Things to do in Sonoma County, June 9-18, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2023, 11:17AM

Friday, June 9

Hog Farm Hideaway: Three-day family-friendly music festival opens at Black Oak Ranch in Laytonville, with more than 30 acts, kids’ activities, camping and more. The String Cheese Incident performs nightly. Passes are $50 to $365. More information at hogfarmhideaway.com.

Cotati Car Show and Movie Night: Car show from 5 to 8 p.m., with a screening of the 1978 musical romantic comedy “Grease” 15 minutes after sunset at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati. Free. More information at 707-796-7301, cotati.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar.

Clave Trébol: Regional Mexican music with a party twist from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Friday Night Live summer music series at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

“Tosca”: Puccini’s opera with love, lust, murder and political intrigue opens at 7:30 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $30 to $50. Through June 25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

The Ramble Homegrown Music & Wine Festival: BloodRoot Wine’s three-day event opens at 8 p.m. with Shannon Shaw and Zach Williams at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $50, with a portion going toward fighting gun violence. The Ramble main event is from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 at Healdsburg’s West Park Plaza. More information at 707-387-7058, bloodrootwines.com/Wine/TheRamble.

Saturday, June 10

Art at the Source: Sebastopol Center for the Arts presents 116 Sonoma County artists in group shows and open studios. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various venues. Also June 11. Free. More information at artatthesource.org.

Lectura Fest: Summer Reading Challenge bilingual festivities from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E St. Includes the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Chiquy Boom magic show and games at 10:30 a.m. and Los Cenzontles at 1 p.m. Free. More information at 707-308-3020, events.sonomalibrary.org/event/lectura-fest.

Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s: Boogie, swing and blues from noon to 3 p.m. at the Summer Music Series at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com.

Steven Assael: “Beneath the Surface – Portraits and Figures” opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paul Mahder Gallery, 444 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Free, reservations requested. More information at 707-473-9150, paulmahdergallery.com.

Beerfest – The Good One: More than 40 breweries and cideries pour samples from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50, VIP $65. Proceeds benefit Face2Face Sonoma County. More information at f2f.org/beerfest.

Love Wins in Windsor: Pride Festival with live music including Fleetwood Macramé, drag performances, kids’ activities, a street fair and more. Celebration is from 2 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at lovewinsinwindsor.com.

Flamenco! Live!: Flamenco dance performances and live music at 6 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Admission is $20. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Cris Williamson and Barbara Higbie: New material and old favorites at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Face masks required. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Pride Comedy Night: Comics Wonder Dave and Natasha Muse join headliner Ronn Vigh at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, June 11

Railroad Square Music Festival: Live music from noon to 7:30 p.m. in and around Depot Park, Fourth and Wilson streets, Santa Rosa. Banda la Congora, Tru Lyric, PRXZM, Late for the Train, Lee Vandeveer Band and more. Also family activities and arts and crafts vendors. Free. More information at railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Dinucci’s 55th anniversary: Restaurant celebration includes live music by Train Wreck Junction and Nick Foxer, a Kunde wine bar, local ranchers and dairymen as guest bartenders, and more. Doors open at noon at the landmark restaurant, 14485 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com.

Joe Szuecs: Acoustic guitarist plus wine tasting and Japanese street food from noon to 3 p.m. at Freeman Winery, 1300 Montgomery Road, Sebastopol. Tickets are $60. More information at 707-823-6937, pdne.ws/42tbuiC.

Justin Diaz: Classics and Americana music from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sundays in the Plaza at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3128, pdne.ws/3qyi36d.

“Unsettled”: OUTwatch Film Festival presentation and Queer Asylum Accompaniment benefit. Documentary screens at 4 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $13 and $15. More information at 707-525-4840, outwatchfilmfest.org.

Cindy Blackman Santana Band: Virtuoso drummer spans music from jazz to rock at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Showtimes are 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $65. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Monday, June 12

Michael Skinner: Rhythm and blues singer and drummer performs for Blue Mondays Pro Jam at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, June 13

Laura Benitez and The Heartache: Original roots country music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza summer music series at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, pdne.ws/3CfOj0L.

Gunhild Carling: Multi-instrumentalist jazz musician performs from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza in downtown Sonoma. Free. More information at sonomavalleyjazzsociety.org.

“Cool Runnings”: Family Movies on the Green features the 1993 sports comedy about Jamaican bobsledders. Film screens 15 minutes after sunset at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at 707-838-1260, pdne.ws/43oo58k.

Wednesday, June 14

Bonnie Lee: Sonoma Valley author launches her novel “The Card Game” at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with a reading and book signing following. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

Peacetown Summer Concert Series: Weekly local music showcase opens at five venues in Sebastopol. Among the performers, The Dream Farmers from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., The Barlow. Free, donations taken. More information at peacetown.org.

Chance McCauley: Singer-guitarist performs West Coast soul at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Creed Fisher: Country musician’s “This Ain’t the Hamptons” tour visits the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma. Dustin Saylor opens at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $28. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, June 15

Art without Labels: Open house features artwork and studio demonstrations plus short theater performances and songs as part of Petaluma Arts Alive. Event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Alchemia Gallery, 111 Kentucky St., Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-978-3229, alchemia.org/gallery.

David Luning: Americana artist opens the KRSH Backyard Concerts series at 6 p.m. at The Krush, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Also Solid Air. Free. More information at krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2023.

Orquesta son de Caña: Latin salsa music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3C4B5DQ.

Friday, June 16

Country Summer Music Festival: Three-day country music celebration opens at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. More than 20 artists, including headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd June 16, Eric Church June 17 and Brothers Osborne June 18. Passes are $99 to $269. More information at 707-837-3921, countrysummer.com.

Salsa Rosa Orquesta: Summer on the Square Friday Music Nights kicks off with the Santa Rosa salsa band at 6 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at downtownsantarosa.org/summer.

The Dylan Black Project: Funk, rock and rhythm and blues band performs at Fridays at the Hood from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hood Mansion, 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa.Tickets, at $15 to $20, benefit Peacetown. More information at fridaysatthehood.com.

Brett Crozier: Retired Press Democrat reporter-columnist Chris Smith moderates a conversation with the local author of “Surf When You Can: Lessons in Life, Loyalty, and Leadership from a Maverick Navy Captain.” Event begins at 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave. Free, ticket required. More information at copperfieldsbooks.com.

OTTTO: Thrash, funk and metal band from Venice Beach performs at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Showtime is 8 p.m., also featuring Feed the Beast, TemperMental and District. Tickets are $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, June 17

Rio Fest 2023: Friends of Monte Rio hosts Onye & The Messengers, Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes and Brian Baudoin from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Monte Rio Amphitheater, 9925 Main St. Also kids’ activities, local artisans, community booths and food trucks. Free. More information at friendsofmonterio.org.

“Black Panther – Wakanda Forever”: Movies on the Green returns with a Juneteenth celebration screening of the 2022 Marvel Comics-based superhero adventure. Event begins at 5 p.m. at the Weill Hall lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, free for SSU students and kids 12 and younger with a ticket. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Howie Mandel: The comedian and “America’s Got Talent” judge performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $45 to $75. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Sunday, June 18

Happy Father’s Day!: All dads admitted free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Regular admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Comedy Open Mic: Show features comedians of all experience levels at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707- 829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

