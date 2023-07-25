Things to do in Sonoma County, July 28-Aug. 6, 2023

Enjoy fair rides and food, see live music outdoors, attend musical theater shows and more at these Sonoma County events.|
July 25, 2023, 1:58PM
Enjoy fair rides and food, see live music outdoors, attend musical theater shows and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 28

“Lost in Cloverdale”: Curator-artists Michael Deyermond and Vince Montague and six other California artists present contemporary paintings and sculptures at 14Feet, 229 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. Visit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through August. Free. More information at 707-894-6379, 14feet.net.

Art After Dark: Block party with art, food, live music, dance and more from 5 to 9 p.m. on Center Street between Plaza and North streets, Healdsburg. Free. More information at healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

La Gente SF: San Francisco-based world music group closes the Summer on the Square concert season. Music begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

MOMOTOMBO SF: Fridays at the Hood summer concert season finale with the 10-piece band of former Malo and Santana members. Showtime is 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

“The Greatest Show in the Park”: North Bay Theatrics presents an outdoor production inspired by the hit music of “The Greatest Showman” detailing P.T. Barnum’s rags-to-riches tale. Performance begins at 7 p.m. at La Plaza Park, downtown Cotati. Also 5 p.m. July 29. Free. More information at northbaytheatrics.com.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Slide guitar blues performance at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“The Full Monty”: Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars musical opens at 7 p.m. at Beltane Ranch, 11775 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. (Picnicking opens at 5 p.m.) Tickets are $35 to $180. Through Aug. 20. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org.

Saturday, July 29

Brick Palooza: LEGO festival with LEGO art exhibits, vendors, play areas and activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Tickets are $10 to $30 VIP, free for kids 4 and younger. More information at pdne.ws/3KBp91l.

Petaluma Music Festival: The 16th annual benefit for music programming in local schools features more than a dozen acts on three stages from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe headlines at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60, VIP $169, $25 for kids 13 to 17. Free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. More information at petalumamusicfestival.org.

“A Musical Midsummer Night’s Dream": Community theater production brings Shakespeare together with the Beatles in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Showtime is 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Top Gun” and “Top Gun – Maverick”: The action dramas starring Tom Cruise screen at Movies at the Green on the lawn outside Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $5, with free tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Michigan Rattlers: Alternative/indie folk-rock band headlines at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Caitlin Jemma opens the show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, July 30

Fête de la Musique: Summer music series with live music, a wine garden, children’s activities and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. Proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at montgomeryvillageca.com/events.

The King Street Giants: New Orleans jazz at Live at Juilliard summer concert series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Sachiko Kanenobu: Japan’s esteemed folk-rock singer-songwriter performs at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Also musician Steve Shain and performance poet Lin Marie deVincent (LMDV). Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Monday, July 31

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: “Tinkering Tots” is the theme for a morning of crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two accompanying adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“Wreck it Ralph Breaks the Internet”: Summer on the Square’s Monday Movie Nights season finale. Video game bad guy Ralph stars in Disney’s computer-animated 2018 comedy. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Heartless Bastards: Live at Lagunitas summer concert series hosts the roots rock band at 6 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Also Matthew Logan Vasquez. Tickets, at $10, benefit Best Friends Animal Society. More information at pdne.ws/43FDvEq.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Ellie James: Indie-pop and rock musician performs at Luther Locals Live at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. Also beer, wine, food trucks and artisan vendors. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Eddie 9V: Modern blues music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

Steve Bruner: Stand-up comic headlines the Starling Comedy Show at 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Plus Dvontre Coleman, Brett Harper Jennings and Martin Marrufo. Tickets are $12 to $20. More information at 707-938-7442, pdne.ws/3rIt6up.

“Lightyear”: Buzz Lightyear returns in the 2022 computer-animated Disney-Pixar sci-fi adventure. Film closes the Family Movies on the Green summer series 15 minutes after sunset at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at 707-838-1260, pdne.ws/47242P8.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Swing Fling: Quartet performs music from the American songbook to Django Reinhardt-inspired jazz. Peacetown summer music concert from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Community Market, 6762 Sebastopol Ave., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free, donations taken. More information at peacetown.org.

SunHunter: The Wine & Sunset Series hosts the San Francisco-based alternative rock band from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sonoma County Fair: The “Jurassic Jubilee” theme features 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and a Jurassic Adventure Zone. Plus exhibits, entertainment, farm animals, a flower show and more. Opening day is Kids’ Day, with gates open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. (Carnival opens at 3 p.m.) Admission is $12 and $20. Kids 12 and younger free on Kids’ Day. Through Aug. 13. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble: Zydeco and blues from Louisiana Creole country from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Friday, Aug. 4

The HOTS: Rock and pop music at the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at deLorimier Winery, 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at 707-433-3399, wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Reggae Under the Redwoods: Dubcraft and IrieFuse perform reggae music at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Show is from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Anita Gail Jones: Local author discusses her debut novel, “The Peach Seed,” about family legacies and the consequences of history’s sweep and personal choices. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Buddy Guy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame blues guitarist and singer with awards including multiple Grammys performs his “Damn Right Farewell” show at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Also blues artist Eric Gales. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane”: Curtain Call Theatre stages the dark comedy/drama at Russian River Hall, 20347 Highway 116, Monte Rio. Show opens at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $20, pay-what-you can on Fridays. Through Aug. 26. More information at 707-387-5072, russianriverhall.com.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Chubby Checker: Rock ’n’ roll singer and dancer known for creating “The Twist” dance craze performs at 7 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25 to $50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Healdsburg Gala for the Arts: Benefit for local arts nonprofits begins at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Includes a live auction and performances by aerial dance company Bandaloop. Tickets are $50. More information at the222.org.

Gladys Knight: Seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actress performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $79 to $129. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Stone Salad: Shoegaze/desert rock band from Santa Rosa headlines a show at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Earthship, Big Dog and Secret Fire. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Fortunate Youth: Reggae band plus Eli-Mac and Eureka Sound in the outdoor beer garden at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Showtime is 4 p.m. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

“Poems of Love and Landscape”: Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Herron and poets Maya Khosla and Raphael Block read from their books, plus live music with cellist RutiCelli. Event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St.. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

