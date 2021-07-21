Things to do in Sonoma County, July 23-Aug. 1, 2021

Whether you’re seeking the adrenaline rush of carnival rides at the Sonoma County Fair or relaxation with a glass of wine at a local winery, there’s something for you to do this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 23

Hot rods at Sonoma Raceway: The ninth event of the 2021 National Hot Rod Association Camping World Drag Racing Series season kicks off Friday at Sonoma Raceway and continues Saturday and Sunday, with final eliminations on Sunday. To buy tickets, call 800-870-RACE or go to sonomaraceway.com.

Saturday, July 24

Outdoor Comedy Festival: Laugh along with comedians Mark Yaffee, Nicole Tran and Adam Stone under the stars at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. 8 p.m. Purchase $20 tickets at the Cloverdale Fire Department. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale.

“The God of Hell”: This play tackles the “current American dilemma” through characters on a Wisconsin cow farm. Tickets are $25, $12 for students, available at the door or in advance. 7:30 p.m. More dates available. For more information, visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Art museum tour: Docents at the Museum of Sonoma County lead tours through current exhibitions every two weeks, until Sept. 18. Currently on display is “35: Thirty-Five Artists for Thirty-Five Years,” among other exhibitions. 2-3 p.m. Free with admission to the museum; free for museum members. Preregistration is not required. For more information, go to museumsc.org/events.

Sunday, July 25

Roy Bogas Tribute: Gualala Arts presents an outdoor performance featuring pianist Roy Bogas and chamber musicians. 2 p.m. at Gualala Arts. JAMI Ampitheater, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 on the day of concert. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org.

Monday, July 26

Lazy Bear Week: Guerneville hosts the 25th annual Lazy Bear Week for gay men, featuring activities including a welcome pool party, triva night, coffee socials, beach days, movie nights and more. Through Aug. 2. Passes are $200 and the event raises money for local nonprofits. Events scheduled at locations around Guerneville. For more information, visit lazybearweek.org.

Tuesday, July 27

Vino & Vibrato: Held by pianoSonoma at the Green Music Center, this concert, called “Roots,” will feature violin, cello, piano and voice. 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For more information, visit pianosonoma.org.

Wednesday, July 28

Summer Fun Fest: Presented by the Sonoma County Fair, this event features your traditional fair favorites, including fair food, carnival rides and more. Through Aug. 8. Tickets start at $10; prices change as event gets closer. For more information, visit sonomacountyfair.com.

Thursday, July 29

Scott Howard-Cooper: Hear from Scott Howard-Cooper, author of “Steve Kerr: A Life,” a biography about basketball player and Golden Gate Warriors coach Steve Kerr. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, July 30

Afternoon Delight at Three Sticks Wines: As part of their Gay Wine Weekends, join Out in the Vineyard for this afternoon of fine wines and pairings at Three Sticks Wines. 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $85. 143 W. Spain St., Sonoma. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com/three-sticks-afternoon.

Friday Night Live at the Plaza: Americana group the David Luning Band performs in downtown Cloverdale as part of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Friday night concert series in the Plaza. Street fair with local food vendors and artisans opens at 6 p.m. Live music 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Cloverdale Plaza, 122 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 31

Americana Festival with the Highway Poets: A family-friendly event on the lawn at Rodney Strong Vineyards with Sonoma County band The Highway Poets, food trucks and local arts and crafts. Gates open at 4 p.m., concert starts at 5 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10, children 15 years and younger are free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/americana-the-highway-poets.

Flamenco performance: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform her latest work, “Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo,” in Santa Rosa, accompanied by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. 8 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics, 99 Sixth St. Also in Petaluma at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Petaluma Veterans Building. Tickets $12- $55. For more information and to buy tickets, go to savannahf.com/performance.

Monday, Aug. 1

Bluegrass Day: This day of bluegrass will feature the Del McCoury Band, Watkins Family Hour and Fog Holler with concessions and boxed meals from Boudin Bakery. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/bluegrass-day.