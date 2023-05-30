Things to do in Sonoma County, June 2-11, 2023

Celebrate Pride, attend free music and art festivals, visit artist studios and more at these Sonoma County events.|
Celebrate Pride Month, attend free music and art festivals, visit artist studios and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 2

SOFA Arts District First Friday: Visit open art studios from 5 to 8 p.m. in the South of A Street arts district around the Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St. Free. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

The Bluebyrds: Folk, rock and Americana group performs for the Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Crossing, 8450 Highway 12, Kenwood. Free. More information at wilsonartisanwines.com/summer-music.

Fred Dewitt: Opening reception for “Swing Low, Sweet Space Chariot: Cosmic Explorations in Clay,” from 6 to 8 p.m., with a gallery talk at 7 p.m., at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Exhibit through June 22. More information at 707-938-4626, sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers: Bluegrass music at Friday Night Live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Chapatti”: Romantic comedy explores love, loss and the value of human connections in golden years. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $45 to $85. Through June 11. More information at 707-473-9152, the222.org.

Career Woman: Alternative-indie singer-songwriter from L.A., plus Soviet America and OK at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, June 3

Parade and BBQ: Annual Forestville Youth Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Front and First streets, heading to Forestville Youth Park, 6935 Mirabel Road. A barbecue with kids’ activities, vendors and live music follows from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (also June 4). Free admission. More information at facebook.com/ForestvilleYouthPark.

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents 116 Sonoma County artists in group shows and open studios. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various venues through June 11. Free. More information at artatthesource.org.

Sonoma County Pride: LGBTQ+ celebration returns to Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, with a parade at 11 a.m. and a festival until 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, exhibits and entertainment. Performers include Vassy, Spencer Ludwig and Shake It Booty Band. Free. More information at sonomacountypride.org.

RiverArts Festival: More than 80 artists, live music, theater, entertainment, kids’ crafts, food, beer and wine from noon to 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Guerneville. Free. More information at riverartsguerneville.org.

Blues, Brews & BBQs: Rotary Club of Sebastopol hosts Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, the Jacob Philip Benning Trio and the Marshall Law band. Plus local beer and food. Community fundraiser is from noon to 7 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $35. More information at pdne.ws/3N2tQCN.

Don Jackson: Award-winning local photographer discusses his exhibit of wildlife landscape photography from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. Through July 7. More information at 707-823-7691, pdne.ws/3OH7ZSE.

Coast Highway Band: Cover tunes from the 1970s to the ’90s from 3 to 6 p.m. at Karah Estate Vineyard, 1010 W. Railroad Ave., Cotati. Plus trivia for prizes between sets. Free. More information at karahestatevineyard.com/events.

Staged readings: “Standing on Ceremony or The Gay Marriage Plays,” a series of vignettes on LGBTQ+ marriages. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Suggested $10 donation at the door. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Field of Dreams”: AVFilm Summer Movie Series opens with the 1989 baseball drama/fantasy starring Kevin Costner. Film screens at sunset at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at avfilmpresents.org.

Sunday, June 4

Healdsburg Community Band: Jon Saler conducts a “Band Favorites” concert at 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza gazebo. Selections range from “Americans We” to a medley from “The Lion King.” Free, donations accepted. More information at healdsburgcommunityband.org.

KITKA: Women’s vocal ensemble performs music from Eastern European duets to contemporary choral works. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $30. Concertgoers requested to wear face masks. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Quitters: Mostly acoustic Americana trio performs at 4 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Steven Rowley: Bestselling author discusses his latest novel, “The Celebrants,” at 6 p.m. at Thumbprint Cellars, 102 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free, reservations required. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com.

Maria Muldaur: The 10th annual Cookout Concert Series features the “Midnight at the Oasis” singer at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. Broham opens the show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25, $47 with cookout meal. More information at 415-892-6200, hopmonk.com/novato.

Monday, June 5

boygenius: Indie-rock supergroup performs in celebration of its debut album, “The Record.” Showtime is 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Sold out. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com.

Tuesday, June 6

John Courage Trio featuring Schlee: Luther Locals Live debuts its summer music series highlighting local bands, beer, wine, food trucks and artisan vendors. Event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Cosmo Alleycats: Vintage jazz and swing at Tuesdays in the Plaza from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/424D3yO.

Wednesday, June 7

“Die Zauberflöte”: Met Opera’s new staging of Mozart’s beloved work screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $19 to $27. More information at 707-829-3456, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, June 8

Mustache Harbor: Soft-rock tribute band performs songs from the 1970s and ’80s at Summer Nights on the Green from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Michael Acker: “Art as an Introduction to Sonoma Plaza Structures and Tales,” with collages of the historic Sonoma Plaza, a panel of local historians and a video presentation. Event begins with a wine reception at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Tickets are $10. More information at preservesonoma.org/calendar.

Dean Delray: Standup comedian and podcaster performs a Barrel Proof Comedy show at 8 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Friday, June 9

Reggae Roadhouse: Vinyl selections presented by Unconditional Love Sound System from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Roadhouse Collective, 9890 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol. Free. More information at roadhousecollective.com.

The Poyntlyss Sistars: Rockin’ show band performs at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

OutWatch Film Festival: Three days with five films by, for and about the LBGTQ community. Opening night features the drama-comedy “Maybe Someday” at 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Q&A session with director Michelle Ehlen follows. Tickets are $13 and $15. More information at outwatchfilmfest.org.

Sean Hayes: Folk singer-songwriter, plus opener Sean Carscadden Trio, in concert at 8 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, June 10

“The Great Animal Orchestra”: World renowned Sonoma Valley soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause’s immersive audiovisual art experience celebrating the animal world. Opens at The Exploratorium at Pier 15 in San Francisco. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (A documentary about Krause screens at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) Included with admission of $34.95 and $44.95. Through Oct. 15. More information at 415-528-4444, exploratorium.edu/TGAO.

Beerfest: The Good One: More than 40 breweries and cideries pour samples from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50, VIP $65. Proceeds benefit Face2Face Sonoma County. More information at f2f.org/beerfest.

“Dolittle”: Robert Downey Jr. stars in the fantasy adventure as the man who could talk to animals. Film screening plus a visit with animals from Sonoma Valley’s Lyon Ranch. Event begins at 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com.

Sunday, June 11

Railroad Square Music Festival: The Lost Church presents diverse live music on three main stages from noon to 7:30 p.m. in and around Depot Park, Fourth and Wilson streets, Santa Rosa. Performers include Banda la Congora, Tru Lyric, PRXZM, Late for the Train and the Lee Vandeveer Band. Also family activities and arts and crafts vendors. Free. More information at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Leghorn Wine Pairing: Wines from Petaluma’s Leghorn label paired with gourmet food from 4 to 6 p.m. at Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets, at $45, benefit the 45-year-old museum. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/events.

