Things to do in Sonoma County, March 5-14, 2021

From virtual film festivals to nature journaling outdoors, there’s something for just about anyone to do in Sonoma County this week.

Friday, March 5

Emily Lois and Dave Monterey: The Luther Burbank Center’s “Luther Locals” series includes this local duo’s concert of original songs. 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org

“Play-Demic” Festival: Napa’s Lucky Penny Video Theatre presents a series of pandemic-related plays, from “Fitness in the Time of COVID-19” to “How to Survive a Pandemic.” On-demand through March 7, online. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. For more information, visit luckypennynapa.com

“Crawfish: We, The Invisible”: 6th Street Playhouse has extended its presentation of this one-man play told from the perspective of a Black homeless man living on the streets of Berkeley. 7 p.m. online. Continues through March 8. Tickets are $16-$60. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Saturday, March 6

Chris Amberger Trio: Hotel Healdsburg’s lineup of local artists includes the Chris Amberger Trio playing a tribute to Chik Corea and other piano masters on the hotel’s Garden Courtyard. 5-8 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. For more information, visit hotelhealdsburg.com

“In the Kitchen” with Bricoleur: Cook up some Chicken Milanese to pair with Bricoleur Vineyards’ 2018 Estate Chardonnay in this online cooking class. 5 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit bricoleurvineyards.com

Monday, March 8

The Broadway Bash! Silent Auction: Cinnabar’s annual fundraiser, a virtual silent auction, begins. Concludes March 13, with an online performance at 7 p.m. For more information, visit one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash/welcome

Wednesday, March 10

Nature journaling with Angela Zocco Sturr: Explore how nature journaling can deepen your appreciation for the outdoors at Laguna Uplands Preserve. Four-week program. 4-5 p.m. at Laguna Uplands Preserve, at the top of Palm Drive, Sebastopol. $80 for four classes. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rd6a11

Thursday, March 11

Quetzal: The Green Music Center presents a virtual event with Quetzal, a band that mixes East LA sound with culture and sociopolitical ideas. 7 p.m. online. $10 tickets, free for SSU students. For more information, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/quetzal

Michael Moss — Online: Author Michael Moss will discuss his book “Hooked,” which covers food science and the interaction of food, psychology and the food industry. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

How to Draw Lucy: Learn to draw the iconic “Peanuts” character Lucy with Mary Shyne, staff artist at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates. 4 p.m. on Zoom. $10 museum members, $15 nonmembers. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org

Friday, March 12

My Name Is … Johnny Cash: Jennifer Barnaba and Steve Lasiter reenact the story and songs of Johnny and June Carter Cash, presented by 6th Street Playhouse. On demand through April 11 online. Tickets start at $24. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com/the-johnny-cash-story

Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival: Sonoma County’s Jewish Community Center presents five new films on-demand for three weeks, through April 2. Includes Zoom talks with filmmakers. Single tickets start at $14; family passes start at $60. For more information, visit jccsoco.org

Saturday, March 13

The Broadway Bash!: Cinnabar presents a virtual Broadway bash fundraiser performance. Includes silent auction starting March 8. 7 p.m. online. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash/welcome