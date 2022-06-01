Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, June 3-12, 2022

June 1, 2022
Join the Sonoma County Pride Parade, see local bands in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, tour artist studios and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 3

Jura Margulis: Pianist from Vienna performs the music of Schubert, Godowsky and Strauss at 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40 to $60. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Stephen Marley: Grammy-winning reggae musician’s “Babylon By Bus Tour,” also featuring Skip Marley, begins at 8 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $41 and $66. More information at 707-795-3550, somovillage.com/events.

One Armed Joey: Punk band’s album release show begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Sarchasm and Point of View also perform. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, June 4

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic: The 30th anniversary event moves this year to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Gates open at 4 a.m., with a Glow Show at 5 a.m. Nearly three dozen hot air balloons launch at approximately 6:30 a.m., with the event ending by 10:30 a.m. Also food, crafts and a kids’ play area. Tickets are $7 to $20. Through June 5. More information at schabc.org.

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents free, self-guided open studio tours, with more than 120 western Sonoma County artists participating, from painters to photographers. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also June 5, 11 and 12. More information at artatthesource.org.

Sonoma County Pride: Amy Schneider, transgender spokesperson and the most successful woman to compete on TV’s “Jeopardy!,” presides as grand marshal at the 36th annual Sonoma County Pride Parade in downtown Santa Rosa. The “We Are Family” parade starts at 11 a.m. at Fourth Street near Old Courthouse Square. Free. A festival at the square runs from noon to 5 p.m. with music, entertainment and more. More information at sonomacountypride.org.

Paula Poundstone: The stand-up comedian, author and actress performs at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $56. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Jacksons: Pop group that burst the charts in 1969 with the Motown single “I Want You Back” performs at 8 p.m. at Cache Creek Casino Resort, 14455 Highway 16, Brooks. Tickets are $25 to $65. More information at 800-992-8686, cachecreek.com.

Sunday, June 5

Oliver Ranch Tour: Cloverdale Arts Alliance presents an art tour of the 100-acre Geyserville preserve that houses 18 sculptural installations. Tour bus departs at 9:30 a.m. from the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Tickets are $115. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/oliver-ranch-tour.

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio: Swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

B.R. Cohn Rocks: Wine and concert experience with dance bands Boombox, Pop Rocks and Clay Bell from 3 to 6 p.m. at B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $65, food and wine included. More information at brcohn.com/events.

Cantiamo Sonoma: A cappella choral group performs an outdoor concert from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at cantiamosonoma.org.

Monday, June 6

John McCutcheon: Folk singer, songwriter, storyteller and instrumentalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com/music.

Tuesday, June 7

Kingsborough: Indie rock duo performs at the Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3M4QtTj.

Wednesday, June 8

Mary Chapin Carpenter: Grammy-winning rock, folk and country singer and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Mike Love & The Full Circle: Reggae performer from Hawaii, plus French reggae band Dub Inc. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sonoma Bach: “The Incomparable Herr Buxtehude” features soprano Dianna Morgan, alto Christopher Fritzsche and organist Anne Laver. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15 to $28. More information at sonomabach.org.

Thursday, June 9

Napa Valley Jazz Getaway: Jazz festival runs through June 11 at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena. Headliners include Brian Culbertson and Boney James. Sold-out. More information at jazzgetaway.com.

“Poppy Field”: A gay man confronts the contradictions in his life and the damages of prejudice. Drama screens at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $12. Proceeds benefit OutRight LGBTQI Ukraine Emergency Fund. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Kids on a Crime Spree: Oakland-based indie pop trio opens the Summer on the Square music series at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

Pacific Mambo Orchestra: Twenty-piece Latin orchestra performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Summer Nights on the Green at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at bit.ly/3m4UCw3.

Friday, June 10

Huichica Music Festival: Three stages, more than 35 musical artists, plus food and wine. Festival opens at 2 p.m. at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $85 to $295. Through June 11. More information at huichica.com.

El Mercadito de Windsor/Windsor’s Little Market: Inaugural second-Friday summertime event features Latinx food and beverages and works by local Latinx artisans and craftspeople, plus free activities for kids. Visit from 5 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free admission. More information at facebook.com/MercaditoWindsor.

Moonalice: Jam band performs for the Friday Night Live summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Artistic, contemporary ballet company performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“La Traviata”: Verdi’s tragic tale about Parisian courtesan Violetta and the man she loves. The opera opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $30 to $45. Through June 26. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Saturday, June 11

Americana Festival with The Highway Poets: Concert begins at 5 p.m. on the green at Rodney Strong Vineyards, 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25, free for kids under 16. More information at 707-546-3600, rodneystrong.com/events.

Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter: Multi-instrumentalist duo performs with Celtic harps, Swedish nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandura and more at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Visions of Hope” season finale, including the world premiere of “Los Braceros” (“The Laborers”), with Mariachi Champaña Nevín. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $24 to $97. Through June 13. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Sunday, June 12

Ride-a-Rig: Junior League of Napa-Sonoma invites kids to see and touch vehicles that play a role in the community. Educational event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lyttle Cow Palace, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7 to $8, free for kids 2 and younger. More information at jlns.org.

Bear Flag celebration: Live music and a barbecue mark the Native Sons of the Golden West’s 58th annual festivities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. A Bear Flag reenactment begins at 1 p.m. at the Plaza’s Grinstead Amphitheater, with music at 1:30 p.m. Free admission. More information at bit.ly/3t65Iof.

Railroad Square Music Festival: Free festival hosts more than 20 local performers, including hip-hop artist Kayatta, Latino band La Agencia and indie rockers Kingsborough, plus folk, country, Americana and more. Also an interactive Family Area. Event is from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. More information at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

