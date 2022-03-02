Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, March 4 - 13, 2022

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 2, 2022, 12:33PM
Jam out to jazz music, boogie down with a blues band, laugh with Irish comics and more at these upcoming Sonoma County events.

Friday, March 4

“In Bloom”: Meet several artists whose works are featured in the new two-month exhibit. Art reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Art Trail Gallery at Corrick’s, 637 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Artists will discuss their botanical works and inspirations. Free admission. More information at 707-546-2424, corricks.com.

“Figures and Faces”: Santa Rosa Arts Center hosts an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at 312 S. A St., in the SOFA arts district. Figurative art in several mediums by Sonoma County and Bay Area artists. Free admission. Through April 30. More information at santarosaartscenter.org.

Rick Braun: The jazz trumpeter and composer performs a self-titled album release show at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $39 to $79. Through March 5. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Nate Bargatze: Rising stand-up comedian brings “The Raincheck Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $35 to $49.75, VIP $149.75. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time”: Santa Rosa Junior College Theater Arts presents the funny and poignant story of a boy with autism who attempts to solve the murder of a neighbor’s dog. Opens at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Studio Theatre, Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20 to $25. Through March 13. More information at 707-527-4307, bit.ly/3ptvYYe.

John Craigie: The folk singer-songwriter and storyteller performs at 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Folk singer-songwriter Hanna Haas opens the show. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $40. Through March 5. More information at 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

Sue Foley: Award-winning blues guitarist/singer performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 224 Vintage Way, Novato. The Danny Click Trio opens. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at seetickets.us/event/Sue-Foley/449329.

Pop-up Piano Bar: Drop in to sing accompanied by pianist Spence Blank from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. Through March 5. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Saturday, March 5

TEDx Sonoma County: “Emergence” is the theme for presentations and discussions exploring local and global ideas and issues. Tenth annual event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required. Virtual option available. The fee is $35 to $60. More information at tedxsonomacounty.com/#home.

“Flight Path”: Surreal, wild and complex paintings by Sharon Eisley featured at Sebastopol Gallery, 150 N. Main St. Artist reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Exhibit runs through April 2. More information at 707-829-7200, sebastopolgallery.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Great Concertos performance, with conductors Bobby Rogers and Casey Jones, begins at 4 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The West County High School Orchestra and guest soloist Aaron Westman also perform. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $5 to $20. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org/EventDetail/227.

Dgiin: Sonoma County gypsy flamenco band, featuring Mimi and Gabe Pirard, performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Commodores: Grammy-winning rhythm and blues and funk band performs at 8 p.m. at the Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/events/the-commodores.

Freedy Johnston: New York City-based singer-songwriter, plus Doug Jayne & Allen Sudduth. Showtime is 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $20-$25. More information at thelostchurch.org.

Sunday, March 6

TRAD JASS: Sonoma County’s Traditional Ragtime and Dixieland Jazz Appreciation & Strutters Society resumes its monthly concerts from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 3559 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa. The Russian River Ramblers is the featured band. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Admission is $15. More information at 707-480-6145, tradjass.org.

Anthony de Mare: “Liaisons 2022 — Re-imagining Sondheim from the Piano” features new music inspired by the work of Stephen Sondheim. Concert pianist performs at 3 p.m. at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $30 to $40. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Carlos Reyes: Vintage House and the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society presents the virtuoso violinist/harpist in concert as part of the “Jazz at the House” concert series at Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. The performance begins at 3 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $55. More information at 707-996-0311, vintagehouse.org/events/jazz.

“Agency — Feminist Art and Power” panel discussion: Curator Karen M. Gutfreund and 14 of the women-identified artists in the Museum of Sonoma County exhibit discuss their works during a virtual presentation. The free event is from 4 to 5 p.m. More information at 707-579-1500, bit.ly/3vs0Rjh.

Daniel Adam Maltz: The Vienna-based musician performs works by Haydn and Mozart on a historic Viennese fortepiano at 7 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $10 to $35. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Buddy Guy: The blues artist and seven-time Grammy Award winner performs at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Plus guest artist guitarist Ally Venable. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $49 to $89. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, March 7

“Drawn from Life — The People and Places of Peanuts”: Exhibit looks at the inspiration for “Peanuts” characters, traits and gags from the life of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Admission is $5 to $12. Exhibit closes March 13. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, March 8

“Exhibition on Screen — Frida Kahlo”: Art documentary looks at the life and works of the iconic Mexican artist. Shows begin at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $16. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, March 9

Big Thinkers: Experiences with science, physics and art for children ages 7 and older from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Included with admission of $7 to $14. Museum open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Thursday, March 10

Mary Lea Carroll: The author discusses her books “Saint Everywhere: Travels in Search of the Lady Saints” and “Somehow Saints: More Travels in Search of the Saintly” at 6 p.m. at Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Free admission. More information at 707-939-1779, readersbooks.com.

The Real Irish Comedy Fest: Blarney and laughs with Irish comics Sean Finnerty, Martin Angolo and Dave Nihill. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Coco Montoya: Rock and blues singer-guitarist performs at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Friday, March 11

Telegraph Quartet: Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series presents the award-winning quartet at 7:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $15 to $30. More information at 415-392-4400, events.santarosa.edu/srjc-chamber-concert-series.

Dirty Cello: North Bay band celebrates its album release at 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Features favorite songs of the 1960s. Tickets are $20 to $30. Through March 12. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Saturday, March 12

“Apologia”: Roustabout Theater Professional Ensemble presents the comedy about a 1960s political activist now facing the repercussions of her past. Play opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center’s Carston Cabaret, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Tickets are $20 to $26. Through March 27. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

John Reichman & The Jaybirds: Bluegrass, old-time and acoustic roots music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex, 425 Morris St., Sebastopol. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Admission is $30. More information at socofoso.com/event/john-reischman.

Sunday, March 13

National Arts Program: Reception and awards ceremony for the City of Santa Rosa’s 19th annual National Arts Program Exhibition and Competition is from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave. Free admission, registration required. Exhibit through April 29. More information at 707-543-4674, srcity.org/3208/National-Arts-Program.

Tammy Hall Quartet: “Sundays at 7” concert series features “A Time for Love” with the pianist and vocalist, along with Leberta Lorál, Ruth Davies and Daria Johnson. Concert starts at 7 p.m. at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Eileen Ivers: Grammy-winning folk music fiddler performs with her band, Universal Roots, at 7 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result required. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

