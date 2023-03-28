Things to do in Sonoma County, March 31-April 9, 2023

Paint and hunt for Easter eggs, see live music, watch local student films and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 31

Ellie James: Indie pop singer-songwriter performs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldassari Wine Lounge, 9058 Windsor Road, Windsor. Free. More information at 707-837-5327, bfwwine.com/music.

Sonoma County Student Film Festival: Showcase of short films by student filmmakers from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Reception begins at 6 p.m., films screen at 7 p.m. Tickets are a suggested $5 donation. More information at studentlife.santarosa.edu/sonoma-county-student-film-festival.

José Feliciano: Renowned Latin singer and guitarist performs at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Also 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 1. Tickets are $65 to $125. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Music/Words Series: Pianist Inna Faliks and poet Ellen Bass perform at 7:30 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Pre-concert discussion at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $75. More information at the222.org.

Luis Angel El Flaco: Banda singer from Sinaloa, Mexico performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

North Coast Comedy: Mario Hodge headlines a comedy show also featuring Shea Suga and Butch Escobar. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Epicenter Window Room, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $20. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Rufus Wainwright: Indie pop singer-songwriter performs at 8 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. Sold out. More information at 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com/happenings.

Saturday, April 1

Cloverdale Wine Walk: Wine and beer tastings, pop-up vendors and live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Tickets are $30. More information at cloverdalewinewalk.com.

Occidental Fool’s Parade: The Hub Bub Club marching band leads the annual parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Occidental. A Fool’s Party follows at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, with kids’ activities, music by Tumbleweed Soul Trio and Electric Tumbleweed, and more. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org/fools-parade.

“Russian River Seasons”: Artists’ reception and art demonstrations by Karen Miller and Gail Morgan from 1 to 4 p.m. at Upstairs Art Gallery, 306 Center St., Healdsburg. Free. Through April 30. More information at 707-431-4214, upstairsartgallery.net.

“Popeye the Sailor Man”: Watch new HD-scans of Max Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s at 7 p.m. at Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Includes a discussion and Q&A with animation historians and special guest Jane Fleischer Reid. Tickets are $5 to $15. More information at 707-284-1265, schulzmuseum.org/popeye.

Joselyn & Don: Blues, folk and jazz duo performs at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Folk group The Musers opens the show at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Soul Emotions: Sonoma County soul and rhythm and blues band performs at 8:30 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Sunday, April 2

Easter egg hunt: Forestville Chamber of Commerce hosts an egg hunt for toddlers to 12-year-olds at 9:50 a.m. at Forestville Youth Park, 6935 Mirabel Road. Free. More information at forestvillechamber.org/calendar.

Rosetown Ramblers: Trombonist Ron Dubin’s new band performs for TRAD JASS, a Sonoma County traditional jazz club. The concert is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Druid Hall, 1011 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Also jamming and dancing. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145.

“An Afternoon of Magic & Enchantment”: Fairytale concert and singalong begin at 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Costumes welcome. Tickets are $10 and $20. More information at 707-894-2214, cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Spring Egg Painting Party: River Friends of the Library presents egg decorating, children’s books and refreshments from 2 to 4 p.m. at Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road. Free. Materials provided. More information at 707-869-9004, events.sonomalibrary.org/event/springtime-egg-painting-party.

Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble: Sebastopol-based, 14-member ensemble performs at 2:30 p.m. Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Free. More information at 707-823-7691, events.sonomalibrary.org/event/gravenstein-mandolin-ensemble-3.