Things to do in Sonoma County, June 24-July 3, 2022

Taste local wine and food, attend a rodeo, see fireworks and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 24

Kate Wolf Music Festival: The 25th and final event runs through June 26 at Black Oak Ranch in Laytonville. Charlie Musselwhite, Ani DiFranco, Darlene Love and Tommy Prine are among the 61 acts. Sold out; resale tickets at bit.ly/3tzsvJl. More information at katewolfmusicfestival.com.

Sonoma-Marin Fair: Gates open at noon at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Events include the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest red carpet walk at 5:30 p.m. Country pop singer/songwriter Niko Moon performs at 8 p.m. Admission is $14 to $20. Through June 26. More information at sonoma-marinfair.org.

Family Fridays: Family activities and performances by Sonoma County Pomo Dancers from 4 to 7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free admission. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Ceramics art exhibit: Opening reception for resident artist Tab Link’s solo exhibition, “Blush; A Soirée for the Self, and with Each Other,“ from 5 to 7 p.m. in Gallery 212 at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. “Artist Talk” at 6 p.m. Free admission. Through July 21. More information at 707-938-4626, bit.ly/3Nbk6D8.

Phil Griffiths: The standup comedian headlines a comedy show also featuring Maryam Moosavi and Murahd Shawki. Event begins at 8 p.m. at Reel & Brand, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-938-7204, bit.ly/3y7kgqD.

Saturday, June 25

“Collective Arising – The Insistence of Black Bay Area Artists”: New exhibit opens featuring 11 interdisciplinary, multigenerational artists who’ve all belonged to Black, femme or queer artists collectives in the Bay Area. Visit from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Special “pay-what-you-wish” opening day. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org/events.

Silver anniversary celebration: An artists’ reception is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Works by 25 artists featured in the “25 Years Celebrating Art” exhibit. Free admission. Closes June 26. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Taste of Sonoma: Showcase of Sonoma County wine and food, with tastings, wine seminars, garden tours, themed lounges and more from noon to 4 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton. Admission is $195 to $210, VIP $225 to $240 (with 11 a.m. entrance). More information at tasteofsonoma.com.

Russian River Rodeo: Event begins at 1 p.m. at 23450 Moscow Road, Duncans Mills. After Party with bluegrass music by Rowdy River Special is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 to $15. Through June 26. More information at russianriverrodeo.com.

“Pointless Sisters Quilt Exhibit“: Artists’ reception for the annual exhibit of contemporary art quilts is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Windsor Pride Festival: Inaugural “Love is Love is Love” celebration held from 2 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Live music, kids’ activities, street fair and community resources. Free admission, VIP $150. More information at lovewinsinwindsor.com.

John Heard Tribute: Celebration honoring the late jazz bassist and visual artist begins at 7 p.m. at THE 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. The John Heard Tribute Trio performs, plus a multi-media remembrance. Tickets are $45 to $85. More information at the222.org.

“Inside Out”: AV Films and La Familia Sana present Pixar’s 2015 computer-animated comedy-drama plus family resources and more from 7 to 11 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Film shown in Spanish, with English subtitles. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3Nopdjz.

Sunday, June 26

Spike Sikes & The Awesome Hotcakes: Brass, soul, swing and more from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Buck Nickels and Loose Change: Sunset Music Series hosts the country musicians from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, 100 Marina Road, Lot A, Geyserville. Free admission. More information at theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Monday, June 27

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Crafts, stories and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers. “Colors of the Rainbow” theme. Visit from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $7 per child, free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/calendar.