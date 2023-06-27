Things to do in Sonoma County, June 30-July 9, 2023

Celebrate the Fourth of July, see local bands, taste wine and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 30

Sonoma Shakers: Sonoma County party band performs for Party on the Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

The Pulsators: Rhythm and blues and rock music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Friday Night Live at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 1

Veterans’ All-American Car Show: Military and first responder vehicles, classic cars and special exhibits including the local Vietnam Wall and Hall of Heroes. Also music, kids’ attractions and more. Event opens with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m.; car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Free, $5 parking. More information at pdne.ws/3CRhDLs.

Forestville barbecue: Fourth of July celebration features a barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. under the oaks at 6990 Front Street in downtown Forestville. Live music by No Account rock and blues band at 1 p.m., plus kids’ jump house and more. Free. More information at forestvillechamber.org/calendar.

Firefighters’ barbecue: Monte Rio Fire Protection District hosts a barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the downtown Monte Rio station, 9870 Main St. No tickets required, pay at the event. Typically sells out. More information at 707-865-2067, monteriofire.org/events.

“Stars & Stripes”: Works by 14 local artists explore symbolism and significance of the American flag. Opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 5. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com/art-gallery.

Rio Nido barbecue: Celebrate Independence Day with a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Homeowners Park, 14759 Canyon 7 Road. Tickets are $12. More information at pdne.ws/3r7aKTx.

Dallas Caroline and Justin Peterich: Nashville-based, native Santa Rosa country singer-songwriters perform at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Sunday, July 2

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” patriotic parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in downtown Penngrove. Barbecue, kids’ games and live music with Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free. More information at penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Red, White, & Blues: Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes followed by Red’s Blues. Music and barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Tickets are $20 to VIP $35. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Jed Moffitt and Friends: Diverse jazz selections from 1 to 5 p.m. at Tonti Family Wines, 9086 Windsor Road, Windsor. Free. More information at tontifamilywines.com.

Monday, July 3

Safari Encounters: Meet a rescued snake, hedgehog, alligator, armadillo and skunk from 11 a.m. to noon at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. More information at 707-823-7691, pdne.ws/3NAPqgW.

Windsor Kaboom!: Gates open at 4 p.m. at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Live music with Painted Waves at 4:15 p.m. and The Purple Ones at 7 p.m., plus food, vendors and family fun. Patriotic music at 9:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $10, free for kids 2 and younger, VIP $60 and $90. More information at ​​windsorkaboom.com.

Sebastopol Extravaganza: The 50th annual celebration includes live music at 6:15 p.m., with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:40 p.m. Events held at the football field at Analy High School, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is $5 and $15, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Tuesday, July 4

Kenwood Hometown Parade: Events at the downtown Kenwood Plaza Park include the 50th annual Empire Runners Club 10K and 3K foot races at 7:30 a.m. and a “Happy Birthday America” parade at 10:30 a.m. A barbecue and live music follow until 3 p.m. Free admission. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row. More information at kenwoodparade.org, kenwoodfootrace.com.

Cloverdale Independence Day: Festivities begin with a parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Fourth of July Faire features live music, carnival games, food and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a barbecue following, at Citrus Fair Drive. Free. The annual Chuck Silbert Pyro Spectacular fireworks show begins at dusk at the Cloverdale High School baseball field, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd. More information at 707-894-4470, ​​cloverdalechamber.com/events.