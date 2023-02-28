Things to do in Sonoma County, March 3-12, 2023

See award-winning stand-up comedy, hear live music, visit local art shows and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.|
DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2023, 2:46PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

See award-winning stand-up comedy, hear live music, visit local art shows and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 3

Opening reception: Santa Rosa Arts Center annual members’ show at the center gallery, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Reception from 5 to 8 p.m. during the SOFA art district First Friday Art Walk. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

“Breathless”: Sonoma Film Institute opens its 50th anniversary season with the 1960 French crime drama, shown in French with English subtitles. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin 107 at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. March 5. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Bill Saxton: New York jazz saxophonist performs at “Harlem Nights in Ukiah” from 7 to 9 p.m. at T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah. Also singer/songwriter Paula Samonte. Tickets are $50. Through March 4. More information at 707-918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Tainted Love: San Francisco band brings the 1980s back to life with music, video projections and more. Showtime is 9 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, March 4

“Landscape Improvisations'': Reception for painter James Reynolds from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.

“Weather or Not”: Reception for artist Carmen Sheldon from 4 to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through March 26. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Works for Heart: Art show and dinner benefit for the Jewish Community Free Clinic. VIP reception at 4:30 p.m., main event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Art by local and national artists. Music by Kash Killion & Killion’s Trillions. Tickets are $150, VIP $200. More information at jewishfreeclinic.org.

The Black Brothers Band: Irish band performs jigs, Dublin street songs, traditional Irish ballads and more at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Soul Section: Bay Area band performs funk and soul of the 1960s and ’70s, plus rock favorites. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Healdsburg Dance Collective: Launch celebration features a “Let’s Dance” dance party with DJ Glitterfox, UPside Dance Company, Mr. December band and dance films. Show begins at 7:30 p.m., dance party at 8:30 p.m., at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 and $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Hunter Ellis Band: Sonoma County indie rock musician plus show opener Mae Powell perform an acoustic-based show at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Music begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, March 5

Mid-Century Marketplace and Art Show: Resort-O-Rama hosts an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a marketplace from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at resortorama.com.

“Labyrinth”: The 1986 musical fantasy featuring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly screens at 11 a.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

World Dance Healdsburg: Performances by Ballet Folklorico, Dunsmuir Scottish Dancers, Jewels of Beladi and Miyabi-no-Mai. Show begins at 2:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Brian Regan: Stand-up comedian performs at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 to $69.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, March 6

Javier Zamora: “Solito” memoirist and poet recounts his harrowing journey as an immigrant who left his native El Salvador unaccompanied at age 9. Sonoma Speakers Series presentation begins at 7 p.m. at Hanna Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. VIP reception at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are sold out. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

“The Lightning Thief”: Percy Jackson musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s children’s book begins at 6:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16 and $21, with $5 lap passes. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Better Off Dead: Grateful Dead music and more with John Chi, Scott Guberman, JP McLean and Anna Elva. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Tradewinds, 8210 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Tickets are $12 to $18. More information at 707-795-7878, pdne.ws/3J14cfF.

Tuesday, March 7

Tumbleweed Soul: Sonoma County-based American roots musicians perform at Community Night at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Show is from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. More information at 707-849-0501, mainststation.com/events.

The Starling Comedy Show: Award-winning comedian Paul Conyers headlines a show also featuring Ashley Monique, James Mwaura and Sergio Blanco. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Starling Bar, 19380 Highway 12, Sonoma. Tickets are $12 to $20. More information at 707-938-7442, starlingsonoma.com.

Wednesday, March 8

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Grammy-winning male choral group from South Africa performs world music at 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St. Tickets are $10 to $40, VIP $55. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org/concerts.

“EO”: The 2022 film from Poland/Italy details the joys and pains of a donkey born in the Polish circus. The 2023 Oscar nominee for Best International Feature screens at 7 p.m. at Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Tickets are $5 and $6. More information at petalumafilmalliance.org.

Thursday, March 9

“Sonoma County Stories”: Hard hat tours of the new, permanent history exhibition featuring Gaye LeBaron’s video oral history collection. The preview is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Docent-led tours begin at 5 p.m., with a welcome at 6 p.m. Free; registration requested. More information at 707-579-1500, pdne.ws/3kvliZR.

Linda and Charlie Bloom: Relationship counselors discuss their book, “An End to Arguing: 101 Valuable Lessons for All Relationships,” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

“In Living Harmony”: Santa Rosa Symphony’s Young People’s Chamber Orchestra performs harmonically rich music by living composers from the last 100 years. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $20. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

“Dancing with the Stars Live”: Foxtrot, tango, salsa and more with dancers from the longtime TV show. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59 to $79, VIP $195 to $575. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, March 10

Stewart Florsheim: Award-winning author in conversation with Diane Frank, with poetry readings from “Amusing the Angels.” Event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Face masks required. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Musers and Evie Ladin Band: Double-bill with folk and new old-time Americana music. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday, March 11

Spring Art Fair: Sonoma Valley Newcomers Club hosts more than 20 artists, from painters to jewelry designers, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Krug Center at Sonoma Valley Inn Best Western, 550 Second St. W., Sonoma. Free. More information at sv-nc.org.

Deed Day: Gundlach Bundschu Winery celebrates its 165th anniversary with wine, food trucks, a DJ, kids’ activities and more. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the winery, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-938-5277, gunbun.com/events.

“Feeling Groovy”: Show highlighting the songs and stories of Simon & Garfunkel begins at 6:30 p.m. at Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave., Petaluma. Tickets are $20. More information at pollyklaastheater.org/events.

The Blues Night: The Blue Lights perform popular and classic blues-inspired songs, including jazz, funk and swing. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5 at the door. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sunday, March 12

Israeli Chamber Project: Ensemble joins Grammy-winning Lebanese American tenor Karim Sulayman for a 3 p.m. performance at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35 to $95. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Blues is a Woman”: Six female performers blend song and storytelling to celebrate the women who popularized the blues. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor