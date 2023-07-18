Things to do in Sonoma County, July 21-30, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2023, 12:02PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Attend a festival, see Shakespeare performed in a park, enjoy circus acrobatics and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 21

Court ’n’ Disaster: Rock and country band performs at Party on Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3D59HX3.

Krush Backyard Concert on the Road: KRSH presents Sonoma County Super Jam featuring The Pulsators at Summer on the Square. Music begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Nicole Marden: Contemporary country singer-songwriter performs at the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-433-3399, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Volker Strifler: Blues, rock, jazz and more at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Train: Multi-Grammy-winning band known for “Hey, Soul Sister” performs at 7 p.m. at the Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Also Better Than Ezra. Tickets are $55 to $149.50. More information at oxbowriverstage.com.

Flynn Creek Circus: “Desert Myth” circus theme features stunts, acrobatics, comedy and more under the big top on the south lawn at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Show opens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $130. Through July 23. More information at 707-684-2118, flynncreekcircus.com.

Shinyribs: Friday Night Live hosts the swamp funk band from Austin, Texas, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 22

The Great Train Days: Train-themed exhibits, mini trains, ride-on locomotives and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $17 to $20. Through July 23. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Bands, Brews & BBQs: Live music, food trucks, beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn at Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Free admission. More information at monteriotheaterandextravaganza.com.

“Abstract”: Opening reception for abstract artists J.D. Emmerson and Kay Young from noon to 3 p.m. at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton. Free. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-328-1934, fultoncrossing.com.

Rivertown Revival: Live music on three stages, artisans, entertainment, kids’ activities, food vendors and more benefit Friends of the Petaluma River. Visit from noon to 8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park on Copeland Street. Tickets are $5 to $41.25. Through July 23. More information at rivertownrevival.com.

“Frozen” and “Frozen 2”: Movies at the Green presents the computer-animated Disney musical fantasies featuring Elsa the Snow Queen, her sister Anna and Olaf the snowman. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the lawn outside Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, with free tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Midsummer Mozart Festival Orchestra: Comic opera “Bastien and Bastienne” with “Symphony No. 33” at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $70 and $85. More information at midsummermozart.org.

Jason Stuart: “Smothered” actor and comedian performs at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sunday, July 23

Chuck Sher Quartet: Ken Cook, Morris Acevedo and Tom Hayashi join Sher for a swinging jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Erica Ambrin: Soulful singer-songwriter performs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free. More information at crookedgoatbrewing.com.

The Real Sarahs: Live at Juilliard hosts the Americana band from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Teresa Clark and Her Chosen Family: Renee Harcourt, Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Cary Black and John McConnel join Clark for a CD-release party at 6 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, July 24

Mighty Mike Schermer: Blues guitarist, singer and songwriter featured at Blue Mondays at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Also Pro Jam and swing dancing. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”: Summer on the Square’s Monday Movie Nights screens the 2019 adventure featuring a teenaged Dora the Explorer. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Tuesday, July 25

King Street Giants: New Orleans music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Luther Locals Live at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Also beer, wine, food trucks and artisan vendors. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

The John Santos Sextet: Afro-Latin jazz fusion at Tuesdays in the Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

“Matilda”: Roald Dahl’s children’s novel about a young girl with psychic powers became a 1996 fantasy-comedy featuring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. It screens 15 minutes after sunset at Family Movies on the Green at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at 707-838-1260, pdne.ws/43oo58k.

Wednesday, July 26

Fleetwood Macramé: Fleetwood Mac tribute band performs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Kitchen Backyard, 6770 McKinley St., Suite 100, The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free, donations taken. Also Pop Tha Trunk artisan and maker market along McKinley Street as part of Peacetown’s summer music series. More information at peacetown.org.

“Firescaping Your Home”: Adrienne Edwards and Rachel Schleiger discuss their manual for wildfire readiness. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Thursday, July 27

Bodega Art Walk: Fourth Thursday community celebration with local vendors, trunk shows, art demonstrations, live music and more. Visit from 4 to 7 p.m. in historic downtown Bodega. Free. More information at pdne.ws/40bGH9D.

Monte Rio Variety Show: Robert Picardo emcees the 112th annual entertainment showcase featuring Livingston Taylor, Billy Valentine, Gary Muledeer and more. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, 9925 Main St. Sold out. More information at monterioshow.com.

“A Poet’s Love: Schumann”: Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents tenor Kyle Stegall and fortepianist Eric Zivian in concert at 6 p.m. at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Tickets are $75. Festival continues through July 30. More information at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

The Funky Dozen: Party band performs music of the 1970s to the ’90s from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes: Music from across the globe, including classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, performed in numerous languages. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. With special guest Thomas Lauderdale Meets the Pilgrims. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Comedy of Errors”: Raven Players presents the madcap comedy at Shakespeare in the Park at West Plaza Park, 101 North St., Healdsburg. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. Free. Through Aug. 12. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Friday, July 28

“The Wall”: Rocumentary Summer Movie Series explores classic rock band Pink Floyd. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $8 to $10. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, July 29

Petaluma Music Festival: The 16th annual benefit for music programming in local schools features more than a dozen acts on three stages from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe headlines at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60, VIP $169, $25 for kids 13 to 17. Free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. More information at petalumamusicfestival.org.

“International Fiber Arts XI”: Many facets of fiber arts on exhibit through Sept. 10 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Dancing Under the Stars: Salsa dancing, with live music by the Santa Rosa Salsa Orchestra. Event is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. Tickets are $48, including dance instruction. More information at 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Sol Flamenco: Music and dance of Spain with singer Azriel “El Moreno,” guitarist Mark Taylor and flamenco dancers Joelle Goncalves and Damien Alvarez. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Tickets are $25. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, July 30

Jack London Piano Club: Summertime Piano Concert from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the House of Happy Walls Museum at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Sold out, tickets on back order. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com/events.

Chris Isaak: The singer, songwriter and actor headlines the Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. David Luning opens the show at 5 p.m. Lawn seating is $89, reserved seats are $125. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

