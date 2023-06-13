Things to do in Sonoma County, June 16-25, 2023

Celebrate Juneteenth, attend music festivals, see locally made quilts and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 16

Country Summer Music Festival: Three-day country music celebration opens at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. More than 20 artists, including headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd June 16, Eric Church June 17 and Brothers Osborne June 18. Passes are $99 to $269. More information at 707-837-3921, countrysummer.com.

“The Beat Goes On”: Broadway Under the Stars celebrates the music of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s at Belos Cavalos Ranch, 687 Campagna Lane, Kenwood. Opens for picnics at 5 p.m., showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $170. Through July 2. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org.

John Trubee: Solo electric guitar performance of original songs and cover tunes, plus jam rock band The Mood and Chuck & The Hollywoods blues/rock band. Show begins at 6:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5. More information at 707-843-5535, whiskeytipsr.com.

“Six Winning Plays”: Off the Page Readers Theater and Redwood Writers present original short plays by six local authors. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. Also June 17. More information at redwoodwriters.org.

Frances Dilorinzo: Popular YouTube and “Dry Bar Comedy Special” comedian performs at Balletto Vineyards, 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. Janesh Rahlan opens the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Polyrhythmics: Progressive funk band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Finding Dory”: Movies in the Park summer series kicks off with Pixar’s 2016 computer-animated comedy-drama adventure. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org.

Marc Price: Stand-up comedy show with “Skippy” from the 1980s sitcom “Family Ties.” Showtime is 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at SkippySR.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, June 17

Bubbly Birthday Bash: Bubbles extravaganza, with bubble art stations, bubble science experiments and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Event celebrates the museum's 9th anniversary. Admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Living history: Tours and demonstrations at a working steam-powered lumber mill and museum. Visit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sturgeon’s Mill, 2150 Green Hill Road, Sebastopol. Free. Also June 18. More information at sturgeonsmill.com.

Juneteenth/MLK Celebration: The 53rd annual community festival with live entertainment, speakers, kids’ activities, arts and crafts, a basketball tournament and more. Event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 1671 Hendley St., Santa Rosa. More information at sonomacountyjuneteenth.com.

“Nature Abstracted”: Opening reception for artists Chiyomi Taneike Longo, Bob Nugent and Younhee Chung Paik from 3 to 5 p.m. at Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Exhibit open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pay-what-you-wish day. Through Nov. 5. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

North Coast Wine & Food Festival: Press Democrat presents 25 of the region's top chefs plus 90 gold-medal winning wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge. Also interactive experiences and music. VIP tasting at noon, general admission 1 to 4 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95, VIP sold out, designated driver $50. Event supports the nonprofit Sonoma Family Meal. More information at 707-521-5231, northcoastwineandfood.com.

Low Riders Art & Cars: Car clubs, including Sonoma County Low Riders Council, display vehicles from 1 to 4 p.m. outside the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Festival includes a car parade at 2:30 p.m., music, food trucks, games and a related car exhibit. Free. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

“Tattoos”: Exhibit opening reception celebrating the “Renaissance of Body Art” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. Reservations requested. Through July 23. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.