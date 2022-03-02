Things to do in Sonoma County, March 4 - 13, 2022

Jam out to jazz music, boogie down with a blues band, laugh with Irish comics and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 4

“In Bloom”: Meet several artists whose works are featured in the new two-month exhibit. Art reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Art Trail Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Artists will discuss their botanical works and inspirations. Free admission. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

“Figures and Faces”: Santa Rosa Arts Center hosts an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Figurative art in several mediums by Sonoma County and Bay Area artists. Free admission. Through April 30. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

Rick Braun: The jazz trumpeter and composer performs a self-titled album release show at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $39 to $79. Through March 5. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Nate Bargatze: Rising stand-up comedian brings “The Raincheck Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $35 to $49.75, VIP $149.75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theater Arts presents the funny and poignant story of a boy with autism who attempts to solve the murder of a neighbor’s dog. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Studio Theatre, Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through March 13. More information at 707-527-4307, bit.ly/3ptvYYe.

John Craigie: The folk singer-songwriter and storyteller performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Folk singer-songwriter Hanna Haas opens the show. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $40. Through March 5. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sue Foley: Award-winning blues guitarist/singer performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. The Danny Click Trio opens. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at seetickets.us/event/Sue-Foley/449329.

Pop-up Piano Bar: Drop in to sing accompanied by pianist Spence Blank from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. Through March 5. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Saturday, March 5

TEDx Sonoma County: “Emergence” is the theme for presentations and discussions exploring local and global ideas and issues. Tenth annual event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Virtual option available. The fee is $35 to $60. More information at tedxsonomacounty.com/#home.

“Flight Path”: Surreal, wild and complex paintings by Sharon Eisley featured at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Artist reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Exhibit runs through April 2. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Great Concertos performance, with conductors Bobby Rogers and Casey Jones, begins at 4 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The West County High School Orchestra and guest soloist Aaron Westman also perform. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org/EventDetail/227.

Dgiin: Sonoma County gypsy flamenco band, featuring Mimi and Gabe Pirard, performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Commodores: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues and funk band performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/the-commodores.

Freedy Johnston: New York City-based singer-songwriter, plus Doug Jayne & Allen Sudduth. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20-$25. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Sunday, March 6

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County’s Traditional Ragtime and Dixieland Jazz Appreciation & Strutters Society resumes its monthly concerts from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. The Russian River Ramblers is the featured band. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145, tradjass.org.