Things to do in Sonoma County, June 30-July 9, 2023

Celebrate the 4th of July, see local bands, taste wine and more at these Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2023, 2:40PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

Celebrate the Fourth of July, see local bands, taste wine and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 30

Sonoma Shakers: Sonoma County party band performs for Party on the Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475 City Center Drive. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3NfOFtu.

The Pulsators: Rhythm and blues and rock music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Friday Night Live at the Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

Saturday, July 1

Veterans’ All-American Car Show: Military and first responder vehicles, classic cars and special exhibits including the local Vietnam Wall and Hall of Heroes. Also music, kids’ attractions and more. Event opens with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m.; car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Free, $5 parking. More information at pdne.ws/3CRhDLs.

Forestville barbecue: Fourth of July celebration features a barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. under the oaks at 6990 Front Street in downtown Forestville. Live music by No Account rock and blues band at 1 p.m., plus kids’ jump house and more. Free. More information at forestvillechamber.org/calendar.

Firefighters’ barbecue: Monte Rio Fire Protection District hosts a barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the downtown Monte Rio station, 9870 Main St. No tickets required, pay at the event. Typically sells out. More information at 707-865-2067, monteriofire.org/events.

“Stars & Stripes”: Works by 14 local artists explore symbolism and significance of the American flag. Opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 5. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com/art-gallery.

Rio Nido barbecue: Celebrate Independence Day with a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Homeowners Park, 14759 Canyon 7 Road. Tickets are $12. More information at pdne.ws/3r7aKTx.

Dallas Caroline and Justin Peterich: Nashville-based, native Santa Rosa country singer-songwriters perform at 7 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com.

Sunday, July 2

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” patriotic parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in downtown Penngrove. Barbecue, kids’ games and live music with Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free. More information at penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Red, White, & Blues: Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes followed by Red’s Blues. Music and barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Tickets are $20 to VIP $35. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Jed Moffitt and Friends: Diverse jazz selections from 1 to 5 p.m. at Tonti Family Wines, 9086 Windsor Road, Windsor. Free. More information at tontifamilywines.com.

Monday, July 3

Safari Encounters: Meet a rescued snake, hedgehog, alligator, armadillo and skunk from 11 a.m. to noon at Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. More information at 707-823-7691, pdne.ws/3NAPqgW.

Windsor Kaboom!: Gates open at 4 p.m. at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Live music with Painted Waves at 4:15 p.m. and The Purple Ones at 7 p.m., plus food, vendors and family fun. Patriotic music at 9:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $10, free for kids 2 and younger, VIP $60 and $90. More information at ​​windsorkaboom.com.

Sebastopol Extravaganza: The 50th annual celebration includes live music at 6:15 p.m., with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:40 p.m. Events held at the football field at Analy High School, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is $5 and $15, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

Tuesday, July 4

Kenwood Hometown Parade: Events at the downtown Kenwood Plaza Park include the 50th annual Empire Runners Club 10K and 3K foot races at 7:30 a.m. and a “Happy Birthday America” parade at 10:30 a.m. A barbecue and live music follow until 3 p.m. Free admission. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row. More information at kenwoodparade.org, kenwoodfootrace.com.

Cloverdale Independence Day: Festivities begin with a parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Fourth of July Faire features live music, carnival games, food and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a barbecue following, at Citrus Fair Drive. Free. The annual Chuck Silbert Pyro Spectacular fireworks show begins at dusk at the Cloverdale High School baseball field, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd. More information at 707-894-4470, ​​cloverdalechamber.com/events.

Sonoma Hometown Fourth of July: Parade around Sonoma Plaza begins at 10 a.m. Festival vendors open at 9 a.m., with a patriotic ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and live music with Train Wreck Junction at 12:30 p.m., Scarlett Letters at 2 p.m. and The Illegitimate AC/DC at 3:30 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater. Fireworks show at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m., at the General Vallejo Home field on West Spain Street at Third Street West. Free, donations taken. More information at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

Healdsburg Fourth of July: Live music, lawn games, Duck Dash races and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Kids Parade begins at 11 a.m. Fireworks display at dark, approximately 9:30 p.m., with viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary School, 520 Monte Vista Ave., and the Healdsburg High School west parking lot, Powell and Prince avenues. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/3pqh9IV.

“Stars & Stripes, Dogs & Bikes”: Family fun from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Bike parade at noon, plus a dog costume contest, kids’ activities and more. Free. Fireworks show begins approximately 9:30 p.m. from the Petaluma Fairgrounds (no public viewing at the fairgrounds). More information and suggested fireworks viewing locations at cityofpetaluma.org.

Fourth of July in Napa: Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Second and Third streets in downtown Napa. Celebration at the Oxbow Commons from 3 to 8 p.m. features kids’ activities and live music with La Gente SF, Papa Joe and the New Deal, Notorious and Salute to America. A fireworks show launches from Napa Valley Expo at approximately 9:15 p.m. No viewing areas on the Expo property but prime areas for watching in downtown Napa and along the Napa River. Free. More information at visitnapavalley.com.

Bell-ringing ceremony: Patriotic observance including the traditional ringing of the Korbel bell. Celebration begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free, registration requested. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Rohnert Park Jubilee: Holiday festivities from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Kids Parade at 11:30 a.m., plus food, contests, cornhole and more. Live music with Mustache Harbor at 12:30 p.m. and Apple Z at 2 p.m. Free. More information at pdne.ws/44irllA.

Holiday lineup: Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E. in Sonoma, celebrates the holiday with Jon S. Williams at 1 p.m., Hunka Hunka Hula Review at 3:30 p.m. and Lynne O & the Riots at 6 p.m. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com/events.

Sonoma State University Fireworks Spectacular: Festivities begin with carnival games, bounce houses and more from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Showcase at 7:30 p.m. with show tunes and patriotic classics with the Santa Rosa Symphony (Michael Berkowitz, conductor) and Transcendence Theatre Company. Franc D’Ambrosio, guest performer. “The biggest fireworks display in Sonoma County” follows. Celebration at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40 to $75, half price lawn tickets for kids 12 and younger. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/4th-of-july.

Fireworks hike: Team Sugarloaf leads a strenuous 6.5-mile climb to Bald Mountain where it’s possible to view as many as 18 different fireworks displays. Event begins at 6:45 p.m. at the White Barn at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. Tickets, at $30 to $65, include a mountaintop reception. More information at 707-833-5712, sugarloafpark.org.

Wednesday, July 5

Open Mic: New and veteran comedians take the mic from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by musicians and more from 9 to 11 p.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at barrelprooflounge.com/events.

Thursday, July 6

Comedy Showdown: Eight comedians compete before three judges from 7 to 9 p.m. at Old Possum Brewing Company, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 to $10. More information at pdne.ws/46n7nYK.

Friday, July 7

“Lavender & Sunflowers”: Floral works by Sonoma County artists, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. Through July 28. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

Dustin Saylor & Band: Country/folk music at the Summer on the Square concert at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square, downtown Santa Rosa. Also Quiet Time. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

“Bakersfield Mist”: Pegasus Theater stages the Stephen Sachs comedy exploring perceived reality. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for an art show and wine, play opens at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 14040 Church St., Guerneville. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through July 30. More information at pegasustheater.com.

The Beach Boys: Iconic surf-rock band performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, July 8

Summer Wine Trail: Visit nearly 50 wineries along the Wine Road in northern Sonoma County’s Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River valleys. Each winery pours two or three summer wines from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50. More information at wineroad.com.

3 Acre Holler: Appalachian-inspired rural music from 4 to 6 p.m. at the amphitheater at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Story Continues benefit: Museum of Sonoma County dinner and live auction fundraiser features guest speakers Gaye LeBaron and Ernie Carpenter discussing the county’s past, present and future history. Event begins at 5 p.m. at Wild Oak Saddle Club, 550 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Ronstadt Revival: Linda Ronstadt tribute show plus country rock group The Rowan Brothers at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, July 9

Nickel Creek: Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning roots trio performs at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall and lawn, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Also singer-songwriter Monica Martin. Tickets are $30 to $105. Additional $30 for the annual Craft Beer Fest from 4:30 to 7 p.m. featuring performer Erica Ambrin. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/nickel-creek.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.