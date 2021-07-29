Things to do in Sonoma County, July 30-Aug. 8, 2021

Enjoy local art galleries, music festivals and more this week in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 30

Afternoon Delight at Three Sticks Wines: As part of their Gay Wine Weekends, join Out in the Vineyard for an afternoon of fine wines and pairings at Three Sticks Wines. 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $85. 143 W. Spain St., Sonoma. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com/three-sticks-afternoon.

Friday Night Live at the Plaza: Americana group the David Luning Band performs in downtown Cloverdale as part of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Friday night concert series in the Plaza. Street fair with local food vendors and artisans opens at 6 p.m. Live music 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Cloverdale Plaza, 122 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 31

Americana Festival with the Highway Poets: A family-friendly event on the lawn at Rodney Strong Vineyards with Sonoma County band The Highway Poets, food trucks and local arts and crafts. Gates open at 4 p.m.; concert starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10; children 15 years and younger are free. Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/americana-the-highway-poets.

Flamenco performance: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform her latest work, “Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo,” in Santa Rosa, accompanied by singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. 8 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics, 99 Sixth St. Also in Petaluma at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Petaluma Veterans Building. Tickets $12- $55. For more information and to buy tickets, go to savannahf.com/performance.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Bluegrass Day: This day of bluegrass music will feature the Del McCoury Band, Watkins Family Hour and Fog Holler with concessions and boxed meals from Boudin Bakery. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/bluegrass-day.

Creating “Question Bridge”: Join photographic and video artist Chris Johnson as he discusses his exhibit “Question Bridge: Black Males” at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. The video exhibit examines issues within the Black male community in American society. 3 p.m. $15 tickets, free for SVMA members. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. For more information, visit svma.org/event/creating-question-bridge.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Noel Obiora in Conversation with Loren Stephens: Author Noel Obiora discusses his novel “A Past That Breathes,” a story of the fallout after a young musician is killed in Los Angeles. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Thursday, Aug. 5

SIFF Summerfest: Enjoy screenings of 40 new independent films from around the world at the Sonoma International Film Festival in various locations in Sonoma. Through Sunday, Aug. 8. $100 film pass, $525 patron pass. For more information, visit sonomafilmfest.org.

Friday, Aug. 6

“The Days Between”: Performances by Bay Area bands honor Grateful Dead co-founder and musical icon Jerry Garcia. Acts include the Dark Star Orchestra, David Nelson Band, Stu Allen & Friends, Full Moonalice, Whiskey Family Band and others. Continues Saturday, Aug. 7. Black Oak Ranch, Highway 101, Laytonville. Tickets start at $150. For more information, visit daysbetweenfest.com.

Guerneville First Friday: Enjoy music, local food and art at over 12 galleries for downtown Guerneville’s Art Walk. 4-7 p.m. For more information, visit riverartsandmedia.com.

Art Trails Reception at Corrick's: Sonoma County Art Trails is returning. Celebrate with a First Friday art event at the gallery at Corrick’s. 5-7 p.m. 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit corricks.com/events and to RSVP, visit bit.ly/3ya7vcE.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Petaluma Music Festival: Performances from headliners The Motet and Moonphonics and other local bands at the 14th annual music festival at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. General admission is $55. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.