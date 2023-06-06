Things to do in Sonoma County, June 9-18, 2023

Attend a free music festival, taste local beers, see live comedy and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, June 9

Hog Farm Hideaway: Three-day family-friendly music festival opens at Black Oak Ranch in Laytonville, with more than 30 acts, kids’ activities, camping and more. The String Cheese Incident performs nightly. Passes are $50 to $365. More information at hogfarmhideaway.com.

Cotati Car Show and Movie Night: Car show from 5 to 8 p.m., with a screening of the 1978 musical romantic comedy “Grease” 15 minutes after sunset at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free. More information at 707-796-7301, cotati.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar.

Clave Trébol: Regional Mexican music with a party twist from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Friday Night Live summer music series at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Tosca”: Puccini’s opera with love, lust, murder and political intrigue opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $50. Through June 25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

The Ramble Homegrown Music & Wine Festival: BloodRoot Wine’s three-day event opens at 8 p.m. with Shannon Shaw and Zach Williams at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $50, with a portion going toward fighting gun violence. The Ramble main event is from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 at Healdsburg’s West Park Plaza. More information at 707-387-7058, bloodrootwines.com/Wine/TheRamble.

Saturday, June 10

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents 116 Sonoma County artists in group shows and open studios. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various venues. Also June 11. Free. More information at artatthesource.org.

Lectura Fest: Summer Reading Challenge bilingual festivities from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E St. Includes the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Chiquy Boom magic show and games at 10:30 a.m. and Los Cenzontles at 1 p.m. Free. More information at 707-308-3020, events.sonomalibrary.org/event/lectura-fest.

Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s: Boogie, swing and blues from noon to 3 p.m. at the Summer Music Series at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com.

Steven Assael: “Beneath the Surface – Portraits and Figures” opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 444 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

Beerfest – The Good One: More than 40 breweries and cideries pour samples from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50, VIP $65. Proceeds benefit Face2Face Sonoma County. More information at f2f.org/beerfest.

Love Wins in Windsor: Pride Festival with live music including Fleetwood Macramé, drag performances, kids’ activities, a street fair and more. Celebration is from 2 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at lovewinsinwindsor.com.

Flamenco! Live!: Flamenco dance performances and live music at 6 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Admission is $20. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Cris Williamson and Barbara Higbie: New material and old favorites at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Face masks required. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Pride Comedy Night: Comics Wonder Dave and Natasha Muse join headliner Ronn Vigh at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, June 11

Railroad Square Music Festival: Live music from noon to 7:30 p.m. in and around Depot Park, Fourth and Wilson streets, Santa Rosa. Banda la Congora, Tru Lyric, PRXZM, Late for the Train, Lee Vandeveer Band and more. Also family activities and arts and crafts vendors. Free. More information at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Dinucci’s 55th anniversary: Restaurant celebration includes live music by Train Wreck Junction and Nick Foxer, a Kunde wine bar, local ranchers and dairymen as guest bartenders, and more. Doors open at noon at the landmark restaurant, 14485 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com.

Joe Szuecs: Acoustic guitarist plus wine tasting and Japanese street food from noon to 3 p.m. at Freeman Winery, 1300 Montgomery Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-823-6937, pdne.ws/42tbuiC.