Things to do in Sonoma County, July 9-18, 2021

A flamenco performance, unique art exhibit and a trail run on the coast: there’s something for everyone in Sonoma County.

Friday, July 9

Kenny G at Blue Note Napa: Saxophonist Kenny G plays the weekend at Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery. Two shows on Friday, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. More performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $79. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com and click on calendar.

The Life and Music of Kurt Weill: Learn more about German composer Kurt Weill with Susan Waterfall and the Mendocino Music Festival. 5 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org and click on watch/attend.

Kingsborough: The San Francisco band, influenced by The Beatles, The Black Keys and Led Zeppelin, will perform at Friday Night Live in downtown Cloverdale at the Plaza. Street fair, with food and drink available to purchase, starts at 6 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Seating area is limited, and bringing your own lawn chair is recommended. For more information, go to cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Soul” in St. Helena: Napa Valley Film Festival will host an under-the-stars screening of the Pixar movie “Soul” at Charles Krug Winery. $10 per ticket, plus fees to buy online. Wine and food available to purchase, but outside food and drink is not allowed. 2800 Main St., St. Helena. To buy pickets, go to bit.ly/3yAbHlT

Saturday, July 10

Glen Ellen Mural Community Celebration: Visit Sonoma Valley Museum of Art for a day of music, dance, art and food to celebrate the unveiling of two murals by artist Maria de Los Angeles. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 13647 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. For more information, visit svma.org/events

Sunday, July 11

“Small Works” closing reception: Final day to view the “Small Works” exhibit at Graton Gallery, featuring pieces from many local artists. 3- 5 p.m. For more information, visit gratongallery.net

Music at Occidental Center: Heartwood Trio performs 4- 6 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, playing inspiring songs about nature and national unity. Tickets $20 for Occidental Center members, $25 for non-members. Go to occidentalcenterforthearts.org/upcoming-events for more information.

Monday, July 12

Flamenco performance by Savannah Fuentes: Seattle-based flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes performs her latest work, Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo, at the Santa Rosa Arts Center, with music from singer and guitarist Diego Samador. 8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Tickets range from $12 to $55. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yvJg8A.

Wednesday, July 14

“Or The Whale”: Artist Jos Sances will discuss this 52-foot scratchboard mural of a whale. The artist will discuss the symbolism of whales, a metaphor for survival, immortality and optimism. The mural is currently on display at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. 6 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. Tickets start at $5. For more information, visit sebarts.org

Thursday, July 15

Catherine Raven in Conversation with David Ulin: Author and former national park ranger Catherine Raven discusses her relationship with a fox in Montana and how their connection changed her view on nature, as detailed in her book “Fox & I.” 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com and click on events.

Saturday, July 17

Twilight at Chateau St. Jean: Join Out in the Vineyard for this event featuring DJ Pumpkin Spice and drag queens Ruby Red Munro, Adriana Roy and Madison McQueen. 6- 10 p.m. $85. 8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. For more information, visit outinthevineyard.com

Salt Point Trail Run: Run a 9K, 15K, 26K or 50K race and/or camp at the Salt Point Trail in Jenner. 23125 Highway 1, Jenner. Times and prices vary. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hlsdjP

Sunday, July 18

Music from the Vines: Joe Craven & The Sometimers with Kate Gaffney perform at Little Vineyards Family Winery. Enjoy a glass or two of wine with the performance. Tickets sold in tables of two, four and six seats starting at $150. For more information, visit bewproductions.net/music-from-the-vines

Pato Banton: Join reggae sensation Pato Banton & The Now Generation live in concert at Gualala Arts Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. Free, tickets required. Pizza and drinks available for purchase. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org

mc2 Duo: Enjoy Beethoven’s Fourth Sonata and Schumann’s First Sonata at the Paul Mahder Gallery, performed by Gary McLaughlin on violin and Rose McCoy on piano. Free admission, suggested donation of $20. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, call 707-473-9150.