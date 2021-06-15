Things to do in Sonoma County, June 18-27, 2021

Get out of the house and explore these different activities in Sonoma County.

Friday, June 18

Jason Stuart: The Laugh Cellar presents comedian Jason Stuart, co-star, co-writer and co-producer of the hit Amazon series “Smothered.” Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $28; tickets at the door are $35. Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com

Saturday, June 19

51st MLK/Juneteenth Community Festival Celebration: The annual event in Sonoma County will commemorate the end of slavery with a virtual celebration. 1-3 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information or to register, visit sonomacountyjuneteenth.com.

“Words of Justice”: Visit the Paul Mahder Gallery for the opening reception of “Words of Justice,” featuring new paintings by artist Wosene Worke Kosrof. Exhibit will be open through Aug. 15. 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. For more information, visit paulmahdergallery.com or call 707-473-9150.

Food & Wine Dinner: Pair a great three-course meal with unreleased wines from the Trione Winery library at this dinner. $140 per person for members, $165 for nonmembers. Trione Winery, 19550 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. For more information, visit trionewinery.com/event/food-wine-dinner-june-19th

“Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss”: The Calabi Gallery is taking part in a multi-venue exhibition of art on the theme of the negative consequences of industrialized natural resource extraction. Open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and other days by appointment, to July 31. Call 707-829-2971 to make an appointment or 707-781-7070 on Saturdays for information. The number of people in the gallery will be limited at one time. 456 Tenth St., Santa Rosa. Go to calabigallery.com for more information.

Sunday, June 20

Cornerstone Sonoma Summer Music Series: The Steve Pile Band will be featured at Cornerstone Sonoma for an afternoon of music, great food and beverages. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held at the Sunset Test Kitchen. 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free, food and beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit cornerstonesonoma.com

Father’s Day at the Schulz Museum: All dads get free admission in celebration of Father’s Day. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Wednesday, June 23

Grand Reopening Celebration: Celebrate the reopening of the Sebastopol Center for the Arts including a ribbon cutting, refreshments and more fun. 5-7 p.m. Free. 282 South High St., Sebastopol. For more information, visit sebarts.org/classes-lectures/grand-reopening-celebration

Saturday, June 26

An Evening with Grammy Award Winner Jody Watley: Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery presents a night of music from singer and songwriter Jody Watley. Two shows, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com

Penngrove Chicken Barbecue Drive-Thru: Pick up some barbecue chicken, beans, macaroni salad and bread to benefit projects of the nonprofit Penngrove Social Firemen. Desserts made by the Penngrove 4-H Club will be available for purchase for $1. 3-6 p.m. Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. Tickets available in advance only, $20. For more information, visit chicken-bbq-penngrove.eventbrite.com

Readers’ Theater Revealed!: The Occidental Center for the Arts presents a selection of theatrical readings by members of the Readers’ Theater group. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Sunday, June 27

Sunflower Paint Party: Capture the beauty of sunflowers at this paint party with artist and instructor Alana Tillman. 1-4 p.m. $75 tickets. Ticket includes materials, wine and a charcuterie box. Flying Cloud Farm, 1200 Jacobsen Lane, Petaluma. For more information, visit artxcursion.com/event/sunflower-paint-party

June Exhibit: Summer’s Bounty: Final day to visit Sonoma County artist Laura Roney’s exhibit at the Upstairs Art Gallery, featuring paintings celebrating flowers and fruits of the summer. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 306 Center St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit upstairsartgallery.net