Things to do in Sonoma County, July 31-Aug. 9, 2020

Rock with your favorite bands or enjoy Beethoven online at one of the many virtual concerts coming up this week. Music not your thing? Attend an art exhibit or a virtual variety show instead.

Friday, July 31

Pizza Night on the Terrace: Enjoy a wood-fired pizza dinner with wine at Jordan Winery’s terrace. 6-8 p.m. at Jordan Winery. Guests must follow health and hygiene guidelines and will be seated at individual tables. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg. $125 per person. For more information, visit jordanwinery.com/events.

SambaNoma: Members of SambaNoma will perform a livestreamed concert featuring Brazilian jazz. 7-9 p.m. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

“The Fight”: Alexander Valley Film Society offers an online screening of “The Fight,” a Sundance award-winning film about ACLU lawyers’ prosecution of four key cases against the Trump administration. Cost TBD. For tickets, visit avfilmsociety.org.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Petaluma Music Festival: A virtual festival featuring livestreamed performances from Bay Area artists, benefiting music programs in Petaluma public schools. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Screamin' Mimi's Pint for Pint Blood Drive: Donate blood and receive a free pint of Screamin’ Mimi’s ice cream. Blood drive held at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit sebastopol.org/events.

Sunday, Aug. 2

David Hamilton at HopMonk Tavern: Musician David Hamilton will be performing live at the HopMonk Tavern Beergarden in Sonoma. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Other dates available. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. For more information and a schedule of musicians, visit hopmonk.com/tickets.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: Virtual Beethoven 2020: Internationally acclaimed musicians from the Bay Area will be performing the works of Beethoven. Each segment will be introduced by local scholars. 4-5 p.m. Donations accepted. For information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Monday, Aug. 3

Virtual Art in the Park: An online art exhibition featuring the work of over 140 local artists from Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Opens at 9 a.m. Continues through Sept. 1. Free. For more information, visit petalumaartsassociation.org.

’Virtually’ Anything Goes: An online art show featuring the work of 81 artists, hosted by Graton Gallery. Continues through Aug. 31. Free. To view the virtual show, visit gratongallery.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Virtual Author Event — Sheri Salata: Sheri Salata, author of “The Beautiful No,” will host a virtual webinar, courtesy of Main Street Bookmine in St. Helena and the St. Helena Public Library. 5-6 p.m. $5 donation suggested. For more information, visit napabookmine.com and click on Virtual Events.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Wags, Whiskers & WiFi: A virtual gala and silent auction benefiting the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Begins at 6 p.m. Free to attend. For more information and additional dates, visit humanesocietysoco.org/www2020.

Friday, Aug. 7

Cakebread Cellars Virtual Current Release Tasting: Cakebread Cellars is offering virtual wine tastings. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $220 for a collection of four hand-picked wines, delivered to your front door. For more information and to see additional tasting dates, visit winecountry.com/events.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sonoma County’s Got Talent! Virtual Variety Show: The Occidental Center for the Arts is hosting their third “Virtual Variety Show,” featuring local artists, musicians and actors, playing on YouTube. 8 p.m. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/events.

Occidental Center for the Arts Gallery Members’ Exhibit: The Occidental Center for the Arts is reopening its in-person gallery. Face coverings are required for entry. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information and additional dates, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/gallery.