Things to do in Sonoma County, June 3-12, 2022

Join the Sonoma County Pride Parade, see local bands in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, tour artist studios and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 3

Jura Margulis: Pianist from Vienna performs the music of Schubert, Godowsky and Strauss at 7 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40 to $60. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Stephen Marley: Grammy-winning reggae musician’s “Babylon By Bus Tour,” also featuring Skip Marley, begins at 8 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $41 and $66. More information at 707-795-3550, somovillage.com/events.

One Armed Joey: Punk band’s album release show begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Sarchasm and Point of View also perform. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, June 4

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic: The 30th anniversary event moves this year to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Gates open at 4 a.m., with a Glow Show at 5 a.m. Nearly three dozen hot air balloons launch at approximately 6:30 a.m., with the event ending by 10:30 a.m. Also food, crafts and a kids’ play area. Tickets are $7 to $20. Through June 5. More information at schabc.org.

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents free, self-guided open studio tours, with more than 120 western Sonoma County artists participating, from painters to photographers. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also June 5, 11 and 12. More information at artatthesource.org.

Sonoma County Pride: Amy Schneider, transgender spokesperson and the most successful woman to compete on TV’s “Jeopardy!,” presides as grand marshal at the 36th annual Sonoma County Pride Parade in downtown Santa Rosa. The “We Are Family” parade starts at 11 a.m. at Fourth Street near Old Courthouse Square. Free. A festival at the square runs from noon to 5 p.m. with music, entertainment and more. More information at sonomacountypride.org.

Paula Poundstone: The stand-up comedian, author and actress performs at 8 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $56. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

The Jacksons: Pop group that burst the charts in 1969 with the Motown single “I Want You Back” performs at 8 p.m. at Cache Creek Casino Resort, 14455 Highway 16, Brooks. Tickets are $25 to $65. More information at 800-992-8686, cachecreek.com.

Sunday, June 5

Oliver Ranch Tour: Cloverdale Arts Alliance presents an art tour of the 100-acre Geyserville preserve that houses 18 sculptural installations. Tour bus departs at 9:30 a.m. from the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Tickets are $115. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/oliver-ranch-tour.

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio: Swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

B.R. Cohn Rocks: Wine and concert experience with dance bands Boombox, Pop Rocks and Clay Bell from 3 to 6 p.m. at B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Highway 12, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $65, food and wine included. More information at brcohn.com/events.

Cantiamo Sonoma: A cappella choral group performs an outdoor concert from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave., Santa Rosa. Free admission, donations accepted. More information at cantiamosonoma.org.

Monday, June 6

John McCutcheon: Folk singer, songwriter, storyteller and instrumentalist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com/music.

Tuesday, June 7

Kingsborough: Indie rock duo performs at the Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, bit.ly/3M4QtTj.

Wednesday, June 8

Mary Chapin Carpenter: Grammy-winning rock, folk and country singer and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Mike Love & The Full Circle: Reggae performer from Hawaii, plus French reggae band Dub Inc. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.