Things to do in Sonoma County, July 16-25, 2021

Watch “Coco” outside at the Green Music Center, run a race on the coast and see art this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 16

“Colors of the Earth” and More: New exhibit opens at Graton Gallery featuring works of gallery partners and guests artists. Open through Aug. 22. Gallery open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, visit gratongallery.net.

“Coco”: Watch this heartwarming movie on the lawn at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall. 7 p.m. $5 per person, 12 and under free. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/coco.

B-Side Players: The band will play their unique style of Latin global funk as part of the Friday Night Live street fair in downtown Cloverdale. Street fair with food, wine and beer, art and crafts for sale and kids activities starts at 6 p.m. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 17

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: This music festival kicks off with a performance by the VMMF Quartet. Mix of virtual and in-person events through Aug. 1. In-person concerts held at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Twilight at Chateau St. Jean: Join Out in the Vineyard for this event featuring DJ Pumpkin Spice and drag queens Ruby Red Munro, Adriana Roy and Madison McQueen. 6-10 p.m. $85. 8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com.

Salt Point Trail Run: Run a 9K, 15K, 26K or 50K race and/or camp at the Salt Point Trail in Jenner. 23125 Highway 1, Jenner. Times and prices vary. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hlsdjP.

“Spaceballs”: Watch the 1987 Mel Brooks classic at the Healdsburg Community Center drive-in. Tickets $15 if you bring your own chair or $30-$35 per car. Movie starts at 8:40 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, go to avfilmsociety.org/events/spaceballs-at-the-drive-in.

Sunday, July 18

Music from the Vines: Joe Craven & The Sometimers with Kate Gaffney perform at Little Vineyards Family Winery. Enjoy a glass or two of wine with the performance. Tickets sold in tables of two, four and six seats starting at $150. For more information, visit bewproductions.net/music-from-the-vines.

Pato Banton: Join reggae sensation Pato Banton & The Now Generation live in concert at Gualala Arts Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. Free, tickets required. Pizza and drinks available for purchase. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

mc2 Duo: Enjoy Beethoven’s Fourth Sonata and Schumann’s First Sonata at the Paul Mahder Gallery, performed by Gary McLaughlin on violin and Rose McCoy on piano. Free admission, suggested donation of $20. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, call 707-473-9150.

Artstart fundraiser: Bid for artwork by local artists online up to Friday, then visit the open house and art show from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, where refreshments will be served. For more information, go to artstart.us/events.

Tuesday, July 20

Vino & Vibrato: Join pianoSonoma for its first concert back at Schroeder Hall since the pandemic began. 6 p.m. $20 tickets. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit pianosonoma.org.

Wednesday, July 21

Dr. Linda Shiue in Conversation with Joanne Weir: Chef and physician Dr. Linda Shiue discusses her new vegetable-forward cookbook “Spicebox Kitchen,” sharing top tips for a healthy lifestyle. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, July 22

Sonoma County Stories: Spend an evening immersed in the history of Sonoma County with historian and Press Democrat writer Gaye LeBaron in conversation with former Press Democrat writer Chris Smith. 5:30 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Virtual ticket $15, in-person ticket $50. For more information, visit museumsc.org.

Dahlia Farm Sign Painting Event: Paint flower-themed or custom signs and take home your own dahlia bouquet at The Happy Dahlia Farm. Bringing your own picnic is encouraged. 5-8 p.m. Tickets start at $39. 2478 E. Washington St., Petaluma. For more information, visit boardsandbottle.com/the-happy-dahlia.

Friday, July 23

Hot rods at Sonoma Raceway: The ninth event of the 2021 National Hot Rod Association Camping World Drag Racing Series season kicks off Friday at Sonoma Raceway and continues Saturday and Sunday, with final eliminations on Sunday. To buy tickets, call 800-870-RACE or go to sonomaraceway.com.

Saturday, July 24

Outdoor Comedy Festival: Laugh along with comedians Mark Yaffee, Nicole Tran and Adam Stone under the stars outdoors at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Purchase $20 tickets at the Cloverdale Fire Department. 8 p.m. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale.

Sunday, July 25

Roy Bogas Tribute: Gualala Arts presents an outdoor performance featuring pianist Roy Bogas and chamber musicians. 2 p.m. at Gualala Arts. JAMI Ampitheater, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 on the day of concert. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.