Things to do in Sonoma County, June 16-25, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 13, 2023, 1:18PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

Celebrate Juneteenth, attend music festivals, see locally made quilts and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 16

Country Summer Music Festival: Three-day country music celebration opens at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. More than 20 artists, including headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd June 16, Eric Church June 17 and Brothers Osborne June 18. Passes are $99 to $269. More information at 707-837-3921, countrysummer.com.

“The Beat Goes On”: Broadway Under the Stars celebrates the music of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s at Belos Cavalos Ranch, 687 Campagna Lane, Kenwood. Opens for picnics at 5 p.m., showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $170. Through July 2. More information at 877-424-1414, transcendencetheatre.org.

John Trubee: Solo electric guitar performance of original songs and cover tunes, plus jam rock band The Mood and Chuck & The Hollywoods blues/rock band. Show begins at 6:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5. More information at 707-843-5535, whiskeytipsr.com.

“Six Winning Plays”: Off the Page Readers Theater and Redwood Writers present original short plays by six local authors. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. Also June 17. More information at redwoodwriters.org.

Frances Dilorinzo: Popular YouTube and “Dry Bar Comedy Special” comedian performs at Balletto Vineyards, 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa. Janesh Rahlan opens the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Polyrhythmics: Progressive funk band performs at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Finding Dory”: Movies in the Park summer series kicks off with Pixar’s 2016 computer-animated comedy-drama adventure. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-778-4380, cityofpetaluma.org.

Marc Price: Stand-up comedy show with “Skippy” from the 1980s sitcom “Family Ties.” Showtime is 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at SkippySR.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, June 17

Bubbly Birthday Bash: Bubbles extravaganza, with bubble art stations, bubble science experiments and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Event celebrates the museum's 9th anniversary. Admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Living history: Tours and demonstrations at a working steam-powered lumber mill and museum. Visit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sturgeon’s Mill, 2150 Green Hill Road, Sebastopol. Free. Also June 18. More information at sturgeonsmill.com.

Juneteenth/MLK Celebration: The 53rd annual community festival with live entertainment, speakers, kids’ activities, arts and crafts, a basketball tournament and more. Event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 1671 Hendley St., Santa Rosa. More information at sonomacountyjuneteenth.com.

“Nature Abstracted”: Opening reception for artists Chiyomi Taneike Longo, Bob Nugent and Younhee Chung Paik from 3 to 5 p.m. at Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Exhibit open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pay-what-you-wish day. Through Nov. 5. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

North Coast Wine & Food Festival: Press Democrat presents 25 of the region's top chefs plus 90 gold-medal winning wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge. Also interactive experiences and music. VIP tasting at noon, general admission 1 to 4 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95, VIP sold out, designated driver $50. Event supports the nonprofit Sonoma Family Meal. More information at 707-521-5231, northcoastwineandfood.com.

Low Riders Art & Cars: Car clubs, including Sonoma County Low Riders Council, display vehicles from 1 to 4 p.m. outside the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Festival includes a car parade at 2:30 p.m., music, food trucks, games and a related car exhibit. Free. More information at 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

“Tattoos”: Exhibit opening reception celebrating the “Renaissance of Body Art” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Free, donations accepted. Reservations requested. Through July 23. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Healdsburg Jazz Festival: The 25th anniversary showcase, “Celebrating Past | Present | Future,” opens with a free Juneteenth concert from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Performers include MJs Brass Boppers and poet Enid Pickett. Howard Wiley Quartet performs at 9 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave. Tickets are $30. Festival runs through June 25. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin: Grammy-winning singer-songwriters perform at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Eric Long opens the show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $59, reserved seats $75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day Car Show: Engineering Contractors Association 28th annual “Show & Shine” car show with hot rods, lowriders, rat rods and more. Also food trucks and entertainment. Event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at nceca.org/calendar.

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival: Three-day event closes with Lila Iké, Protoje, Las Cafeteras and more, plus vendors, kids’ activities, and a DJ dance hall. Gates open at 10 a.m. at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Highway 128, Boonville. Tickets are $105. More information at snwmf.com.

The Renovators: Rock ’n’ roll band performs covers and original music for an all-ages show from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

The Straw Wattles: Sunday Jams summer music series features original Americana music and cover songs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cline Family Cellars, 24737 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-940-4044, clinecellars.com/events.

Noah Frank Quartet: Jazz and hip hop fusion show from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater in the Sonoma Plaza, downtown Sonoma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

Pipe organ concert: Redwood Empire Chapter of American Guild of Organists members perform at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. More information at stpauls-healdsburg.org.

Ricky Ray Band: Southern rock at the Sunset Music Series at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Concert is from 5:30 p.m. to sunset. Free. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Monday, June 19

“The Birds”: Group exhibition features depictions of birds by seven local photographers and painters. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at IceHouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Petaluma. Free. Through July 7. More information at 707-778-2238.

John Santos: Documentary film, “SANTOS: Skin to Skin,” screens at 6 p.m. (followed by a filmmakers Q&A) at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. John Santos: Filosofía Caribeña concert follows at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50, students $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Tuesday, June 20

Michelle Lambert: Original music and more at Luther Locals Live from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Also beer, wine, food trucks and artisan vendors. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Coco”: Pixar’s 2017 Oscar-winning Land of the Dead computer-animated fantasy screens at Family Movies on the Green at the Windsor Town Green. Showtime is 15 minutes after sunset. Free. More information at 707-838-1260, pdne.ws/43oo58k.

Wednesday, June 21

Sonoma-Marin Fair: “Fairest in the Land” runs through June 25 at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Opening day from 3 to 11 p.m., with a Pride and Joy party band concert at 8 p.m., included with fair admission. Concert pit passes are $25. Admission is $15 (advance) to $25, $18 All Ages Day on June 21. More information at 707-283-3247, sonoma-marinfair.org.

“The Lure of Pepperwood”: Summer solstice reception for Richard McDaniel’s exhibit of drawings and paintings inspired by the reserve and its environs. Event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pepperwood Gallery, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Aug. 20. More information at 707-591-9310, pepperwoodpreserve.org.

Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band: Peacetown concert from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Kitchen, 6770 McKinley St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free, donations taken. More information at peacetown.org.

Thursday, June 22

Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra with Terrie Odabi: Blues and soul band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Friday, June 23

School of Rock House Band: Local young musicians perform at Summer on the Square at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square, downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul and fusion band performs at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Mama Said: Female-fronted rock band with a retro sound from the late 1970s to the ’90s performs at 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $10 to $15. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, June 24

Cotati Music Festival: Seven bands from noon to 6 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Headliners The Pulsators perform rock, funk, reggae and rhythm and blues at 4:30 p.m. Free. More information at cotati.org.

Pointless Sisters Quilt Exhibit: Reception for members of the art quilt group from 2 to 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts Gallery, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. Quilt exhibit runs through July 30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Eric Lindell: Blues and soul musician performs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gold Coast Coffee and Bakery, 23577 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills. Tickets are $35. More information at pdne.ws/3oYfavl.

Sunday, June 25

“Photography”: Exhibition featuring works by Gualala photographer Marion Patterson. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dolphin Gallery, 39140 Highway 1, Gualala. Free. Through July 2. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org.

Special Needs Family Day: Galt Advocacy hosts fun and games including sensory play and RC and slot car races. Also local resources and support services. Visit from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park. Free. More information at galtadvocacy.com/fundemonium.

