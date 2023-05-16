Things to do in Sonoma County, May 19-28, 2023

DIANNE REBER HART
May 16, 2023
Friday, May 19

Ginger Beavers: Songs from Broadway to Disney from 5 to 10 p.m. in the piano lounge at Tonti Family Wines, 9086 Windsor Road, Windsor. Free. More information at tontifamilywines.com.

“Above and Beyond”: Orchestral classics and a cappella choral works by the Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra plus the SRJC Choirs and members of the Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at pdne.ws/458gnjE.

Sister Hazel: Alternative rock band plus opener Victoria Bailey perform at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

“House of Sandwich”: Five short plays and an operetta concerning the sandwich and its role in historic world events. Showtime is 8 p.m. at The Imaginists, 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through May 20. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.org.

Saturday, May 20

Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting Experience: Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience event features more than 100 wines plus bites prepared by local and international chefs. Also live music. Attend from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the West Plaza lot, 30 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $250, $190 for Healdsburg residents. More information at healdsburgwineandfood.com.

Partners & Friends: Twenty artists present works at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Through June 25. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Artist tour and book release: Sebastopol artist leads gallery tours of his exhibit, “Art of Risk: The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” from 2 to 3 p.m. and signs early release copies of his new book, “Workmanship of Risk,” from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free with museum admission of $5 to $7. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Poetry and music: Acclaimed Sonoma County poets offer anthology readings, plus jazz performances by Ian Scherer and Stella Heath. Outdoor event is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Market, 6762 Sebastopol Ave. Free. More information at 707-407-4020, cmnaturalfoods.com/events.

Mariachi festival: Mariachi Jalisco, Gildardo Alvarez and Osbaldo Lopez are among the seven acts from 2 to 9 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-307-2573, somovillage.com.

Opening reception: Luminous paintings by Michael E. Bartlett and fine jewelry designs by Eileen Ruggeri-Coccia. Reception from 4 to 8 p.m. at Alley Gallery behind La Haye Art Center, 148 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free, reservations requested. Through May 29. More information at michaelebartlett.com/events.

Salute to “American Graffiti”: The film’s 50th anniversary celebration includes Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s parade of classic American cars from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Also vendors, live radio, activities and more. Free. More information at 707-769-0429, visitpetaluma.com.

Ken Cook Trio: Jazz music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge and Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, May 21

Plowing Play Day: Draft horses, plowing and harnessing demonstrations, blacksmiths, early day gas engines, art activities, free wine tasting and horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Free. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com.

Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival: Taiko drumming, live music and folk dance, martial arts, cultural exhibits, kids’ activities, food, vendors and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at sonomamatsuri.org.

Journey to the Future: Unveiling of an interactive sculpture, food vendors and input-taking for Santa Rosa Forward, a multiyear effort to update Santa Rosa’s General Plan. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Ig9xyX.

Kanikapila: Hula Mai Sonoma presents an Hawaiian-style jam session with award-winning Hawaiian singer and ukulele player Faith Ako of Rohnert Park. Event begins at 1 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club, 574 First St. E., Sonoma. $10 suggested donation. More information at faithakomusic.com/events.

Chuck Sher Trio: Swinging jazz from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Putnam Plaza outside the Speakeasy, 139-B Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Free. More information at musicinplace.org.

The Aznavoorian Duo: Program of Beethoven, Debussy, Komitas and more at 2 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Tickets are $10 to $35. More information at redwoodarts.org.

Jami Jamison Band: Blues and jazz “Concert with a Purpose” benefits Cancer Support Sonoma. Allyson Paige opens the show at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-996-9756, sebastianitheatre.com.

“Juke Joint Jukebox”: North California Arts Collective cabaret traces the history of American juke joints and jukeboxes through the late 1960s. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets, at $19 and $39, benefit the playhouse. More information at 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Monday, May 22

Alvon Johnson: Music Icon Award recipient performs jazz standards, rock and more at 6 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Mike & Pat Show: Americana, blues, rock and more from 6 to 9 p.m. during Community Monday Night at Main Street Bistro, 16280 Main St., Guerneville. Free. More information at 707-869-0501, mainststation.com.

Tuesday, May 23

Timothy O’Neil: Folk/Americana music at 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Wednesday, May 24

“Don Giovanni”: Met Opera’s new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy masterpiece. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $19 to $27. More information at 707-829-3456, rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Bob Culbertson: Chapman Stick soloist performs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

The Great Raven Reveal: Raven Theater announces its upcoming season with a program of live entertainment, games, refreshments and more at 5:30 p.m. at the theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

doRiaN Mode: Vintage jazz plus rhythm and blues and soulful ballads at the Wine & Sunset Series from 6 to 8 p.m. at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Also wine and a food truck. Tickets are $10 to $25. More information at prwinery.com/winery-events.

Thursday, May 25

Bodega Art Walk: Local vendors, trunk shows, art demonstrations, live music and more from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Bodega. Participants include the Artisans’ Co-op, 17175 Bodega Highway. Free. More information at pdne.ws/4309X4j.

Maria Scrivan: New York Times bestselling author, “Half Full” syndicated cartoonist and creator of the “Nat Enough” series discusses her work, including her newest graphic novel, “Nat for Nothing.” Event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. Free. More information at 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org/maria-scrivan.

Friday, May 26

Bottlerock Napa Valley: Three-day music, food, wine and brew festival opens at 11:30 a.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Post Malone and The Smashing Pumpkins headline opening day. Tickets start at $189. More information at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Wreckless Strangers: Friday Night Live summer music season opens at the downtown Cloverdale Plaza. California Americana soul band performs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free. More information at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic.

REO Speedwagon: Rock band with hits like “Keep on Loving You” performs at 8 p.m. at Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. Sold out. More information at 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com.

Saturday, May 27

Hunter Noack: Pianist performs for “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” at 5:30 p.m. in the meadow at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $40, plus $10 per vehicle parking. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com/events.

“Sideways”: Movie in the Vineyard begins at 6 p.m. at Benovia Winery, 3339 Hartman Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30, including classic movie snacks and a glass of wine. More information at 707-921-1040, benoviawinery.com/events.

Sunday, May 28

Kids & Family Concert: Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents a family-friendly introduction to chamber music featuring Wolfgang Amadeus Schmutzinberry at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Arts and crafts activities begin at 10:30 a.m. Free. Reservations requested. More information at sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Cosmico Fest: Lineup includes Tim Bluhm, Duane Betts, Johnny Stachela, Cordovas and DJ sets with Gussie’s Dream Corner. Event begins at 4 p.m. at Coyote Sonoma, 44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. Tickets start at $45. More information at 707-433-4444, cosmicofest.com.

