Things to do in Sonoma County, July 22-31, 2022

Attend outdoor concerts, see local art exhibits, catch the Monte Rio Variety Show and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 22

“Emerging Artists”: Juried exhibition of various mediums by artists from seniors in high school through age 30. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 334 Center St. Free admission. Through Aug. 14. More information at 707-431-1970, healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

T Sisters: Folk group performs in the redwood grove at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Also rock, blues and Americana artist Wolf Jett. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Hexen House: The Phoenix Theater hosts the black metal band plus Witchmelter, Railrage and Snakehead at 8 p.m. at the downtown Petaluma venue, 201 Washington St. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, July 23

Adia Millett: “Force of Nature” exhibit features a wide range of media, from textiles to sculpture. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. A sound healing performance begins at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $17 and $20, free for ages 17 and younger. Through Oct. 30. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org/adia-millett.

Rivertown Revival: Two-day festival opens with Sean Hayes, SoloRio and Sebastian St. James & The Highway Poets. Plus kids’ activities, vendors, water events and more from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, Copeland Street, Petaluma. Admission is $5 to $55. More information at rivertownrevival.com.

Kristen Throop: “The Princesse” solo art exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and “Let Me Tell You a Story” artist talk at 1 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

AXIAL TILT: Two-night Grateful Dead celebration opens at 5:30 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $65 to $75. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Bobby Watson Quartet: Jazz saxophonist reunites with several members of his Horizon band for a performance at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $35 to $75. Through July 24. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org/bobby-watson-quartet.

Sunday, July 24

SoCo Blue: Summer Patio Music Series opens with the classic jazz trio from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Suggested $5 minimum donation. Also sale of original art and art supplies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information and concert reservations at sebarts.org.

3 Acre Holler: Sonoma County Appalachian-inspired band performs from 4 to 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Concert for Peace and Unity: The Erik Jekabson Quintet performs works including John Lennon’s “Imagine” at 5 p.m. at the JAMI Amphitheater at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $35 to $39. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

The Musers: Live at Juilliard presents the eclectic folk trio from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3yU2gPI.

Villalobos Brothers and the Santa Rosa Symphony: Free community concert features the contemporary Mexican ensemble and the local symphony, led by Francesco Lecce-Chong. Music begins at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets required. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, July 25

Rising Appalachia: Folk group led by sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $33 to $38. Through July 26. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Tuesday, July 26

“Hook”: Dustin Hoffman stars as Captain Hook in the 1991 adventure in Neverland. Movie time is 15 minutes after sunset at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at 707-838-1260, bit.ly/3PkOZXA.

Dave Chappelle: Live Nation presents the controversial comedian for two nights of outspoken stand-up. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Luther Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. Tickets start at $79.50; premium row one seats are $350. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, July 27

Nicole Marden: Contemporary country singer/songwriter performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wine & Sunset Series at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 and $20. More information at 707-528-9463, prwinery.com/winery-events.