Things to do in Sonoma County, June 4-13, 2021

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the county is celebrating summer with in-person performances, high tea and a drive-thru pride parade.

Friday, June 4

“Slow Food”: Left Edge Theatre returns to in-person performances for vaccinated people, or you can stream the romantic comedy play on-demand online. “Slow Food” is written by Wendy MacLeod. Through June 13. Tickets are $45 for in-person performances, $30 to livestream and $15 for on-demand. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information and to view requirements for the in-person show, visit leftedgetheatre.com/slowfood

“My Hero”: Transcendence Theatre presents this drive-in live show under the stars. Arrive early to park, purchase some food from vendors and have a tailgate-style meal at your vehicle. More dates available. Located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds June 4-6 and at B.R. Cohn Winery June 11-13 and June 18 -20. $59 for general admission car, $129 for a VIP spot. For more information, visit transcendencetheatre.org

Saturday, June 5

Lavender Daze: Visit the lavender labyrinth at Bees N Blooms. Bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful views. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 per car, reservations required. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ukSDFD

“Fade”: Watch this virtual play by Tanya Saracho, which explores issues of class and race in the Latino community. Presented by the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 or $12 for students. Another showing is scheduled for June 12. For more information, visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com/fade-june-5-12

“Beyond The Rainbow” Drive-thru Parade: Celebrate Pride Month with this drive-thru parade featuring local organizations. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, $5 suggested donation. Graton Resort & Casino. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit sonomacountypride.org/drive-thru-parade

Art at the Source Open Studios 2021: Visit and meet artists and purchase local art at this open-studio event presented by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. June 5-6 and 12-13. Virtual marketplace open all of June. For more information, visit artatthesource.org

Sunday, June 6

Modern Makers Market: Visit more than 75 local artists and makers at the Santa Rosa Patchwork Show, featuring vendors, DIY stations, activities and even DJs. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show/santa-rosa/

“Tea & Shade” Drag High Tea: Santa Rosa GayDar presents an afternoon of spilling the tea and plenty of fun with host Luis Manzo Milla Sokavitch and friends Vicodonia Knightingale and Charity Kase. $65 per person. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tudor Rose English Tea Room, 733 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org/tea-shade-drag-high-tea/

Wednesday, June 9

Chris Matthews — Online: Hear from Chris Matthews, former host of MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” and author of “This Country,” a book which describes post-World War II America through the story of Matthews’ life and career. 6 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Thursday, June 10

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival: Purchase a pass to the entire virtual film festival or purchase film passes a la carte. Featuring shorts, double features, short programs, question and answer sessions and more. Through June 13. $100 full-access pass, $50 five-film/panel bundle. For more information, visit sdff2021.eventive.org/schedule

Saturday, June 12

“Two Visions Emerge”: Visit this new exhibit at the Dolphin Gallery featuring glass artist Mark Guthrie and multimedia artist Larain Matheson. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the opening day. Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Cypress Village, Gualala. For more information, call 707-884-3896.

“Hairspray” at the Drive-in: Support the Alexander Valley Film Festival and enjoy John Waters’ 1998 movie “Hairspray.” $30 for a car, $15 if you bring your own chair. 8:40 p.m. at the Citrus Fair Fairgrounds. 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org

Sunday, June 13

Summer Concert Series: The Occidental Center for the Arts presents duo musicians Mimi and Gabe Pirard and the Phil Lawrence Band in its outdoor amphitheater. 4-6 p.m. $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Brunch in the Vineyard: Visit Enriquez Wines for a brunch by Soco Paella, live music from John Vicino and, of course, some wine. $50 per person. 5960 Eastside Road, Forestville. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/estate-events