at Plaza Cinema Center, 375 Healdsburg Ave., Suite 200, Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Tuesday, July 18

PianoSonoma: Two weeks of programming begins with “Vino & Vibrato: From Mozart to Liszt to Piazzolla,” with wine tasting at 5:30 p.m. and a concert at 6 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Jacob Philip Benning: Singer-songwriter performs classic rock, blues, soul and Americana from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Luther Locals Live at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Also beer, wine, food trucks and artisan vendors. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Encanto”: The Oscar-winning 2021 computer-animated musical fantasy comedy screens at Famiy Movies on the Green at the Windsor Town Green. Film shown in Spanish with English subtitles 15 minutes after sunset. Free. More information at 707-838-1260, pdne.ws/43oo58k.

Wednesday, July 19

The Klipptones: Jazz, swing and blues at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Wine Wednesdays: Wines paired with wine-themed movies. Monthly series launches with “Sideways” and wine from Paul Mathew Vineyards at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Tasting begins at 6 p.m., with the film at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheaterandextravaganza.com.

Mike Saliani: Peacetown After Hours Series features the rock and country-folk singer, songwriter and guitarist from 8 to 10 p.m. at The Third Pig, 116 S. Main St., Sebastopol. Free, donations taken. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, July 20

“Laws of Nature – Sculpture”: Seven artists present works including wood, ceramic, stone and zip-tie sculptures at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Through Sept. 9. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org/exhibitions/laws-of-nature.

Lorissa Rinehart: Author discusses “First to the Front: The Untold Story of Dickey Chapelle, Trailblazing Female War Correspondent” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Maya: Latin roots tribute band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Connor McLaren: Psych-folk artist from Indiana performs at 7 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Stanroy’s Song Service: Santa Rosa music center presents Songwriting & Stories with genderqueer anti-folk artist Wilder Sharp Teeth; Americana artist Arthur Godfrey; and singer, songwriter and producer Go By Ocean/Ryan McCaffrey. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Friday, July 21

Krush Backyard Concert on the Road: KRSH presents Sonoma County Super Jam featuring The Pulsators at Summer on the Square. Music begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Grupo Kual: Tropical-style band from Mexico, plus Los Mismos and Banda La Iniciativa at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Téada: Traditional band from Ireland performs with champion step dancer Samantha Harvey at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $30. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Leo Kottke: Renowned acoustic guitarist performs folk, blues and jazz influences at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $40, VIP sold out. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Saturday, July 22

The Great Train Days: Train-themed exhibits, mini trains, ride-on locomotives and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $17 to $20. Through July 23. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Rivertown Revival: Live music on three stages, artisans, entertainment, kids’ activities, food vendors and more benefit Friends of the Petaluma River. Visit from noon to 8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park on Copeland Street. Tickets are $5 to $41.25. Through July 23. More information at rivertownrevival.com.

“Grease”: The Roustabout Theater Apprentice Program stages the rock-’n’-roll musical at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 and $28. Also 3 p.m. July 23. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

The pickPocket Ensemble with Doralice: Contemporary chamber cafe music, with an opening set of acoustic cinematic music. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, July 23

Derek Irving and his Little Big Band: Rockabilly music and more from noon to 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-933-3010, cornerstonesonoma.com.

Hindsight 2023: International festival of short plays, with staged readings of 10 of the award-winners. Event begins at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com/event-details/hindsight-2023.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.