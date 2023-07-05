Things to do in Sonoma County, July 7-16, 2023

Taste summer wines, see a drive-in movie, hear live music in a park and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 5, 2023, 1:22PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Friday, July 7

707 Day: Free community celebration from 2 to 8 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Live music with 17 acts including Mystie Moon and KingLung. Also kids’ activities, a pop-up boutique, food and more. Event continues with 707 in the Night with 16 acts at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at pdne.ws/3rgG0zy.

Vickie Guillory & the Sugar Cats: Naughty Fox Summer Concert Series opens with the soul singer at 5 p.m. at Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards, 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor. Tickets, at $45, include a glass of wine. More information at 707-433-4050, pdne.ws/46DA4Ra.

The Familiar Strangers: Americana band performs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at River Front Cafe, 224 B St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-347-5147, riverfront.cafe.

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes: Swing, soul, rhythm and blues and more at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

The Nth Power: Rhythm and blues and soul band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 8

Cotati Kids Day Parade & Festival: The 30th annual celebration begins with a parade at 10 a.m. winding through downtown Cotati to La Plaza Park for a festival until 3 p.m. Free. More information at 707-665-4222, pdne.ws/43eAeMa.

Summer Wine Trail: Visit nearly 50 wineries along the Wine Road in northern Sonoma County’s Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. Each winery pours two or three summer wines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50. More information at wineroad.com.

Art on the Plaza: Local artists and makers display works from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southeast quadrant of the Sonoma Plaza. Also live music. Free. More information at sonomacity.org/calendar.

“Anything Goes”: Opening reception for the ninth annual juried exhibition from 1 to 4 p.m. at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Free. Through Aug. 6. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Bands on the Basin: Floathouse Petaluma fundraiser features live music from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma River floating dock outside Taps Petaluma, 54 E. Washington St. Lineup features Rusty Reds at 1 p.m., The SoulShake at 3 p.m. and Forrest Day at 5 p.m. Free. More information at bandsonthebasin.org.

Taco Fest and Lowrider Car Show: Live music, kids’ activities, lowrider car show, artisan market, tacos and more. Attend from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free; four tacos and a beverage for $30 wristband. More information at somoswindsor.org/tacofest.

The Gathering: Family-friendly concert with MaMuse and Fula Brothers and special guest artists, plus games, art activities, a puppet show, food and drinks. Event is from 4 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, free for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/the-gathering.

Artists’ reception: Opening reception for the July Member Artists Exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Works by 22 artists featured through July 31. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Carl Green: Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist performs a variety of music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tips Roadside, 8445 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com.

Shana Morrison & Caledonia: Pop, rock, blues and more from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Bored Teachers: “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” tour features teacher-comedians at 8 p.m. at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets are $30 to $60. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, July 9

Forest bathing and wine tasting: Bartholomew Estate Winery launches forest bathing sessions in the vineyards, followed by wine tasting in the Oak Knoll on the winery property, 1000 Vineyard Lane, Sonoma. Event begins at 10:30 a.m. The fee is $150. More information at barestate.com/visit.

Art & Garden Festival: The 20th annual event features more than 100 booths with local artisans and gardeners, plus live music on two stages, food, wine, beer and more. Runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma. Free. More information at petalumadowntown.com/art-garden.

Drew Harrison: Sundays in the Plaza summer music series presents the Americana musician from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at pdne.ws/44xmFbD.

Eric Lindell: Blues and soul musician performs at 3 p.m. at Gold Coast Coffee and Bakery, 23577 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills. Tickets are $35. More information at pdne.ws/3XCxpTY.

Cookout Concert Series: KC Turner presents master Delta slide guitarist Roy Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings and the two-time Grammy-winning folk artist Ramblin’ Jack Elliott at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Showtime is 6 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $45 or $60.50 including the cookout. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Monday, July 10

Juggling and magic show: Fifteen-year-old James Chan performs from 11 a.m. to noon at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. More information at 707-823-7691, pdne.ws/3XCrC0s.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: Summer on the Square’s Monday Movie Nights kicks off with the 2022 computer-animated comedy adventure. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square, downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Tuesday, July 11

Wreckless Strangers: California Americana soul band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays at the Plaza at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

Wednesday, July 12

Adam Levy & The Mint Imperials: Story songs with bluesy realism. Peacetown concert from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free, donations taken. More information at peacetown.org.

Nina LaCour: Bestselling author discusses her latest novel, “Yerba Buena,” at 7 p.m. at Russian River Books and Letters, 14045 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Free. More information at booksletters.com/events.

Thursday, July 13

Big Dave’s Summer Surf & Hulabilly Extravaganza: Surf Monster and Hunka Hunka Hula Revue perform at the KRSH Backyard Concerts series at 6 p.m. at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Kenny Metcalf: Elton John tribute show from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Wx1fsc.

Nancy Horan: New York Times bestselling author of “Loving Frank” discusses her latest novel, “The House of Lincoln.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 775 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Rachel Garlin: Folk-rock-Americana artist’s “The Ballad of Madelyne & Therese” album celebration at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $25. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Friday, July 14

“Guys and Dolls”: Sonoma Arts Live stages the Broadway musical romantic comedy at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Opening-night reception at 6:45 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $42. Through July 30. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

“The Last Waltz”: Rockumentary Summer Movie Series features Martin Scorsese’s classic rock documentary highlighting The Band’s final concert after 16 years on the road. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $8 to $10. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, July 15

The Wood Brothers with ZZ Ward: Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series features the blues-inspired musicians, plus King Dream. Showtime is 5 p.m. at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Lawn tickets are $65, reserved seats $85. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org/events.

“Zombieland”: AVFilm Summer Movie Series presents the 2009 post-apocalyptic comedy as a drive-in movie at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds in Cloverdale. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., film screens at dusk. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Los Huracanes del Norte: Renowned Norteño band performs at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $30 to $105. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mendocino Music Festival: Two-week festival opens with CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band at 7:30 p.m. at the tent concert hall, 45035 Main St., Mendocino. Tickets are $15 to $55. More information at 707-937-2044, mendocinomusic.org.

Sunday, July 16

Paula West: Jazz vocalist performs at the Ecolab Theater at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. VIP reception at 4 p.m., concert at 5 p.m. Tickets are $70 to VIP $175. Proceeds benefit Napa Wildlife Rescue. More information at pdne.ws/44dhQEv.

Live at Juilliard: Summer concert series kicks off with Carlitos Medrano & Sabor de mi Cuba performing world music, Cuban/Latin jazz and salsa. Music from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard.

The Blue Lights: Sunset Music Series features the Cloverdale blues band from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

