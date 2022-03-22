Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, March 25 - April 3, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2022
Explore the universe at a new space-themed exhibit, stock up on reading material at a book fair and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 25

“Art of Hearts”: Final day of the online art auction benefiting Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County and RiverArts of Guerneville. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. Auction items and more information at 32auctions.com/artofhearts.

“Almost, Maine”: Romantic comedy covers the range of romantic experiences, from new love to lost love, as nine couples explore love in a remote town. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12 to $26. Through April 10. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Classical music: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz perform works by Beethoven and contemporary composer Philip Glass at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival: Showcase of adventure sports cinematography and culture. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $18. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Moms With Bangs: Alternative/indie band performs at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Eject Button, Ladders and Plum. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets, at $10, benefit the Petaluma High School Trojan Tribune. More information at 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, March 26

“Space Odyssey for Galactic Explorers”: New space-themed interactive exhibit opens at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grand opening celebration includes visits from NASA Ambassadors and more. Admission is $11 to $14. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

“The Goddess — Images of Power”: Sonoma County Library presents a virtual lecture with the Asian Art Museum exploring prominent goddesses from Asian religions. Free program is from 11 a.m. to noon. Advance registration required. More information at bit.ly/3KZ2uJW.

Art workshop: “Making Art with Everyone” community art studio celebrates the opening weekend of Erik Scollon’s “Anything with a Hole … Is Also a Bead” exhibit. Free drop-in event is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the di Rosa Center, 5200 Highway 12, Napa. More information at 707-226-5991, ext. 24, bit.ly/3ttBdcF.

Court ’N’ Disaster: Honky-tonk band performs from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free admission. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Artists’ reception: New group exhibit features an eclectic mix of new works by more than 10 artists plus vintage works by numerous others at Calabi Gallery, 456 10th St., Santa Rosa. Free reception from 3 to 7 p.m. Includes works by internationally exhibiting Asian American social justice artist Evri Kwong. Exhibit closes April 30. More information at 707-781-7070, calabigallery.com.

Laura Klein Trio: Healdsburg Jazz Music Series presents a mix of jazz standards, ballads, Latin grooves and original compositions from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge, 25 Matheson St. Free admission. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

Abbie Gabrielson and Laurie Hartmann: Sonoma County musicians present a program of piano music and vocals at 7 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Program includes works by Mozart and Brahms. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Edie — Las Vegas Showgirl Unleashed”: Songs, stories, dance, comedy and videos showcase the semi-autobiographical look at a performer’s career. Live@6thStreet production starts at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $32. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

North Coast Comedy: Stand-up comic and actor Mike Betancourt headlines a comedy show also featuring Mike Whitaker and Greg Williams. Start time is 10:30 p.m. at Victory House restaurant at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. More information at visitvictoryhouse.com/north-coast-comedy.

Sunday, March 27

Bay Ensemble: Piano quartet performs chamber music at 2 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Poetry reading: Eleven Sonoma County poets share their works from 3 to 5 p.m. at Café Frida Gallery, 300 S. A St. in Santa Rosa’s SOFA arts district. Free admission. More information at 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com.

New Year’s Eve in March: Rescheduled New Year’s Eve concert features San Francisco Symphony violinist Yun Chu and cellist Shu-Yi Pai plus pianist Elizabeth Walter performing classical music at 3 p.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Tickets are $40 to $60. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

“The Last Nomad”: Somalia-born author Shugri Salh discusses her debut book detailing her early years living as a nomad before emigrating to North America and attending nursing school. Discussion and book signing begin at 3 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free admission. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.

Santa Rosa Symphony’s Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: “A Hermit Thrush at Eve'' features the works of female composers. Concert begins at 3 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Aaron Westman, director. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $4 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Mike Clark and Lenny White: Healdsburg Jazz artistic director Marcus Shelby moderates a 5 p.m. Zoom presentation with the drummers, “Picking up the Sticks, From Jazz to Blues to Funk to Jazz.” Fee starts at $3. More information at 707-433-4633, healdsburgjazz.org.

The Glitter Games: Redwood Ice Theatre Company presents ice hockey players partnered with professional figure skaters in a competitive “Evening of Pucks & Pirouettes.” Event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18 to $125. More information at snoopyshomeice.com/calendar.

Maria Schneider Orchestra: Grammy-winning, multi-genre musician performs at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Monday, March 28

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Stories, crafts and activities for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. “Spring Has Sprung” theme. Admission is $7 to $12, free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, March 29

Della Mae: Bluegrass-folk music with the all-woman string roots band and Sebastopol-area singer Alison Harris. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Wednesday, March 30

Twisted Pine: Bluegrass-rooted Americana funk band performs at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Plus Big Kid Fun. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $12 to $15. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Thursday, March 31

Sonoma Epicurean: The V Foundation’s fundraising weekend for cancer research kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a Vintner Showcase Reception on the Oak Lawn at Montage Healdsburg. Winery dinners at various venues follow, with an after-party at Roof 106 at The Matheson in Healdsburg. Tickets are $750. More information at sonomaepicurean.org.

“Hank Williams — Lost Highway”: Musical tribute to the life and career of the country singer-songwriter previews at 7:30 p.m. at 6th St. Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $26 to $45. Through April 24. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Friday, April 1

Book sale: Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries hosts a spring book fair from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library Forum Room, 211 E St., Santa Rosa. Continues 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 2 and 1 to 4:30 p.m. April 3, with a half-price sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 4. Free admission. Masks and social distancing requested. More information at bit.ly/3NbwMLi.

Henry White: Exhibit features new drawings and paintings by the Petaluma artist. Visit from noon to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Art Gallery, 132 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free admission. Through May 1. More information at 707-775-4278, riverfrontartgallery.com.

Ice Cube: The rapper, actor and filmmaker performs at 9 p.m. at the Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/ice-cube.

Saturday, April 2

Fool’s Parade: The 17th annual community parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Occidental Community Center and travels through town. Live music, performances and kids’ activities follow at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Small Works” art reception: The 11th annual “Small Works” exhibit (juried by Susan Shore) runs through April 16 at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. An artists’ reception is from 2 to 5 p.m. Free admission. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Trashion Fashion Show: The Sonoma Community Center hosts a runway fashion show featuring wearable art made from recycled materials and found objects. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W. Tickets are $30 to $80. More information at 707-938-4626, trashionfashionsonoma.org.

Electric Tumbleweed: Sonoma County-based psychedelic outlaw country band performs at 4:20 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Native Gardens”: Left Edge Theatre stages a comedy looking at what it means to be a good neighbor, and a good American. Opens at 7 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for rthe Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $22 to $44. Through April 17. More information at 707-546-3600, leftedgetheatre.com.

Ramana Vieira: Vocalist performs Portuguese “fado” music, an Iberian melodic form of music similar to Spanish flamenco. Concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets are $28. More information at sebarts.org/performing-arts.

Yolanda del Rio: The actress and ranchera singer celebrates 50 years of continuous hits, plus singers King Clave and Nestor Daniel and Los Terricolas. Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $66 to $106. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sarah Jarosz: Country singer-songwriter performs at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma. Plus country and soul artist Ric Robertson. Tickets are $28 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, April 3

“Challenge”: New art exhibit features numerous mediums, including wood artistry, oil painting, acrylic and mixed media. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Free admission. Through May 21. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“Francesco at Bat”: Santa Rosa Symphony Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong presents an interactive concert that includes a singalong of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Performance begins at 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $10 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

