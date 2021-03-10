Things to do in Sonoma County, March 12-21, 2021

From online theater to virtual cooking classes, here’s a few local events to brighten up this spring.

Friday, March 12

“My Name Is … Johnny Cash”: Jennifer Barnaba and Steve Lasiter reenact the story and songs of Johnny and June Carter Cash, presented by 6th Street Playhouse. On demand through April 11 online. Tickets start at $24. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/the-johnny-cash-story

Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival: Sonoma County’s Jewish Community Center presents five new films on-demand for three weeks, through April 2. Includes Zoom talks with filmmakers. Single tickets start at $14; passes for all five movies start at $60. For more information, visit jccsoco.org

“Mystery of Love and Sex”: Left Edge Theatre presents a recorded performance, available on demand, of this love story between a white Jewish girl and a Black Christian boy in the American South. $15 tickets. Go to leftedgetheatre.com/themysteryofloveandsex for tickets.

Saturday, March 13

The Broadway Bash!: Cinnabar presents a virtual Broadway bash fundraiser performance with a cabaret show and live auction. Includes the conclusion of the silent auction that started March 8. 7 p.m. online. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash/welcome

Sunday, March 14

Bubbles Brunch Virtual Cooking Demo with La Crema: A part of the 2021 California Artisan Cheese Festival, follow along with three brunch recipes and sip bubbles from La Crema with La Crema Winery chef and cheese specialist Tracey Shepos Cenami. 10:30 a.m. to noon, online. $50 tickets. For more information, visit artisancheesefestival.com/event

Tuesday, March 16

Masterclass with Zuill Bailey: The Santa Rosa Symphony presents world-renowned cellist and educator Zuill Bailey, who will lead a virtual masterclass with two young cellists. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Wednesday, March 17

Ira Rosen — Online: Learn from “60 Minutes” producer Ira Rosen about his experience in TV investigative journalism. Rosen will discuss his book, “Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes.” 7 p.m. online. Free, book for purchase at $29.99. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Thursday, March 18

Visual Oral History and Virtual Tasting with Joel Peterson: Learn more about Joel Peterson, founding winemaker of Ravenswood Winery and zinfandel master, presented by Friends of the Sonoma County Wine Library. 6 p.m. online. Free, $20 suggested donation. For more information, visit bit.ly/3t3iYYl

Women in Arts: Celebrate Women’s History Month and learn about artists Donna Brookman, Maria de Los Angeles and Linda Vallejo with the Museum of Sonoma County. 5 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org

Saturday, March 20

Lorca Hart Organ Trio: Visit Hotel Healdsburg for a dining experience and live performance from the Lorca Hart Organ Trio. 5-8 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com

Stellar Catering Dine & Donate benefiting Jack London State Historic Park: Order a meal from Stellar Catering to support Jack London State Historic Park. Beef, chicken and vegetarian entrees available. Pick up at the park 3-5 p.m. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. $60 per meal. For more information, visit jacklondonpark.com