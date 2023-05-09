Things to do in Sonoma County, May 12-21, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2023, 3:42PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Celebrate Mother’s Day, see live music, attend art openings and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 12

SRJC Dance Program: “Affects/Effect” student dance performances, with professional guest artists UPside Dance Company, Funny Bones Crew and Platypus. Show opens at 7 p.m. at Burbank Theater, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 14. More information at dance.santarosa.edu/events.

Monster Trucks: Les Schwab Tires Monster Truck Spring Nationals open with a 7 p.m. show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. A pit party starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $30. Through May 13. More information at pdne.ws/3M8Ujy7.

The Transatlantic Guitar Trio: Jazz ballads, gypsy swing standards, pop music and original compositions at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Little Gems and April and Monroe Grisman Music Project: Eclectic show with folk/roots rock begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $25. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sean Carscadden: Fortieth Birthday Bash performance with special guests Wyld Iris, Dan Martin, Lemme Adams and Jaleh. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Banda Nights: Clave MC and Banda Estrellas de la Bahía perform at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, May 13

Inclusion Festival: Festival for people with disabilities and their allies. All-ages event features live music, dancing and art explorations with sensory-sensitive accommodations. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at pdne.ws/3oWx7db.

Pink Saturday: Out in the Vineyard presents top rosé wines from more than two dozen wineries, plus food and music from noon to 3 p.m. at Viansa Winery, 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Pink attire suggested. A portion of ticket sales, $85 each, benefit Positive Images in support of LGBTQ+ youth in Sonoma County. More information at outinthevineyard.com.

“Loop”: Pixar’s animated short about a nonverbal autistic girl and a chatty boy screens at 12:45, 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Presentation by writer/director Erica Milsom at 1 p.m. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Kathleen Yorba and Ryan Douglas: Opening reception for figurative and abstract art exhibit, “Embody: Connections to the Subconscious,” from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. Through June 24. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

For the Love of Cats: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County fundraiser features live and silent auctions, food, beer, wine, music, entertainment and cat art. Event is from 2 to 6 p.m. at Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-576-7999, forgottenfelines.com/loveofcats.

“Labyrinth of Forms: Women and Abstraction, 1930-1950”: Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10; advance registration required. Through Sept. 3. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Sonoma Voices Rising: “Thank You, Mom” vocal and piano concert of gratitude and celebration begins at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25 to $65. More information at the222.org.

Sarah Silverman: Emmy-winning comedian, actress and podcast host brings her “Grow Some Lips” tour to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Sold out. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, May 14

Santa Rosa Free Little Art Gallery: Opening day for a new free community art exchange at 2938 Dall Sheep Lane, Santa Rosa. Share and take art and crafts of all forms (5 inches by 7 inches or smaller). More information at pdne.ws/3pqToAf.

Mother’s Day Safety Fair: Sonoma County Fire District free pancake breakfast and safety fair with local first responders and emergency vehicles. Event is from 8 a.m. to noon at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Reservations requested, donations accepted. More information at pdne.ws/3poWe8K.

Museum honors moms: Free admission for mothers and grandmothers on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. Regular admission is $13 to $16. More information at 707-546-4069, cmosc.org.

Wild About Mom: Mother’s Day brunch and safari adventure tour at Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. Seatings begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 and $52. More information at 707-566-3667, safariwest.com.

Free visit for moms: Mothers visit for free on Mother’s Day at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Jazz & Blues Brunch: Performance by Sarah Baker & Friends quartet, plus Mother’s Day brunch. Event begins at 11 a.m. at Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. More information at 707-852-2196, barrelprooflounge.com.

Mother’s Day celebration: Americana and Celtic duo Gayle & Wanda perform at 1:30 p.m., plus free horse rides from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Fort Ross State Historic Park, 19005 Highway 1, Jenner. Admission is $10 per vehicle. More information at 707-847-3437, fortross.org.

Monday, May 15

Mz. Dee: Vocalist performs with her band, The VIPs, for Blue Mondays at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Showtime is 6 p.m. Pro Jam follows. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Rodney Crowell: Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter’s “The Chicago Sessions” tour, with special guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Tickets are $38 to $58. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Tuesday, May 16

Coasting: Sue Bohlin directs a “Tuesday Afternoon/Forever Afternoon” community choir concert featuring familiar yacht-rock songs. Music begins at 7 p.m. at Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at 707-884-1138, gualalaarts.org.

Wednesday, May 17

Bark 4 the Art of Rock: Pop-up features posters and memorabilia from San Francisco’s Fillmore and Warfield Theatre from the 1960s to the ’90s. Show and sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Del-Mar Building, 1400 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. Free. Proceeds benefit dog-related nonprofits in Napa County. Through May 29. More information at 707-755-1125, bark4arts.com.

Shannon and The Clams: Retro rock band headlines a show at 8 p.m. at The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. Also Shana Cleveland. Tickets are $29 to $34.50. More information at 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com.

Thursday, May 18

Puffinhorn: Mike Campbell and John Paul Norris perform original and classic folk-rock, blues and jazz from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road. Free. More information at 707-869-0821, rionidoroadhouse.com.

Thursday Night Trivia: North Bay Trivia competitions, ages 21 and older, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Golden State Cider, 180 Morris St., Suite 150, The Barlow, Sebastopol. Free. Prizes awarded. More information at 707-827-3765, drinkgoldenstate.com/taproom.

Americana Night: Nell Robinson and Jim Nunally Band perform originals and vintage country covers for the season finale at Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, May 19

The River + Redwoods Film Festival: Inaugural film fest includes screenings, talks with filmmakers, parties and more. Opening shorts showcase begins at 5:30 p.m., with “Gone in the Night” at 7 p.m. and an opening party at 9 p.m. at Monte Rio Theater, 20396 Bohemian Highway. Tickets are $25 to $50. Through May 21. More information at 707-865-0913, monteriotheaterandextravaganza.com.

AAPI heritage: Asian American and Pacific Islander Healing Concert with cultural performances including shakuhachi, erhu, taiko, tai chi and more. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Free with advance registration. More information at pdne.ws/3LGI620.

Les Claypool: “Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Tour” with special guest Fishbone opens the Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $199. Headline concerts continue through Sept. 24. More information at 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com.

Melissa Geissinger: Santa Rosa author discusses “Nothing Left But Dust,” her debut novel about love, loss and hope set against the backdrop of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

La Adictiva: Award-winning Latin band in concert at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Also Grupo Yndio and Los de la Empresa. Tickets are $70. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, May 20

Art in Our Gardens: Mendocino County Art Association presents 22 artists displaying and discussing their art at five gardens in Ukiah and Redwood Valley. Free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at 707-462-1400, artsmendocino.org.

Ronny Chieng: Comedian, actor and “The Daily Show” correspondent brings his “Testing Out Material” tour to the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $50. More information at 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, May 21

Levi Lloyd memorial: Celebration of Life for the veteran blues guitarist who died in February. Event is from noon to 8 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes/SOMO Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Reflections, plus music by Lloyd’s bands and The Blues Defenders, Soul Section, Soul Fuse and more. Suggested $20 donation benefits Play it Forward Music Foundation. More information at facebook.com/LeviLloydAndFriends.

Doug von Koss: Poet, performer and founding member of Rumi’s Caravan shares poetry from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets, at $20 to $25, benefit Sebastopol’s Peacetown. More information at peacetown.org.

