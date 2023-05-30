Things to do in Sonoma County, June 2-11, 2023

Celebrate Pride Month, attend free music and art festivals, visit artist studios and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 2

SOFA Arts District First Friday: Visit open art studios from 5 to 8 p.m. in the South of A Street arts district around the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

The Bluebyrds: Folk, rock and Americana group performs for the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Crossing, 8450 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Fred Dewitt: Opening reception for “Swing Low, Sweet Space Chariot: Cosmic Explorations in Clay,” from 6 to 8 p.m., with a gallery talk at 7 p.m., at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Exhibit through June 22. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers: Bluegrass music at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Chapatti”: Romantic comedy explores love, loss and the value of human connections in golden years. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $85. Through June 11. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Career Woman: Alternative-indie singer-songwriter from L.A., plus Soviet America and OK at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, June 3

Parade and BBQ: Annual Forestville Youth Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Front and First streets, heading to Forestville Youth Park, 6935 Mirabel Road. A barbecue with kids’ activities, vendors and live music follows from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (also June 4). Free admission. More information at facebook.com/ForestvilleYouthPark.

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents 116 Sonoma County artists in group shows and open studios. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various venues through June 11. Free. More information at artatthesource.org.

Sonoma County Pride: LGBTQ+ celebration returns to Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, with a parade at 11 a.m. and a festival until 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, exhibits and entertainment. Performers include Vassy, Spencer Ludwig and Shake It Booty Band. Free. More information at sonomacountypride.org.

RiverArts Festival: More than 80 artists, live music, theater, entertainment, kids’ crafts, food, beer and wine from noon to 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Guerneville. Free. More information at riverartsguerneville.org.

Blues, Brews & BBQs: Rotary Club of Sebastopol hosts Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, the Jacob Philip Benning Trio and the Marshall Law band. Plus local beer and food. Community fundraiser is from noon to 7 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $35. More information at pdne.ws/3N2tQCN.

Don Jackson: Award-winning local photographer discusses his exhibit of wildlife landscape photography from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. Through July 7. More information at 707-823-7691, pdne.ws/3OH7ZSE.

Coast Highway Band: Cover tunes from the 1970s to the ’90s from 3 to 6 p.m. at Karah Estate Vineyard, 1010 W. Railroad Ave., Cotati. Plus trivia for prizes between sets. Free. More information at karahestatevineyard.com/events.

Staged readings: “Standing on Ceremony or The Gay Marriage Plays,” a series of vignettes on LGBTQ+ marriages. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Suggested $10 donation at the door. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Field of Dreams”: AVFilm Summer Movie Series opens with the 1989 baseball drama/fantasy starring Kevin Costner. Film screens at sunset at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Sunday, June 4

Healdsburg Community Band: Jon Saler conducts a “Band Favorites” concert at 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza gazebo. Selections range from “Americans We” to a medley from “The Lion King.” Free, donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

KITKA: Women’s vocal ensemble performs music from Eastern European duets to contemporary choral works. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30. Concertgoers requested to wear face masks. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.