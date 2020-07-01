Things to do in Sonoma County, July 3-12, 2020

Make the most of early July with fireworks in Cloverdale, free live music in Sonoma or a virtual event.

Friday, July 3

History of Taylor Mountain Regional Park: Learn about the history of the California gold rush and the popular resort that existed on Taylor Mountain in the 1800s. 3 p.m. virtual event. Free. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy: Watch a line-up of San Francisco comics perform. 8 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets cost $15. For more information, visit bestofsfstandup.com.

“B Together” for Independence Day Weekend with Bouchaine: Join Bouchaine Vineyards and Festival Napa Valley for two days of food, music and wine. Starting at noon, continues on July 4. Virtual and in-person events. For more information, visit bouchaine.com.

Edgewater Gallery Reopening: The Fort Bragg gallery reopens after nearly four months. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 356 North Main St., Fort Bragg. Free. For more information, visit edgewater-gallery.com.

Saturday, July 4

Annual Cloverdale Community Fireworks Display: Watch from your home, car or other distanced vantage point — no field spectators will be allowed. Jack Hoffman Field, west of Cloverdale High School, Jefferson and School streets, Cloverdale. Free. For more information, visit cloverdalechamber.com.

West Wines Fourth of July Tasting: Visit West Wines for a special Seafoam Blanc de Blanc, picnic and self-guided vineyard walk. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1000 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Free to walk, $15 for tasting. For more information, visit westwines.com

Monday, July 6

Cloverdale Sculpture Trail Grand Opening: Celebrate the opening of the Sculpture Trail’s new exhibit. 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. Free. For more information, visit cloverdalesculpturetrail.org.

Tuesday, July 7

Virtual Author Hour — Kathryn Aalton: Author Kathryn Aalton, presented by Napa Bookmine, will discuss her forthcoming book about 25 women whose writings help our understanding of nature. 8 p.m. on Zoom. Donation of $5 is suggested. For more information, visit napabookmine.com.

Wednesday, July 8

Wine & Whatever Wednesdays: Join Papapietro Perry Winery and Valette restaurant for a signature dish and wine pairing. 4 p.m. on Papapietro Perry’s YouTube and Facebook pages live. Free. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com.

Friday, July 10

Don’t Stop Believin’: Transcendence Theatre presents an online production of Broadway artists singing a variety of songs. 7:30 p.m. online. More dates available. Donate what you can. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Healdsburg Jazz presents a jazz quartet performing mostly original compositions. 7 p.m. streamed live from Healdsburg Jazz’s website. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Sunday, July 12

Anthony Presti at HopMonk Tavern Sonoma: Alt-rock singer/songwriter Anthony Presti performs at the HopMonk Sonoma beer garden. 12:30 p.m. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit bandsintown.com.