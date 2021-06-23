Things to do in Sonoma County, June 25-July 4, 2021

From a barbecue event at a winery to live music from Grammy winner Jody Watley, summertime entertainment is in full swing in Sonoma County as pandemic restrictions wane and venues reopen. Keep reading to learn more about upcoming events.

Friday, June 25

Drive-Thru Fair Food: Turkey legs, corn dogs, funnel cakes, caramel apples and kettle corn galore — this drive-thru food event is perfect for anyone missing fair food. Noon to 8 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds & Event Center, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. For more information, visit sonoma-marinfair.org

Saturday, June 26

Healing Songwriting & Music: Sonoma County Library presents musician Gaby Castro with a class on empowerment and overcoming challenges through songwriting. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Free as part of the library’s summer reading program. For more information and to register, visit events.sonomalibrary.org/event/5161195

An Evening with Grammy Award Winner Jody Watley: Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery presents a night of music from singer and songwriter Jody Watley. Two shows, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com

Penngrove chicken barbecue drive-thru: Pick up some barbecue chicken, beans, macaroni salad and bread to benefit projects of the nonprofit Penngrove Social Firemen. Desserts made by the Penngrove 4-H Club will be available to buy for $1. 3-6 p.m. Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. Tickets available in advance only, $20. For more information, visit chicken-bbq-penngrove.eventbrite.com

Readers Theater Revealed!: The Occidental Center for the Arts presents a selection of theatrical readings by members of the Readers’ Theater group. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org and click on events, then upcoming events.

Sunday, June 27

Sunflower Paint Party: Capture the beauty of sunflowers at this paint party with artist and instructor Alana Tillman. 1-4 p.m. $75 tickets. Ticket includes materials, wine and a charcuterie box. Flying Cloud Farm, 1200 Jacobsen Lane, Petaluma. For more information, visit artxcursion.com/event/sunflower-paint-party

June Exhibit: Summer’s Bounty: Final day to visit Sonoma County artist Laura Roney’s exhibit at the Upstairs Art Gallery, featuring paintings celebrating flowers and fruits of the summer. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 306 Center St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit upstairsartgallery.net and click on featured artist.

Tuesday, June 29

Book signing: Visit with Yvonne Horn, author of “100 Things to Do in Sonoma County Before You Die,” to get your book signed and discuss Horn’s insider guide to Wine Country. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Petaluma East Side Farmers’ Market. 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Free.

Wednesday, June 30

Peggy Knickerbocker in Conversation with Barbara Lane: In her book “Love Later On,” author and San Francisco native Peggy Knickerbocker discusses finding love later in life. Learn more at the online conversation. 7 p.m. online. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Thursday, July 1

Sunset Sign Painting at Notre Vue: Create a custom wood sign with your ZIP code or a fun saying while enjoying wine and charcuterie boards at Notre Vue Estate. Materials for sign painting start at $74, charcuterie board is $15. 4-6 p.m. at Notre Vue Estate, 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor. For more information, visit boardsandbottle.com/notre-vue-estate and click on events.

Friday, July 2

Faces: Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity: Opening reception for new exhibit, “Faces: Portraits of Dignity in the Face of Adversity,” which includes portraits of people experiencing homelessness who often face dehumanization. Reception 5-7 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org

Saturday, July 3

Makers Market: Visit local vendors and artists and shop for handmade items and gifts at the Sebastopol Plaza. Noon to 4 p.m. Sebastopol Plaza, Weeks Way, Downtown Sebastopol. For more information, visit sebastopoldowntown.com/makers-market

Sunday, July 4

Red, White & BBQ with KINSmoke: Celebrate the Fourth of July at Rodney Strong Vineyards with a barbecue, including burgers, brisket and ribs. Event will feature live music from the band Hootenanny. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $55 for non-members and $50 for Rodney Strong club members. Kids under 12 are $25. 11445 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com/events