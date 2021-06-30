Things to do in Sonoma County, July 2-11, 2021

Celebrate the Fourth of July or participate in a family trivia night this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 2

Faces: Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity: Opening reception for new exhibit, “Faces: Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity,” of portraits of people who are homeless and often face dehumanization. Reception 5- 7 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org

Saturday, July 3

Fourth of July Weekend Popcorn Pairing: Try four different wines paired with flavored popcorns in this July Fourth celebration event with West Wines. Don’t forget to take a walk around the vineyard or grab a boxed lunch. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Continues Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $25 per person. 1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. For more information, visit westwines.com/best-sonoma-wine-events

The Thought Behind The Shot: Learn from four fine art photographers about their artistic processes, complete with special insights and anecdotes. Gallery opening. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org

Makers Market: Visit local vendors and artists and shop for handmade items and gifts at the Sebastopol Plaza. Noon to 4 p.m. Sebastopol Plaza, Weeks Way, Downtown Sebastopol. For more information, visit sebastopoldowntown.com/makers-market

Sunday, July 4

Hometown Fourth of July: Take in the fireworks show presented by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters. Fireworks start at dusk. Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma. For more information, visit sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org/fourth-of-july

Annual 4th of July Bell Ringing Ceremony: The Petaluma Museum Association celebrates the Fourth of July with this bell ringing tradition. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. For more information, visit petalumamuseum.com

Red, White & BBQ with KINSmoke: Celebrate the Fourth of July at Rodney Strong Vineyards with a barbecue, including burgers, brisket and ribs. Event will feature live music from the band Hootenanny. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $55 for nonmembers and $50 for Rodney Strong club members. Kids under 12 are $25. 11445 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events

Tuesday, July 6

Family Trivia: This family-friendly trivia game is great for all ages as part of Sonoma County Library’s summer reading program. 2- 3 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit events.sonomalibrary.org

Thursday, July 8

Diane Johnson in Conversation with Cara Black — Online: Diane Johnson, author of “Lorna Mott comes Home,” discusses the novel, which follows main character Lorna as she leaves her French husband for a new adventure in America. Noon, online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Friday, July 9

Kenny G at Blue Note Napa: Saxophonist Kenny G plays the weekend at Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery. Two shows on Friday, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. More performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $79. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com

The Life and Music of Kurt Weill: Learn more about German composer Kurt Weill with Susan Waterfall and the Mendocino Music Festival. 5 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org

Sunday, July 11

Small Works Closing Reception: Final day to view the “Small Works” exhibit at Graton Gallery, featuring pieces from many local artists. 3- 5 p.m. For more information, visit gratongallery.net