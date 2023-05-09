Things to do in Sonoma County, May 12-21, 2023

Celebrate Mother’s Day, see live music, attend art openings and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 12

SRJC Dance Program: “Affects/Effect” student dance performances, with professional guest artists UPside Dance Company, Funny Bones Crew and Platypus. Show opens at 7 p.m. at Burbank Theater, Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 14. More information at dance.santarosa.edu/events.

Monster Trucks: Les Schwab Tires Monster Truck Spring Nationals open with a 7 p.m. show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. A pit party starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $30. Through May 13. More information at pdne.ws/3M8Ujy7.

The Transatlantic Guitar Trio: Jazz ballads, gypsy swing standards, pop music and original compositions at 7:30 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25 to $30. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Little Gems and April and Monroe Grisman Music Project: Eclectic show with folk/roots rock begins at 8:15 p.m. at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; use the Ross Street entrance. Tickets are $25. More information at thelostchurch.org/santa-rosa.

Sean Carscadden: Fortieth Birthday Bash performance with special guests Wyld Iris, Dan Martin, Lemme Adams and Jaleh. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

Banda Nights: Clave MC and Banda Estrellas de la Bahía perform at 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40. More information at visitepicenter.com/upcoming-events.

Saturday, May 13

Inclusion Festival: Festival for people with disabilities and their allies. All-ages event features live music, dancing and art explorations with sensory-sensitive accommodations. Visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at pdne.ws/3oWx7db.

Pink Saturday: Out in the Vineyard presents top rosé wines from more than two dozen wineries, plus food and music from noon to 3 p.m. at Viansa Winery, 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Pink attire suggested. A portion of ticket sales, $85 each, benefit Positive Images in support of LGBTQ+ youth in Sonoma County. More information at outinthevineyard.com.

“Loop”: Pixar’s animated short about a nonverbal autistic girl and a chatty boy screens at 12:45, 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Presentation by writer/director Erica Milsom at 1 p.m. Included with museum admission of $5 to $12. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Kathleen Yorba and Ryan Douglas: Opening reception for figurative and abstract art exhibit, “Embody: Connections to the Subconscious,” from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. Through June 24. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com.

For the Love of Cats: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County fundraiser features live and silent auctions, food, beer, wine, music, entertainment and cat art. Event is from 2 to 6 p.m. at Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50. More information at 707-576-7999, forgottenfelines.com/loveofcats.

“Labyrinth of Forms: Women and Abstraction, 1930-1950”: Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Admission is $10; advance registration required. Through Sept. 3. More information at 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Sonoma Voices Rising: “Thank You, Mom” vocal and piano concert of gratitude and celebration begins at 7 p.m. at The 222, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $25 to $65. More information at the222.org.

Sarah Silverman: Emmy-winning comedian, actress and podcast host brings her “Grow Some Lips” tour to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Showtime is 8 p.m. Sold out. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, May 14

Santa Rosa Free Little Art Gallery: Opening day for a new free community art exchange at 2938 Dall Sheep Lane, Santa Rosa. Share and take art and crafts of all forms (5 inches by 7 inches or smaller). More information at pdne.ws/3pqToAf.

Mother’s Day Safety Fair: Sonoma County Fire District free pancake breakfast and safety fair with local first responders and emergency vehicles. Event is from 8 a.m. to noon at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Reservations requested, donations accepted. More information at pdne.ws/3poWe8K.