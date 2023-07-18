Things to do in Sonoma County, July 21-30, 2023

Attend a festival, see Shakespeare performed in a park, enjoy circus acrobatics and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 21

Court ’n’ Disaster: Rock and country band performs at Party on Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3D59HX3.

Krush Backyard Concert on the Road: KRSH presents Sonoma County Super Jam featuring The Pulsators at Summer on the Square. Music begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Nicole Marden: Contemporary country singer-songwriter performs at the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-433-3399, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Volker Strifler: Blues, rock, jazz and more at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Train: Multi-Grammy-winning band known for “Hey, Soul Sister” performs at 7 p.m. at the Oxbow RiverStage, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa. Also Better Than Ezra. Tickets are $55 to $149.50. More information at oxbowriverstage.com.

Flynn Creek Circus: “Desert Myth” circus theme features stunts, acrobatics, comedy and more under the big top on the south lawn at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Show opens at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $130. Through July 23. More information at 707-684-2118, flynncreekcircus.com.

Shinyribs: Friday Night Live hosts the swamp funk band from Austin, Texas, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 22

The Great Train Days: Train-themed exhibits, mini trains, ride-on locomotives and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $17 to $20. Through July 23. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Bands, Brews & BBQs: Live music, food trucks, beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn at Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Free admission. More information at monteriotheaterandextravaganza.com.

“Abstract”: Opening reception for abstract artists J.D. Emmerson and Kay Young from noon to 3 p.m. at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton. Free. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-328-1934, fultoncrossing.com.

Rivertown Revival: Live music on three stages, artisans, entertainment, kids’ activities, food vendors and more benefit Friends of the Petaluma River. Visit from noon to 8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park on Copeland Street. Tickets are $5 to $41.25. Through July 23. More information at rivertownrevival.com.

“Frozen” and “Frozen 2”: Movies at the Green presents the computer-animated Disney musical fantasies featuring Elsa the Snow Queen, her sister Anna and Olaf the snowman. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the lawn outside Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, with free tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Midsummer Mozart Festival Orchestra: Comic opera “Bastien and Bastienne” with “Symphony No. 33” at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $70 and $85. More information at midsummermozart.org.

Jason Stuart: “Smothered” actor and comedian performs at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sunday, July 23

Chuck Sher Quartet: Ken Cook, Morris Acevedo and Tom Hayashi join Sher for a swinging jazz performance from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Erica Ambrin: Soulful singer-songwriter performs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free. More information at crookedgoatbrewing.com.

The Real Sarahs: Live at Juilliard hosts the Americana band from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Teresa Clark and Her Chosen Family: Renee Harcourt, Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Cary Black and John McConnel join Clark for a CD-release party at 6 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.