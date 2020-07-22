Things to do in Sonoma County, July 24-Aug. 2, 2020

If you’re starting to feel stir crazy, check out some of the virtual and socially distanced events happening in Sonoma County. Have a movie night at an outdoor theater, enjoy live music online or plan a wine and pizza night.

Friday, July 24

“Wonder Woman“ @ Carpool Cinema: Watch ”Wonder Woman“ from the safety of your own vehicle presented by the Alexander Valley Film Society. Gates open at 8 p.m., movie starts at sundown. Citrus Fair Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. Tickets cost $30 per car. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org/events.

Fantastical Family Night: Opening night of Transcendence Theatre Company’s family-friendly show. 7 p.m. online. More times available through July 26. Free. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Saturday, July 25

One Night, Many Voices: Festival Napa Valley presents specially curated performances from musicians like violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Laris Martínez, tenor Michael Fabiano, soprano Nadine Sierra, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Sunday, July 26

Estate Brunch — Enriquez Estate Wines: Brunch from Perkins Catering Co. with Enriquez Estate Wines and live music from Benny Bassett. 11 a.m. at Enriquez Estate. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. Tickets cost $45 per person. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/estate-events.

Monday, July 27

Virtual Vino & Vibrato — Nathaniel Taylor: Cellist Nathaniel Taylor is one of eight performers presented by pianoSonoma and the Green Music Center. 5 p.m. online. Free, donations accepted. For more information and other performances, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/all-events/.

Tuesday, July 28

Virtual Indigo Dyeing: Learn how to dye with indigo with instructor Laura Lee Fitz. 11 a.m. on Zoom. $25 per person, $29 for admission with materials available for curbside pick-up. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Virtual Author Event — Lincoln Mitchell: Lincoln Mitchell discusses his book “San Francisco Year Zero” about the social upheavals that made the city what it is today. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit napabookmine.com.

Wednesday, July 29

Robert Johnston on “A New Vision for the Coast”: Learn about the future of Point Reyes National Seashore with local biologists, conservationists and activists. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit savepointreyesnationalseashore.com.

Pepperland & Bohemian Highway: Watch these two bands, just a couple of many artists performing at Peacetown’s virtual summer concert series. 7 p.m. streamed on Peacetown’s YouTube channel. Free. For more information, visit peacetown.org.

Friday, July 31

Pizza Night on the Terrace: Enjoy a wood-fired pizza dinner at Jordan Winery’s terrace. 6 p.m. at Jordan Winery. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg. $125 per person. For more information, visit jordanwinery.com/events.

Saturday, August 1

Petaluma Music Festival: A virtual festival featuring live-streamed performances from Bay Area artists. Updates about the schedule and where to find performances will be on the Petaluma Music Festival website soon. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Screamin' Mimi's Pint for Pint Blood Drive: Donate blood and receive a free pint of Screamin’ Mimi’s ice cream. Blood drive held at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit sebastopol.org/events.