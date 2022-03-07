Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, March 11-20, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2022, 1:55PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Step dance at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, celebrate a Bay Area rap legend’s birthday and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 11

Chamber music: Redwood Arts Council presents cellist Amit Peled and pianist Noreen Polera in concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-1124, redwoodarts.org.

Morgan James: Soul performer opens her two-night “Memphis Magnetic Tour” at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $29 to $59. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Telegraph Quartet: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series presents the award-winning quartet at 7:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 415-392-4400, events.santarosa.edu/srjc-chamber-concert-series.

Dirty Cello: North Bay band celebrates its album release at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Features favorite songs of the 1960s. Tickets are $20 to $30. Through March 12. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, March 12

“Habitat”: New art exhibit opens featuring works in a variety of media by Sara Post and Thomas Post from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dolphin Gallery, 39114 Ocean Drive, Gualala. Free admission. Through April 3. More information at 707-884-3896, gualalaarts.org.

“Alice in Wonderland”: Petaluma-based North Coast Ballet California performs the classic tale and other selected works at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $20 to $28. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Adam Shulman Trio: Swinging jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Presented as part of the Healdsburg Jazz Music Series. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Disney’s “Encanto”: The Oscar-nominated animated feature film screens at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Suggested donation of $5 to $20. Proceeds benefit Monte Rio Elementary School. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheater.com.

Back to the Future: 1980s-inspired hard rock and heavy metal music with Crash Pilot featuring Falkönner at 7 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at bit.ly/3pK5Wjx.

“Apologia”: Roustabout Theater Professional Ensemble presents the comedy about a 1960s political activist now facing the repercussions of her past. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center’s Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $20 to $26. Through March 27. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

John Reichman & The Jaybirds: Bluegrass, old-time and acoustic roots music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex, 425 Morris St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Admission is $30. More information at socofoso.com/event/john-reischman.

Andre Nickatina Birthday Celebration: Party and midnight performance by the San Francisco-based rapper and hip-hop artist. Doors open at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $115, including meet-and-greet. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com/events.

Jake Shimabukuro: Versatile Hawaii-born ukulele player performs rock, jazz, blues and more at 8 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination required. Tickets are $45 and $65. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

North Coast Comedy: Jake “The Bern Man” Bernie hosts Aurora Singh, Sedric Drake and headliner Ian Levy from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Rob Cervantes is the guest DJ. Tickets are $25. More information at visitepicenter.com.

Sunday, March 13

St. Patrick’s Day 5K: Annual chip-timed, themed race for all ages and abilities begins at noon at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Post-run events include a costume contest, giveaways and music. Race fee is $30 to $55 through March 11. Proceeds benefit Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks scholarships. More information at bit.ly/3hKrqrQ.

Chuck Sher Quartet: Swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Speakeasy restaurant in Putnam Plaza, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. Weather permitting.

National Arts Program: Reception and awards ceremony for the city of Santa Rosa’s 19th annual National Arts Program Exhibition and Competition is from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave. Free admission, registration required. Exhibit through April 29. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/3208/National-Arts-Program.

Tammy Hall Quartet: “Sundays at 7” concert series features “A Time for Love” with the pianist and vocalist, along with Leberta Lorál, Ruth Davies and Daria Johnson. Concert starts at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Eileen Ivers: Grammy-winning folk music fiddler performs with her band, Universal Roots, at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, March 14

“Bull Durham”: Vintage Film Series features the 1988 Kevin Costner-Susan Sarandon romantic-comedy baseball film. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $11. More information at 707-996-2020, sebastianitheatre.com/vintage-series-1.

Black Violin: Hip-hop duo and string musicians perform at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $45 and $55. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, March 15

“The Write Stuff”: Open mic night for Sonoma County writers at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Writers share poems, short stories, plays and more. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission. More information at 707-433-6335, bit.ly/3tFB3xx.

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day parade and concert: City of Healdsburg hosts a parade at 7 a.m. from Sanderson Ford along Healdsburg Avenue to the downtown Plaza and back. Celtic concert and Irish step dancing follow from noon to 2 p.m. at Healdsburg’s Plaza Park. Free. More information at 707-431-3128, ci.healdsburg.ca.us/961/St-Patricks-Day-Festivities.

Nancy Dome: The co-founder of Epoch Education discusses her book “Let’s Talk About Race (and Other Hard Things)” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free admission. More information at 707-939-1779, bit.ly/35I5lb0.

Wolf Jett: Cloverdale Arts Alliance resumes its Americana Night with Jett’s performance infusing folk, blues, Americana and soul music. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org/americana-night.

Friday, March 18

Maria de Los Angeles: The renowned East Coast artist and former Santa Rosan presents a painting workshop inspired by nature from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. The fee is $250, including park admission. Also March 19. More information at 707-938-5216, bit.ly/3vNlgzB.

The Bluebyrds: Award-winning folk/rock tribute band performs at 4:30 p.m. outdoors at the Alexander Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Road, Boonville. Free admission. More information at thebluebyrds.com.

“Dance, Girl, Dance”: The 1940 musical drama stars Maureen O’Hara as a poor ballet student who joins a burlesque show to make a living. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. (Also shows at 4 p.m. March 20.) Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Free admission, $5 suggested donation. More information at 707-664-2606, sonoma.edu/sfi.

Melissa Etheridge: The Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist brings her “One Way Out Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $59 and $79, VIP options $189 to $389. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, March 19

“Challenge”: New art exhibit opens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Acrylic and mixed media artist Laura Paine Carr is the featured resident artist. Free admission. Through May 21. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sonoma County Farm Bureau Crab Feed: The 32nd annual Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest kicks off with a reception and silent auction at 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Dinner and a live auction follow at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. More information at 707-544-5575, sonomafb.org/crab-feed.

Joyride: Classic rock, blues, country, jazz and original songs in a benefit concert for the Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free admission from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the center’s Backyard Stage, 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Donations accepted. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

“Dancing with the Stars — Live 2022”: Professional dancers from the hit TV show perform ballroom dances and more at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $49 to $79, VIP options $190 to $575. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Melvin Seals and JGB: Former keyboard player with the Jerry Garcia Band performs with his group at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $47.50 to $53. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, March 20

“Spark Plug to Snoopy — 100 Years of Schulz”: New exhibit explores the artists who influenced “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz. The opening kicks off the centennial celebration of the cartoonist’s birth. Visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12, free for kids 3 and younger. Through Sept. 18. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Winterlude: Oboist Daniel Celidore presents a fundraiser for the Occidental Center for the Arts. Eight performers present music and poetry from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the center, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette