Things to do in Sonoma County, July 17-26, 2020

If you’re feeling bored, take advantage of the virtual festivals, online workshops and drive-in movies happening across Sonoma County.

Friday, July 17

Virtual Gay Wine Week: Celebrate community and connection virtually with online events through July 19, including a virtual wine tour and drag queen bingo. 6 p.m. start online. Free. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com.

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival — H.R. McMaster: Speaker H.R. McMaster, former National Security Adviser and officer in the U.S. Army, is one of 23 authors taking part in the virtual festival. 12:30 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit svauthorsfest.org.

Saturday, July 18

We’re Still Here! Virtual Big Band Night 2020: The Mendocino Music Festival presents their Big Band musicians talking about their experiences with jazz, pop and life in general. 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org.

“Groundhog Day“ Movie Review: Cinema & Psyche presents a viewing and review of “Groundhog Day.” 6 p.m. on Zoom. $20.20 donation suggested. For more information, visit cinemaandpsyche.com.

Virtual Workshop — DIY Gelatin Printmaking w/ Flowers & Grasses: Sonoma Community Center workshop to learn how to make your own gelatin crafts. 10 a.m. online. Tickets cost $40 per person. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sunday, July 19

The Evolution Of Contemporary Jazz Drumming with Billy Hart: Healdsburg Jazz presents world-renowned drummer and educator Billy Hart. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Wednesday, July 22

Oak Galls — Home and Habitat: Sonoma County Regional Parks presents information on the world of oak galls. 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.gov.

Thursday, July 23

The Great Summer Sidewalk Sale: Support local businesses in downtown Petaluma during the sidewalk sale. All day through July 25. For more information, visit petalumadowntown.com/sidewalksale.

Mikel Jollett — Copperfield’s Books: Author Mike Jollett discusses his memoir “Hollywood Park.” 7 p.m. online. Tickets cost $5. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, July 24

“Wonder Woman“ @ Carpool Cinema: Watch ”Wonder Woman“ from the safety of your own vehicle presented by the Alexander Valley Film Society. Gates open at 8 p.m., movie starts at sundown. Citrus Fair Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. Tickets cost $30 per car. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/events.

Fantastical Family Night: Opening night of Transcendence Theatre Company’s family-friendly show. 7 p.m. online. More times available through July 26. Free. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Saturday, July 25

One Night, Many Voices: Festival Napa Valley presents specially curated performances from musicians like violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Laris Martínez, tenor Michael Fabiano, soprano Nadine Sierra, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Sunday, July 26

Estate Brunch — Enriquez Estate Wines: Brunch from Perkins Catering Co. with Enriquez Estate Wines and live music from Benny Bassett. 11 a.m. at Enriquez Estate. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. Tickets cost $45 per person. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/estate-events.