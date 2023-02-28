Things to do in Sonoma County, March 3-12, 2023

See award-winning stand-up comedy, hear live music, visit local art shows and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 3

Opening reception: Santa Rosa Arts Center annual members’ show at the center gallery, 312 S. A St., Santa Rosa. Reception from 5 to 8 p.m. during the SOFA art district First Friday Art Walk. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-526-0135, santarosaartscenter.org.

“Breathless”: Sonoma Film Institute opens its 50th anniversary season with the 1960 French crime drama, shown in French with English subtitles. Film screens at 7 p.m. in Darwin 107 at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free, with a $5 suggested donation. Also shows 4 p.m. March 5. More information at 707-664-2606, sfi.sonoma.edu.

Bill Saxton: New York jazz saxophonist performs at “Harlem Nights in Ukiah” from 7 to 9 p.m. at T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah. Also singer/songwriter Paula Samonte. Tickets are $50. Through March 4. More information at 707-918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Tainted Love: San Francisco band brings the 1980s back to life with music, video projections and more. Showtime is 9 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $25. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, March 4

“Landscape Improvisations'': Reception for painter James Reynolds from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Free. Through April 2. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.

“Weather or Not”: Reception for artist Carmen Sheldon from 4 to 6 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through March 26. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

Works for Heart: Art show and dinner benefit for the Jewish Community Free Clinic. VIP reception at 4:30 p.m., main event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Art by local and national artists. Music by Kash Killion & Killion’s Trillions. Tickets are $150, VIP $200. More information at jewishfreeclinic.org.

The Black Brothers Band: Irish band performs jigs, Dublin street songs, traditional Irish ballads and more at 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Soul Section: Bay Area band performs funk and soul of the 1960s and ’70s, plus rock favorites. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Healdsburg Dance Collective: Launch celebration features a “Let’s Dance” dance party with DJ Glitterfox, UPside Dance Company, Mr. December band and dance films. Show begins at 7:30 p.m., dance party at 8:30 p.m., at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $15 and $25. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Hunter Ellis Band: Sonoma County indie rock musician plus show opener Mae Powell perform an acoustic-based show at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Music begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $15. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sunday, March 5

Mid-Century Marketplace and Art Show: Resort-O-Rama hosts an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a marketplace from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at resortorama.com.

“Labyrinth”: The 1986 musical fantasy featuring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly screens at 11 a.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

World Dance Healdsburg: Performances by Ballet Folklorico, Dunsmuir Scottish Dancers, Jewels of Beladi and Miyabi-no-Mai. Show begins at 2:30 p.m. at Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Brian Regan: Stand-up comedian performs at 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45 to $69.50. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, March 6

Javier Zamora: “Solito” memoirist and poet recounts his harrowing journey as an immigrant who left his native El Salvador unaccompanied at age 9. Sonoma Speakers Series presentation begins at 7 p.m. at Hanna Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. VIP reception at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are sold out. More information at 707-696-8378, sonomaspeakerseries.com.

“The Lightning Thief”: Percy Jackson musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s children’s book begins at 6:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16 and $21, with $5 lap passes. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.