Things to do in Sonoma County, June 23-July 2, 2023

Attend a rodeo, taste local wines, see a parade and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 23

Member artists’ exhibit: Fine arts gallery features works by 20-plus local artists. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through June 26. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

The Pitchforks: Classic country and honky-tonk from the 1950s to the ’70s. Party on the Plaza music series concert from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

David Luning Band: Friday Night Live hosts the Americana band from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Julian Marley & The Uprising: Renowned reggae performer in concert at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Soul Majestic opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at mystictheatre.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VFOzIJahr8w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Randy Houser: Country singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Included with fair admission of $15 to $25. Concert pit passes are $25. More information at 707-283-3247, sonoma-marinfair.org/headline-concerts.

Latin Party Nights: Two dance floors, Latin hits spun by DJs Sykwidit, Cal and Isak from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/latin-party-nights.

Saturday, June 24

Taste of Sonoma: Wine from more than 100 Sonoma County wineries, plus food trucks, wine seminars, garden tours, beer garden, themed lounges and more. Festivities from noon to 4 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. VIP admission at 11 a.m. Tickets are $200 to VIP $245. More information at 707-522-5840, tasteofsonoma.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/md_Rs-Lu9_I">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Cotati Music Festival: Seven bands from noon to 6 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Headliners The Pulsators perform rock, funk, reggae and rhythm and blues at 4:30 p.m. Free. More information at cotati.org.

Russian River Rodeo: The 57th annual event opens with rodeo performances at 1 p.m. at 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills. Tickets are $5 to $15. Also June 25. More information at russianriverrodeo.com.

“John Stanley’s Creature Features”: Legendary Bay Area TV horror host John Stanley presents “The Best of John Stanley” and “Trailers of Horror,” with a Q&A session and interview. Also the cast of today’s “Creature Features.” Showtime is 1 p.m. at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com.

Ada Limon: National Poet Laureate gives a special reading, followed by a Napa Valley Youth Symphony performance. Event is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the courtyard at di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. Included with admission of $17 to $20. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org.

Phil Lawrence Band and The Familiar Strangers Quartet: Americana music from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

JJ Barrows: Comedian, author and artist headlines a Comedy on the Crush Pad show at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com/june24.

Dianne Reeves: Healdsburg Jazz Festival presents the five-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist at 7 p.m. at Bacchus Landing, 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. Also Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Jim Jefferies: Australian comedian and actor presents his “Give ’Em What They Want Tour” at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9WHx4cyfSsc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Sunday, June 25

“Fortissimo!”: Annual members’ exhibition at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Through July 23. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Poetry festival: Ed Coletti hosts poets including Terry Ehret, David Beckman and Raphael Block, reading from his new book. Accompaniment by bassist Steve Shain. Event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Café Frida, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.