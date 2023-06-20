Things to do in Sonoma County, June 23-July 2, 2023

Attend a rodeo, taste local wines, see a parade and more at these Sonoma county events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2023, 12:22PM
Friday, June 23

Member artists’ exhibit: Fine arts gallery features works by 20-plus local artists. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. Through June 26. More information at 707-996-3115, artsguildofsonoma.org.

The Pitchforks: Classic country and honky-tonk from the 1950s to the ’70s. Party on the Plaza music series concert from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

David Luning Band: Friday Night Live hosts the Americana band from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Julian Marley & The Uprising: Renowned reggae performer in concert at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Soul Majestic opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Randy Houser: Country singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Included with fair admission of $15 to $25. Concert pit passes are $25. More information at 707-283-3247, sonoma-marinfair.org/headline-concerts.

Latin Party Nights: Two dance floors, Latin hits spun by DJs Sykwidit, Cal and Isak from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/latin-party-nights.

Saturday, June 24

Taste of Sonoma: Wine from more than 100 Sonoma County wineries, plus food trucks, wine seminars, garden tours, beer garden, themed lounges and more. Festivities from noon to 4 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa. VIP admission at 11 a.m. Tickets are $200 to VIP $245. More information at 707-522-5840, tasteofsonoma.com.

Cotati Music Festival: Seven bands from noon to 6 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Headliners The Pulsators perform rock, funk, reggae and rhythm and blues at 4:30 p.m. Free. More information at cotati.org.

Russian River Rodeo: The 57th annual event opens with rodeo performances at 1 p.m. at 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills. Tickets are $5 to $15. Also June 25. More information at russianriverrodeo.com.

“John Stanley’s Creature Features”: Legendary Bay Area TV horror host John Stanley presents “The Best of John Stanley” and “Trailers of Horror,” with a Q&A session and interview. Also the cast of today’s “Creature Features.” Showtime is 1 p.m. at Roxy Stadium 14, 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-525-8909, santarosacinemas.com.

Ada Limon: National Poet Laureate gives a special reading, followed by a Napa Valley Youth Symphony performance. Event is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the courtyard at di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. Included with admission of $17 to $20. More information at 707-226-5991, dirosaart.org.

Phil Lawrence Band and The Familiar Strangers Quartet: Americana music from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts amphitheater, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

JJ Barrows: Comedian, author and artist headlines a Comedy on the Crush Pad show at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Highway 12, Kenwood. Tickets are $32 to $40. More information at crushersofcomedy.com/june24.

Dianne Reeves: Healdsburg Jazz Festival presents the five-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist at 7 p.m. at Bacchus Landing, 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg. Also Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at healdsburgjazz.org.

Jim Jefferies: Australian comedian and actor presents his “Give ’Em What They Want Tour” at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $59.50 and $69.50. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Sunday, June 25

“Fortissimo!”: Annual members’ exhibition at Gallery Route One, 11101 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Through July 23. More information at 415-663-1347, galleryrouteone.org.

Poetry festival: Ed Coletti hosts poets including Terry Ehret, David Beckman and Raphael Block, reading from his new book. Accompaniment by bassist Steve Shain. Event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Café Frida, 300 S. A St., Santa Rosa, in the SOFA arts district. Free. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

Fiesta Latina: Sonoma-Marin Fair hosts Sonora Santanera, La Gran Sonora and Banda Potrero from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Included with fair admission of $15 to $25. Concert pit passes are $25. More information at 707-283-3247, sonoma-marinfair.org/headline-concerts.

Monday, June 26

Ozomatli: Live at Lagunitas summer concert series returns with the Grammy-winning band blending Latin and Mexican music, reggae, rap and more. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Tickets, at $10, benefit Best Friends Animal Society. More information at lagunitas.com.

Johnny Rawls: Award-winning soul blues musician performs at Blue Mondays at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Also Pro Jam. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, June 27

Magic show: Magician Mike Della Penna presents an interactive show for children at 10:30 a.m. at Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free. More information at 707-894-5721, pdne.ws/3XdCWjD.

The Musers: Original folk music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Luther Locals Live at the Luther Burbank Center plaza, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Also beer, wine, food trucks and artisan vendors. Free. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Neon Velvet: Rock, pop and new wave music of the 1980s and ’90s. Tuesdays in the Plaza concert from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

Heather Chavez: Santa Rosa author launches her new thriller, “Before She Finds Me: A Novel,” at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 775 Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

“Up”: Family Movies on the Green visits Paradise Falls with Pixar’s 2009 Oscar-winning computer-animated adventure. Showtime is 15 minutes after sunset at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at 707-838-1260, pdne.ws/43oo58k.

Wednesday, June 28

The Farallons: Peacetown concert features the Americana group performing original songs and music of the 1960s, ’70s and beyond. Music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Foundry Stage, 6770 McKinley St., The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free, donations taken. More information at peacetown.org.

Crescent Moonshine: Duo performs acoustic and indie rock at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

“Story Behind the Story”: West Side Stories Petaluma podcast with StorySlams storytellers Patty Torza and Bill Reading. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Brooks Note Winery, 426 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $8. More information at davepokornypresents.com.

Thursday, June 29

“Fleabag”: National Theatre Live presents Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her one-woman, award-winning play. Screenings at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $18. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Skynyrd and Friends: Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band performs Southern rock from 6 to 8 p.m. at Summer Nights on the Green at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Carl Green: Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Juncture Taproom & Lounge, 4357 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-293-9702, juncturetaproom.com.

Friday, June 30

The Sorentinos: KRSH Backyard Concert on the Road presents the retro rock band at Summer on the Square. Music begins at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square, downtown Santa Rosa. Also The THUGZ. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Tom Rigney and Flambeau: Roots music including Cajun and blues from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fridays at the Hood at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: The Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical reimagining the Biblical story of Joseph opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10 and $40. Through July 16. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Saturday, July 1

Storytime with The Sisters: The charitable Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence reads stories for children of all ages. Event is from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Forest Theater inside Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Free, $10 parking. Reservations requested. More information at 707-869-9177, stewardscr.org.

Traveling Wilburys Revue: Music of the Wilburys (Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and more) begins at 8 p.m. at River Theater, 16135 Main St., Guerneville. Also the Marshall House Project. Tickets are $18 to $25. More information at pdne.ws/3qX19Pe.

Sunday, July 2

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” patriotic parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in downtown Penngrove. Barbecue, kids’ games and live music with Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free. More information at penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Chris Cain Quartet: Traditional guitar-led blues quartet performs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater in the Sonoma Plaza, downtown Sonoma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

