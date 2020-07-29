Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, July 31-Aug. 9, 2020

CASH MARTINEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 28, 2020, 7:12PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Rock with your favorite bands or enjoy Beethoven online at one of the many virtual concerts coming up this week. Music not your thing? Attend an art exhibit or a virtual variety show instead.

Friday, July 31

Pizza Night on the Terrace: Enjoy a wood-fired pizza dinner with wine at Jordan Winery’s terrace. 6-8 p.m. at Jordan Winery. Guests must follow health and hygiene guidelines and will be seated at individual tables. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg. $125 per person. For more information, visit jordanwinery.com/events.

SambaNoma: Members of SambaNoma will perform a livestreamed concert featuring Brazilian jazz. 7-9 p.m. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

The Fight”: Alexander Valley Film Society offers an online screening of “The Fight,” a Sundance award-winning film about ACLU lawyers’ prosecution of four key cases against the Trump administration. Cost TBD. For tickets, visit avfilmsociety.org.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Petaluma Music Festival: A virtual festival featuring livestreamed performances from Bay Area artists, benefiting music programs in Petaluma public schools. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Screamin' Mimi's Pint for Pint Blood Drive: Donate blood and receive a free pint of Screamin’ Mimi’s ice cream. Blood drive held at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit sebastopol.org/events.

Sunday, Aug. 2

David Hamilton at HopMonk Tavern: Musician David Hamilton will be performing live at the HopMonk Tavern Beergarden in Sonoma. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Other dates available. 691 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. For more information and a schedule of musicians, visit hopmonk.com/tickets.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: Virtual Beethoven 2020: Internationally acclaimed musicians from the Bay Area will be performing the works of Beethoven. Each segment will be introduced by local scholars. 4-5 p.m. Donations accepted. For information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Monday, Aug. 3

Virtual Art in the Park: An online art exhibition featuring the work of over 140 local artists from Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Opens at 9 a.m. Continues through Sept. 1. Free. For more information, visit petalumaartsassociation.org.

’Virtually’ Anything Goes: An online art show featuring the work of 81 artists, hosted by Graton Gallery. Continues through Aug. 31. Free. To view the virtual show, visit gratongallery.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Virtual Author Event — Sheri Salata: Sheri Salata, author of “The Beautiful No,” will host a virtual webinar, courtesy of Main Street Bookmine in St. Helena and the St. Helena Public Library. 5-6 p.m. $5 donation suggested. For more information, visit napabookmine.com and click on Virtual Events.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Wags, Whiskers & WiFi: A virtual gala and silent auction benefiting the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Begins at 6 p.m. Free to attend. For more information and additional dates, visit humanesocietysoco.org/www2020.

Friday, Aug. 7

Cakebread Cellars Virtual Current Release Tasting: Cakebread Cellars is offering virtual wine tastings. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $220 for a collection of four hand-picked wines, delivered to your front door. For more information and to see additional tasting dates, visit winecountry.com/events.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sonoma County’s Got Talent! Virtual Variety Show: The Occidental Center for the Arts is hosting their third “Virtual Variety Show,” featuring local artists, musicians and actors, playing on YouTube. 8 p.m. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/events.

Occidental Center for the Arts Gallery Members’ Exhibit: The Occidental Center for the Arts is reopening its in-person gallery. Face coverings are required for entry. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information and additional dates, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/gallery.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine