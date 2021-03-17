Things to do in Sonoma County, March 19-28, 2021

Stay connected with the Sonoma County community this week by supporting Jack London State Park, visiting the Schulz Museum and more unique activities, in-person and online.

Friday, March 19

“My Name Is … Johnny Cash”: Jennifer Barnaba and Steve Lasiter reenact the story and songs of Johnny and June Carter Cash, presented by 6th Street Playhouse. On demand through April 11 online. Tickets start at $24. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/the-johnny-cash-story

Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival: Sonoma County’s Jewish Community Center presents five new films on-demand for three weeks, through April 2. Includes Zoom talks with filmmakers. Single tickets start at $14; passes for all five movies start at $60. For more information, visit jccsoco.org

“Mystery of Love and Sex”: Last day to view Left Edge Theatre’s presentation, available on demand, of this love story between a white Jewish girl and a Black Christian boy in the American South. $15 tickets. Go to leftedgetheatre.com for tickets.

Saturday, March 20

Lorca Hart Organ Trio: Visit Hotel Healdsburg for a dining experience and live performance from the Lorca Hart Organ Trio. 5-8 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com

Stellar Catering Dine & Donate benefiting Jack London State Historic Park: Order a meal from Stellar Catering to support Jack London State Historic Park. Beef, chicken and vegetarian entrees available. Pick up at the park 3-5 p.m. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. $60 per meal. For more information, visit jacklondonpark.com

Needle Felted Goldfish: Learn how to make a goofy goldfish and build shapes with pipe cleaners and wool. 10 a.m. online. $25. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Wednesday, March 24

Schulz Museum Reopening: Visit the Charles M. Schulz Museum, which will reopen March 24 due to Sonoma County moving into the “red tier” of coronavirus restrictions. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information and hours, visit schulzmuseum.org.

Thursday, March 25

Motherhood & More: Learn more from local women about the challenges and joys of motherhood in this installment of “Women in Conversation.” 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit socowomenevents.com

Katherine Seligman in Conversation with Barbara Lane — Online: Author Katherine Seligman will discuss her book “On the Edge of the Haight,” which describes the lives of people in San Francisco who depend on makeshift homes. 7 p.m. online. Free, book for purchase $26.95. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Botany for Beginners Webinar with Caprice Disbrow: Learn about the basic anatomy of your favorite flowers in this webinar presented by Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation. Noon, online. Free. For more information, visit lagunafoundation.org

Saturday, March 27

Taj Mahal & Fantastic Negrito: The Luther Burbank Center presents blues and roots musicians Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito. 6 p.m. livestream. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/taj-mahal-fantastic-negrito/

Sunday, March 28

The Count Basie Orchestra — 85 Years And Still Swingin'!: Learn about the iconic Count Basie Orchestra with musicians Scotty Barnhart, Clarence Banks and Will Matthews, hosted by Marcus Shelby. 5-7 p.m. online. Tickets start at $3 donation. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org

Zuill Bailey with the Santa Rosa Symphony: Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey performs with the Santa Rosa Symphony for the West Coast premiere of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Concerto for Cello and Orchestra. The program also includes Brahms’s rich and moving Serenade No. 2, Barber’s poignant Adagio for Strings and more. 3 p.m. on YouTube, free. Watch at bit.ly/3bTfSAz