Things to do in Sonoma County, June 17-26, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2022, 2:58PM
Updated 4 hours ago

See family-friendly movies outdoors, taste award-winning North Coast food and wine, attend Sebastopol’s 120th anniversary party and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 17

Country Summer Music Festival: The three-day event features 20-plus country musicians and two stages. Kelsea Ballerini performs at 8:15 p.m., with Blake Shelton on June 18 and Chris Young on June 19. Gates open at noon at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets start at $99 for single-day admission. More information at countrysummer.com.

Charlie Musselwhite Band: Healdsburg Jazz Festival presents the bluesman at 7 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Terrie Odabi opens the show. COVID-19 regulations enforced. Tickets are $45 to $85. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

“Moana”: Movies in the Park returns with the animated Disney adventure at 8:30 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3xpynGw.

Saturday, June 18

Bubbly Birthday Bash: Big bubbles and bubble activities featured from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $14. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org/events.

MLK Juneteenth Community Festival: Phat Luv, Safe Harbor and Remain in Light perform for the 52nd annual freedom, diversity and inclusion celebration. Also kids’ activities, arts and crafts, food and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1671 Hendley St., Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at 707-623-2701, sonomacountyjuneteenth.com.

North Coast Wine & Food Festival: The Press Democrat presents a celebration of the region’s best wine and food, with more than 90 gold medal wines and 30 iconic Wine Country chefs. Includes tasting stations, music and interactive programs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $95, VIP $135 (includes early entrance at noon), designated driver $50. More information at 707-526-8621, northcoastwineandfood.com.

“Summer of Soul”: Juneteenth celebration showcases the Academy Award-winning 2021 documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Film screens at 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Free admission. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

“Abstract 2022”: Abstract art exhibit juried by Mark Perlman featured through July 24 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Opening reception is from 2 to 4 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org/exhibits.

Benefit concert for Peace & Justice Center: Lindalou & Michael and Friends and Doug Blumer and Bohemian Highway play music to raise funds for the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County. Event is from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at Moonlight Brewing Company, 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at bit.ly/3xMzFg3.

Sebastopol Town Party: Celebrate Sebastopol’s 120th anniversary with Stella Heath and Bandjango, fiddler Gabriel Wheaton and Bohemian Groove. Plus food trucks, beer, wine and more from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. Free admission. More information at relaunchsebastopol.com/town-party.

di Rosa Days: Festival celebrates the arts center’s 25 years of art and nature. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. Art-making activities and projects, food trucks, live music and more. Admission is $10 to $35, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org/di-rosa-days.

Sol Flamenco: Music and dance of Spain presented at 8 p.m. at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at solflamenco.com.

Sunday, June 19

Happy Father’s Day at Charles M. Schulz Museum: Free admission for all fathers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Regular admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

“All Creatures Great and Small”: Mendocino Music Festival Chorale performs songs celebrating animals and birds. Event begins at 2:30 p.m. at Preston Hall, 44867 Main St., Mendocino. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20. More information at mendocinomusic.org.

Monday, June 20

June art exhibit: The Arts Guild of Sonoma, celebrating its 45th anniversary, features works by local and regional artists. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

Tuesday, June 21

Dan Deacon: Live at Lagunitas concert series opens with the Baltimore-based composer and electronic musician. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. outdoors at Lagunitas Brewery, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit Best Friends animal sanctuary. More information at bit.ly/3aZLjuT.

The Carolyn Sills Combo: The spaghetti Western swing band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3xMXX8D.

“Luca”: The 2021 Disney-Pixar animated film about a sea monster boy is featured at the Family Movies on the Green series at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Showtime is 15 minutes after sunset. Free admission. More information at 707-838-1260, bit.ly/3NU89Tk.

Wednesday, June 22

Sonoma-Marin Fair: “Everybody’s Fair” opens at noon at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Carnival, exhibits, contests, livestock and more until 11 p.m. Queen tribute band Queen Nation performs at 8 p.m. Admission is $13 to $20 or $15 until 5 p.m. on opening day. Through June 26. More information at sonoma-marinfair.org.

Tom Rigney and Flambeau: Peacetown summer concert series presents the hot roots band performing Cajun, zydeco, blues and New Orleans-style music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Backyard in the Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free admission. More information at peacetown.org.

Carla Morrison: The Latin Grammy winner performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. L.A.-based singer-songwriter Irene Diaz is the opener. Tickets are $35 and $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, June 23

John Courage: Indie rock singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at 5:30 p.m. at Summer on the Square at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

The Refugees: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3xMz0ey.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band: Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor performs a mix of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65 and $85. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, June 24

Flynn Creek Circus: “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things” opens with acrobatics, live music, comedy, stunts and more, with shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. under the big top at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65 to $416 sponsorships. Through June 26. More information at 707-546-3600, flynncreekcircus.com.

Orgone: Friday Night Live summer concert series hosts the California soul band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“The Importance of Being Earnest”: Santa Rosa Junior College Summer Repertory Theatre presents the Oscar Wilde comedy. Production opens at 8 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $33 and $35. Through July 3. More information at 707-527-4307, summerrep.com.

Saturday, June 25

Patchwork Show: More than 100 local makers offer handcrafted goods, plus food, music, crafting stations and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 26 at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/39n63fX.

Cotati Music Festival: Music begins at noon with Rotten Tomatoes at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. The Soul Section funk, soul and rock band headlines at 4:30 p.m. The Bluebyrds, Pardon the Interruption and Sonoma Shakers also perform. Free admission. More information at cotati.org/news-events.

The Freshtival: Henhouse Brewing Company presents more than 150 brewery-fresh beers from 60 breweries offered from 1 to 6 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Plus food, an art gallery and more, with bands including Santa Rosa’s Bad Thoughts and Cera Será Vinyl Collective. Tickets are $74, $25 for non-drinkers. More information at somovillage.com/events.

Frances Dilorinzo: YouTube’s “Dry Bar Comedy Special” comedian headlines an outdoor show at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Solange Castro and Paige Kelleher also perform. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com.

Sunday, June 26

Dublinesque: Songs and stories celebrating Dublin, Ireland presented by Irish singer, songwriter and pianist Eamonn Flynn. Showtime is 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Edgardo Cambon & Candela: Bay Area salsa band performs music by Tito Puente, Oscar De Leon and more at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.com.

