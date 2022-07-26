Things to do in Sonoma County, July 29-Aug. 7, 2022

Attend local music festivals, see stand-up comedy, ride the rides at the fair and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 29

Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley: Chaka Khan, Snoop Dogg and Kamasi Washington are among the opening day performers at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Performances from 1 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $225, VIP $450. Through July 31. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotejazzfestival.com/napa.

Faith Ako: Award-winning Hawaiian singer performs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. during Pacific Islander Night at Party on the Plaza at City Center Plaza, 500 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. Also Taimalietane Dance Group performance from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Free. More information at bit.ly/3viNdOz.

“Silent Sky”: Santa Rosa Junior College Summer Rep drama explores the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Opens at 8 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $33 and $35. Through Aug. 7. More information at 707-527-4307, summerrep.com.

Tierra Cali: Regional Mexican band from Michoacán performs at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also El Chapo de Sinaloa and Los Creyentes del Poder. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/tierra-cali.

Myles Weber: North Coast Comedy presents the award-winning comedian at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 10:15 p.m. Also Jon Lehre and Casey Williams. Tickets are $20. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, July 30

Sonoma County Poet Laureate Inauguration: Reception for incoming honoree Elizabeth C. Herron from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Program also honors the county’s outgoing Poet Laureate Phyllis Meshulam. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, bit.ly/3JaDD60.

Susan Sutton Trio: Jazz Music Series features original music, standards and rarely played tunes from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg garden courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, bit.ly/3Q1HF3b.

Larry Omaha: Stand-up comedian, actor and storyteller featured at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band featuring Rudy Colombini performs at 7 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

David Rosen: Multi-instrumentalist performs an all-original solo show at 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, July 31

Aki Kumar: Bollywood blues performance during “Live at Juilliard” summer concert series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3vjpWvU.

Monday, Aug. 1

David Nelson Band: Benefit concert for the Jerry Garcia Foundation begins at 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $75 to $100. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz: Live at Lagunitas benefit for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary begins at 4:20 p.m. at the Lagunitas Brewing Company amphitheater, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at lagunitas.com/story/live-at-lagunitas-2022.

Greg Sarris: Award-winning author and tribal leader discusses his memoir, “Becoming Story – A Journey among Seasons, Places, Trees, and Ancestors.” Event begins at 6 p.m. at Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation’s Great Blue Heron Hall, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. More information at 707-527-9277, lagunafoundation.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

The Portals: Bluesy rock and alternative band performs at the Peacetown Summer Concert Series from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Barlow at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

Music in the Vineyards: Napa Valley chamber music festival opens its 28th season with a concert featuring the Pacifica Quartet at 7:30 p.m. at Domaine Carneros, 1240 Duhig Road, Napa. Pre-concert talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Sold out, wait list available. Through Aug. 21. More information at 707-258-5559, musicinthevineyards.org.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Sonoma County Fair: Opening day runs from noon to 10 p.m. with Kids Day free admission for children 12 and younger. Main carnival opens at 3 p.m. Free Rock-A-Hula Revue at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Theater. Through Aug. 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Closed Aug. 8. Admission is $10 to $18. More information at sonomacountyfair.com.