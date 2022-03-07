Things to do in Sonoma County, March 11-20, 2022

Step dance at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrate a Bay Area rap legend’s birthday and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 11

Chamber music: Redwood Arts Council presents cellist Amit Peled and pianist Noreen Polera in concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

Morgan James: Soul performer opens her two-night “Memphis Magnetic Tour” at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $29 to $59. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Telegraph Quartet: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series presents the award-winning quartet at 7:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 415-392-4400, events.santarosa.edu/srjc-chamber-concert-series.

Dirty Cello: North Bay band celebrates its album release at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Features favorite songs of the 1960s. Tickets are $20 to $30. Through March 12. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, March 12

“Habitat”: New art exhibit opens featuring works in a variety of media by Sara Post and Thomas Post from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Gualala. Free admission. Through April 3. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org.

“Alice in Wonderland”: Petaluma-based North Coast Ballet California performs the classic tale and other selected works at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 to $28. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Adam Shulman Trio: Swinging jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Presented as part of the Healdsburg Jazz Music Series. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Disney’s “Encanto”: The Oscar-nominated animated feature film screens at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Suggested donation of $5 to $20. Proceeds benefit Monte Rio Elementary School. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheater.com.

Back to the Future: 1980s-inspired hard rock and heavy metal music with Crash Pilot featuring Falkönner at 7 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at bit.ly/3pK5Wjx.

“Apologia”: Roustabout Theater Professional Ensemble presents the comedy about a 1960s political activist now facing the repercussions of her past. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center’s Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $20 to $26. Through March 27. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

John Reichman & The Jaybirds: Bluegrass, old-time and acoustic roots music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex, 425 Morris St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Admission is $30. More information at socofoso.com/event/john-reischman.

Andre Nickatina Birthday Celebration: Party and midnight performance by the San Francisco-based rapper and hip-hop artist. Doors open at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $115, including meet-and-greet. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Jake Shimabukuro: Versatile Hawaii-born ukulele player performs rock, jazz, blues and more at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

North Coast Comedy: Jake “The Bern Man” Bernie hosts Aurora Singh, Sedric Drake and headliner Ian Levy from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Rob Cervantes is the guest DJ. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com.

Sunday, March 13

St. Patrick’s Day 5K: Annual chip-timed, themed race for all ages and abilities begins at noon at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Post-run events include a costume contest, giveaways and music. Race fee is $30 to $55 through March 11. Proceeds benefit Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks scholarships. More information at bit.ly/3hKrqrQ.