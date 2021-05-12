Things to do in Sonoma County, May 14-23, 2021

It’s almost summer, so why not get a head start on the fun with these local events?

Friday, May 14

“In Their Own Voice”: Cloverdale Performing Arts presents five short plays and performance pieces about the impact of womanhood on female-identifying, femme and nonbinary people. 8:30 p.m. online. $25 tickets, $12 student tickets. More dates available. For more information, visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com

Saturday, May 15

Gualala Arts Exhibit Opening: Visit Gualala Arts for the opening day of a returning exhibit, “Gualala Salon and Salon des Refusés.” The exhibit is selective — judges decide which artwork will be accepted and shown in the Burnett Gallery, and the other entries will be shown in the Salon des Refusés. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free. 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. For more information, visit gualalaarts.org

Sunday, May 16

SRS @ Home: Watch the Santa Rosa Symphony perform a number of musical works, including a tribute to “Peanuts” characters by composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, with movements like “Schroeder’s Beethoven Fantasy.” 3 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit srsymphony.org

Meditation with Rescued Animals: You’ve likely heard of goat yoga, but have you tried sheep meditation? Hang out with rescued sheep at Charlie’s Acres in a meditation class. Arrive at 10:30 a.m.; class starts at 11 a.m. $60 tickets. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma. For more information, visit charliesacres.org

Inclusion Festival Auction: Final day of this virtual auction to benefit Inclusion Festival and the artists of Alchemia. Items in the auction include art, collectibles, clothing and more. For more information and to participate in the auction, visit bit.ly/3ulN8Hr

Tuesday, May 18

Layered Surfaces with Naomi Clement: Instructor Naomi Clement explores different techniques to create texture on your pots and ceramics. 3:30 p.m. online. $45. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org

Wednesday, May 19

Dena Grunt — Online: Author and Nick’s Cove proprietor Dena Grunt discusses her book “Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nick’s Cove,” which honors the historic restaurant in Tomales Bay. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Thursday, May 20

Women in Conversation: Learn from local women in part three of the Women in Conversation series, “Creating Your Calm.” Three women explain how they used quarantine to develop new skills and hobbies. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit socowomenevents.com

Take Home BBQ: Grab a top-notch meal for your family and support the Sonoma County Farm Bureau at this event. Includes a tri-tip roast, baked beans, garlic bread and more. Meals start at $70 for four servings. Delivery available for an additional $15. Deadline to order is May 14. Pick up instructions will be sent after ordering. For more information, visit sonomafb.org

Friday, May 21

Wine & Cheese Night: Colagrossi Wines presents this virtual tasting with three wines and multiple local cheeses. Also on Thursday, May 20. $130 for a kit, serves 2-6 people. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit colagrossiwines.com

Saturday, May 22

Pasta & Punchlines: Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, this event features comedian Finesse Mitchell and will be hosted by Casey Williams. Enjoy a pasta dinner and a comedy show at the Boys & Girls Club. 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $75; table of eight is $550. 21 and older. 1011 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosaboysandgirlsclub.com

Sunday, May 23

Yoga on the Green: Participate in a yoga class on the lawn at Rodney Strong Vineyards followed by a tasting flight of wines. 9:30 a.m. $45. 11455 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. For more information, visit rodneystrong.com

Carpool Cinema — “Grease”: Visit the Luther Burbank Center for a drive-in showing of the 1978 flick “Grease.” 8:45 p.m. $35 per car. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org