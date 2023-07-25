Things to do in Sonoma County, July 28-Aug. 6, 2023

Enjoy fair rides and food, see live music outdoors, attend musical theater shows and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 28

“Lost in Cloverdale”: Curator-artists Michael Deyermond and Vince Montague and six other California artists present contemporary paintings and sculptures at 14Feet, 229 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. Visit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through August. Free. More information at 707-894-6379, 14feet.net.

Art After Dark: Block party with art, food, live music, dance and more from 5 to 9 p.m. on Center Street between Plaza and North streets, Healdsburg. Free. More information at healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

La Gente SF: San Francisco-based world music group closes the Summer on the Square concert season. Music begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

MOMOTOMBO SF: Fridays at the Hood summer concert season finale with the 10-piece band of former Malo and Santana members. Showtime is 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

“The Greatest Show in the Park”: North Bay Theatrics presents an outdoor production inspired by the hit music of “The Greatest Showman” detailing P.T. Barnum’s rags-to-riches tale. Performance begins at 7 p.m. at La Plaza Park, downtown Cotati. Also 5 p.m. July 29. Free. More information at northbaytheatrics.com.

Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings: Slide guitar blues performance at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“The Full Monty”: Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars musical opens at 7 p.m. at Beltane Ranch, 11775 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. (Picnicking opens at 5 p.m.) Tickets are $35 to $180. Through Aug. 20. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org.

Saturday, July 29

Brick Palooza: LEGO festival with LEGO art exhibits, vendors, play areas and activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Tickets are $10 to $30 VIP, free for kids 4 and younger. More information at pdne.ws/3KBp91l.

Petaluma Music Festival: The 16th annual benefit for music programming in local schools features more than a dozen acts on three stages from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe headlines at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60, VIP $169, $25 for kids 13 to 17. Free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. More information at petalumamusicfestival.org.

“A Musical Midsummer Night’s Dream": Community theater production brings Shakespeare together with the Beatles in the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Showtime is 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Top Gun” and “Top Gun – Maverick”: The action dramas starring Tom Cruise screen at Movies at the Green on the lawn outside Weill Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $5, with free tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Michigan Rattlers: Alternative/indie folk-rock band headlines at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Caitlin Jemma opens the show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, July 30

Fête de la Musique: Summer music series with live music, a wine garden, children’s activities and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. Proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride. More information at montgomeryvillageca.com/events.

The King Street Giants: New Orleans jazz at Live at Juilliard summer concert series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

Sachiko Kanenobu: Japan’s esteemed folk-rock singer-songwriter performs at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa (enter on Ross Street). Also musician Steve Shain and performance poet Lin Marie deVincent (LMDV). Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Monday, July 31

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: “Tinkering Tots” is the theme for a morning of crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. Event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10 per child, free for up to two accompanying adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.