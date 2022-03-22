Things to do in Sonoma County, March 25 - April 3, 2022

Explore the universe at a new space-themed exhibit, stock up on reading material at a book fair and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 25

“Art of Hearts”: Final day of the online art auction benefiting Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County and RiverArts of Guerneville. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. Auction items and more information at 32auctions.com/artofhearts.

“Almost, Maine”: Romantic comedy covers the range of romantic experiences, from new love to lost love, as nine couples explore love in a remote town. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $26. Through April 10. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Classical music: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz perform works by Beethoven and contemporary composer Philip Glass at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival: Showcase of adventure sports cinematography and culture. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $18. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Moms With Bangs: Alternative/indie band performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Eject Button, Ladders and Plum. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets, at $10, benefit the Petaluma High School Trojan Tribune. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, March 26

“Space Odyssey for Galactic Explorers”: New space-themed interactive exhibit opens at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grand opening celebration includes visits from NASA Ambassadors and more. Admission is $11 to $14. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

“The Goddess — Images of Power”: Sonoma County Library presents a virtual lecture with the Asian Art Museum exploring prominent goddesses from Asian religions. Free program is from 11 a.m. to noon. Advance registration required. More information at bit.ly/3KZ2uJW.

Art workshop: “Making Art with Everyone” community art studio celebrates the opening weekend of Erik Scollon’s “Anything with a Hole … Is Also a Bead” exhibit. Free drop-in event is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. More information at 707-226-5991, ext. 24, bit.ly/3ttBdcF.

Court ’N’ Disaster: Honky-tonk band performs from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Artists’ reception: New group exhibit features an eclectic mix of new works by more than 10 artists plus vintage works by numerous others at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Free reception from 3 to 7 p.m. Includes works by internationally exhibiting Asian American social justice artist Evri Kwong. Exhibit closes April 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

Laura Klein Trio: Healdsburg Jazz Music Series presents a mix of jazz standards, ballads, Latin grooves and original compositions from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Abbie Gabrielson and Laurie Hartmann: Sonoma County musicians present a program of piano music and vocals at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Program includes works by Mozart and Brahms. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Edie — Las Vegas Showgirl Unleashed”: Songs, stories, dance, comedy and videos showcase the semi-autobiographical look at a performer’s career. Live@6thStreet production starts at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

North Coast Comedy: Stand-up comic and actor Mike Betancourt headlines a comedy show also featuring Mike Whitaker and Greg Williams. Start time is 10:30 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, March 27

Bay Ensemble: Piano quartet performs chamber music at 2 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.