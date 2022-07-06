Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, July 8-17, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2022, 12:11PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

Dance at several outdoor concerts, see local storytellers, attend live theater and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, July 8

The Poyntlyss Sistars: Rhythm and blues and dance band performs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Soda Rock Winery, 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating by reservation. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Fynch Meep: Sonoma County folk-pop and indie-rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also The Tom Relling Band and The Gill Brothers. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Gary Allan: Country music artist performs at 8 p.m. at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, July 9

Festival Napa Valley: Festival opens with free, small ensemble concerts at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. Evening performances and more at venues across Napa Valley through July 24. Various fees. More information at festivalnapavalley.org.

Surf Fest: Performers include The Reverbivores, The Del Novas and ukulele musician Jon Gonzales. Event is from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Admission is $15. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com/calendar.

“Encanto”: Movies at the Green presents Disney’s Oscar-winning computer-animated musical fantasy comedy at 5 p.m. at Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and under with a required ticket. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/encanto.

Tower of Power: Funk and soul band performs at 6 p.m. at the Rodney Strong Vineyards lawn, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Tickets are $59 and $75. Spike Sikes also performs. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org/events.

Chris Amberger Trio: African-American music with hard bop/blues, Mid-East/Euro harmonic textures. Performance is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg garden courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Richard Smith: Acoustic guitarist performs a wide range of musical styles at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex, 425 Morris St. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face masks required. Tickets, sold only at the door, are $30. More information at socofoso.com/events.

Sunday, July 10

Petaluma Art & Garden Festival: Event features 145 booths with home and garden decor, plus live music, kids’ activities, a chalk art competition, food, beer and wine. Held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Free admission. More information at petalumadowntown.com.

The Real Sarahs: Acoustic Americana band performs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3NMpGft.

Chuck Sher Quartet: Swinging jazz with Sher, Doug Morton, Randy Vincent and Bryan Bowman from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in front of the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Concert for Ukraine: Performers include A Case of the Willies, The Pulsators, Gator Nation, The THUGS and The HOTS. Bill Bowker is the master of ceremonies. Benefit for World Central Kitchen is from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern Beergarden, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at hopmonk.com/livemusic.

“L’Chaim!”: Family-friendly program of Jewish song and dance features the San Francisco Yiddish Combo and Jewish dance master Bruce Bierman from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ner Shalom courtyard, 85 LaPlaza, Cotati. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-664-8622, shalomevents.ticketleap.com/lchaim.

Monday, July 11

Valerie June: The rhythm and blues and soul singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist opens the Live at Lagunitas summer concert series at the Lagunitas Brewing Co. amphitheater, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit Best Friends Animal Society. More information at bit.ly/3OUQYSo.

Tuesday, July 12

“Children of the Vine”: Documentary addresses glyphosate, toxic farming practices and solutions for more sustainable large-scale practices. Screens at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15. Benefits Preserve Rural Sonoma County. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Marshall House Project: Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series hosts the electric soul and funk band from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3bUE3AV.

Old Crow Medicine Show: Grammy-winning folk/Americana string band performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Special guest Molly Tuttle. Tickets are $59 and $75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Moana”: The 2016 computer-animated Disney musical adventure screens 15 minutes after sunset at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at 707-838-1260, bit.ly/3AvmBgF.

Wednesday, July 13

Cera Será Vinyl Collective: Peacetown Summer Concert Series After Hours music from 7 to 9 p.m. at Seismic Brewing Company, 6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

West Side Stories: “Nobody’s Perfect” is the theme for the monthly community storytelling forum at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Tickets are $13. More information at davepokornypresents.com/west-side-stories.

Ordinary Elephant: Award-winning folk/Americana duo Pete and Crystal Damore perform at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Also The Singer & The Songwriter. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Thursday, July 14

Rumi’s Caravan: Music, poetry, wine and an artisan dinner fundraiser for Santa Rosa-based The Climate Center. Event begins at 5 p.m. at the Osmosis meditation garden, 209 Bohemian Highway, Freestone. Tickets are $125. More information at bit.ly/3amMl4j.

Wreckless Strangers: California Americana soul, plus Levi Lloyd and Donny Mederos & Friends at the KRSH Backyard Concert Series at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Music begins at 6 p.m. Free admission. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2022.

“Luca”: Summer on the Square features Disney-Pixar’s 2021 animated coming-of-age film about a young sea monster. Event begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

David Luning Band: Americana and rock singer/songwriter performs original songs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3AswJad.

Flynn Creek Circus: “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things” features acrobatics, comedy, stunts, live music and more. Opens at 7 p.m. at the big top at the Rohnert Park Community Center complex, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $145, VIP $175. Through July 17. More information at flynncreekcircus.com.

Friday, July 15

Ron Artis II & The Truth: Friday Night Live summer concert series hosts the rhythm and blues and soul artist at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“The Drowsy Chaperone”: Sonoma Arts Live stages the heartfelt parody of American musical comedies of the Jazz Age. Opens at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Opening reception begins at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $28 to $42. Through July 31. More information at 707-484-4874, sonomaartslive.org.

Saturday, July 16

Twilight T-Dance: Signature event of Gay Wine Weekend features Los Angeles-based DJ Ryan Kenney from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Chateau St. Jean Winery, 8555 Highway 12, Kenwood. Complimentary wine, plus food trucks. Tickets are $85. More information at outinthevineyard.com.

Midsummer Mozart Festival: The program includes soloists on oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon. Festival begins at 7 p.m. at Buena Vista Winery, 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. Tickets are $70 and $85. More information at midsummermozart.org.

“Butterflies Are Free”: Conflicts arise when a blind aspiring singer-songwriter lives on his own and his overprotective mother meets his new lady friend. Comedy-drama opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $12 and $25. Through July 31. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, July 17

Live at Juilliard: Summer concert series opens with rhythm and blues musician Paul Steward. Event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-543-4674, bit.ly/3upywc8.

