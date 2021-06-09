Things to do in Sonoma County, June 11-20, 2021

Exhibit openings, new book releases and more are coming up in Sonoma County.

Saturday, June 11

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival: Buy a pass for the entire virtual film festival or purchase film passes a la carte. Featuring shorts, double features, short programs, question and answer sessions and more. June 10-13. $100 full-access pass, $50 five-film/panel bundle. For more information, visit sdff2021.eventive.org/schedule

Saturday, June 12

Art at the Source: Support local artists at the second weekend of the Sebastopol Center for the Arts’ Art at the Source event featuring in-person artist demonstrations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through June 13. For more information and locations, visit artatthesource.org

Live Jazz at Hotel Healdsburg: Enjoy a number of Brazilian and original compositions performed by SambaNoma at Hotel Healdsburg. Refreshments from Dry Creek Kitchen and drinks will be available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit bit.ly/2RzTLrw

“Two Visions Emerge”: Visit this new exhibit at the Dolphin Gallery featuring glass artist Mark Guthrie and multimedia artist Larain Matheson. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the opening day. Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Cypress Village, Gualala. For more information, call 707-884-3896.

“When Life Hands You Frogs”: Virtually celebrate the launch of local writer Arlene Miller’s book, “When Life Hands You Frogs.” 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. Featuring discussion, reading and book giveaway. To register, visit bit.ly/3csoSfI and send Miller a message.

“Hairspray” at the Drive-in: Support the Alexander Valley Film Festival and enjoy John Waters’ 1998 movie “Hairspray.” $30 for a car, $15 if you bring your own chair. 8:40 p.m. at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds. 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org

Sunday, June 13

Summer Concert Series: The Occidental Center for the Arts presents musical duo Mimi and Gabe Pirard and the Phil Lawrence Band in its outdoor amphitheater. 4-6 p.m. $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Brunch in the Vineyard: Visit Enriquez Wines for a brunch by Soco Paella, live music from John Vicino and, of course, some wine. $50 per person. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/estate-events

“The View From My Window”: Hosted by the Sea Ranch Vision Committee, this event will celebrate the release of “The View From My Window,” a book detailing life in Sea Ranch by author Frank Bell. 2-4 p.m. Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Free. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org

Tuesday, June 15

“In The Heights” Virtual Book Launch: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter discuss their new book “In the Heights: Finding Home,” which covers the Broadway show’s beginnings and legacy. 5 p.m. on Zoom. $43.80 ticket includes book pickup, $47.80 includes book shipping. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Wednesday, June 16

Wine & Sunsets: Featuring music from Dave Chapman and food from Zazu Black Piglet’s food truck, this evening event at Paradise Ridge Winery has everything you need. 5 p.m. every Wednesday evening. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. $10 for wine club members, $15 for general admission and $20 at the door. For more information, visit shop.prwinery.com/Calendar

Thursday, June 17

Adults by Schulz: A new exhibit at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, “Adults by Schulz,” opens, showing how Schulz portrayed teen and adult characters in his comics. The exhibit will be open through Jan. 16, 2022. For more information and ticket prices, visit schulzmuseum.org

Friday, June 18

Jason Stuart: The Laugh Cellar presents comedian Jason Stuart, co-star, co-writer and co-producer of the hit Amazon series “Smothered.” Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $28, tickets at the door are $35. Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com

Saturday, June 19

“Words of Justice”: Visit the Paul Mahder Gallery for the opening reception of “Words of Justice,” featuring new paintings by artist Wosene Worke Kosrof. Exhibit will be open through Aug. 15. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com or call 707-473-9150.

Food & Wine Dinner: Pair a great three-course meal with unreleased wines from the Trione Winery library at this dinner. $140 per person for members, $165 for nonmembers. Trione Winery, 19550 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. For more information, visit trionewinery.com/event/food-wine-dinner-june-19th

Sunday, June 20

Cornerstone Sonoma Summer Music Series: The Steve Pile Band will be featured at Cornerstone Sonoma for an afternoon of music, great food and beverages. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held at the Sunset Test Kitchen. 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free, food and beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com