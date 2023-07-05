Things to do in Sonoma County, July 7-16, 2023

Taste summer wines, see a drive-in movie, hear live music in a park and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 7

707 Day: Free community celebration from 2 to 8 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Live music with 17 acts including Mystie Moon and KingLung. Also kids’ activities, a pop-up boutique, food and more. Event continues with 707 in the Night with 16 acts at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at pdne.ws/3rgG0zy.

Vickie Guillory & the Sugar Cats: Naughty Fox Summer Concert Series opens with the soul singer at 5 p.m. at Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards, 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor. Tickets, at $45, include a glass of wine. More information at 707-433-4050, pdne.ws/46DA4Ra.

The Familiar Strangers: Americana band performs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at River Front Cafe, 224 B St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-347-5147, riverfront.cafe.

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes: Swing, soul, rhythm and blues and more at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

The Nth Power: Rhythm and blues and soul band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 8

Cotati Kids Day Parade & Festival: The 30th annual celebration begins with a parade at 10 a.m. winding through downtown Cotati to La Plaza Park for a festival until 3 p.m. Free. More information at 707-665-4222, pdne.ws/43eAeMa.

Summer Wine Trail: Visit nearly 50 wineries along the Wine Road in northern Sonoma County’s Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. Each winery pours two or three summer wines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50. More information at wineroad.com.

Art on the Plaza: Local artists and makers display works from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southeast quadrant of the Sonoma Plaza. Also live music. Free. More information at sonomacity.org/calendar.

“Anything Goes”: Opening reception for the ninth annual juried exhibition from 1 to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Aug. 6. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Bands on the Basin: Floathouse Petaluma fundraiser features live music from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma River floating dock outside Taps Petaluma, 54 E. Washington St. Lineup features Rusty Reds at 1 p.m., The SoulShake at 3 p.m. and Forrest Day at 5 p.m. Free. More information at bandsonthebasin.org.

Taco Fest and Lowrider Car Show: Live music, kids’ activities, lowrider car show, artisan market, tacos and more. Attend from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free; four tacos and a beverage for $30 wristband. More information at somoswindsor.org/tacofest.

The Gathering: Family-friendly concert with MaMuse and Fula Brothers and special guest artists, plus games, art activities, a puppet show, food and drinks. Event is from 4 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/the-gathering.

Artists’ reception: Opening reception for the July Member Artists Exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Works by 22 artists featured through July 31. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Carl Green: Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist performs a variety of music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

Shana Morrison & Caledonia: Pop, rock, blues and more from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Bored Teachers: “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” tour features teacher-comedians at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $30 to $60. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, July 9

Forest bathing and wine tasting: Bartholomew Estate Winery launches forest bathing sessions in the vineyards, followed by wine tasting in the Oak Knoll on the winery property, 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma. Event begins at 10:30 a.m. The fee is $150. More information at barestate.com/visit.

Art & Garden Festival: The 20th annual event features more than 100 booths with local artisans and gardeners, plus live music on two stages, food, wine, beer and more. Runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/art-garden.