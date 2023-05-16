Things to do in Sonoma County, May 19-28, 2023

Salute “American Graffiti,” attend food and wine festivals and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 19

Ginger Beavers: Songs from Broadway to Disney from 5 to 10 p.m. in the piano lounge at Tonti Family Wines, 9086 Windsor Road, Windsor. Free. More information at tontifamilywines.com.

“Above and Beyond”: Orchestral classics and a cappella choral works by the Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra plus the SRJC Choirs and members of the Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Burbank Auditorium, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $6 and $12. More information at pdne.ws/458gnjE.

Sister Hazel: Alternative rock band plus opener Victoria Bailey perform at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 to $38. More information at mystictheatre.com.

“House of Sandwich”: Five short plays and an operetta concerning the sandwich and its role in historic world events. Showtime is 8 p.m. at The Imaginists, 461 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 to $25. Through May 20. More information at 707-528-7554, theimaginists.org.

Saturday, May 20

Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting Experience: Healdsburg Wine and Food Experience event features more than 100 wines plus bites prepared by local and international chefs. Also live music. Attend from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the West Plaza lot, 30 North St., Healdsburg. Tickets are $250, $190 for Healdsburg residents. More information at healdsburgwineandfood.com.

Partners & Friends: Twenty artists present works at Graton Gallery, 9048 Graton Road. Opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Through June 25. More information at 707-829-8912, gratongallery.net.

Artist tour and book release: Sebastopol artist leads gallery tours of his exhibit, “Art of Risk: The Innovative Sculpture of Michael Cooper,” from 2 to 3 p.m. and signs early release copies of his new book, “Workmanship of Risk,” from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Free with museum admission of $5 to $7. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

Poetry and music: Acclaimed Sonoma County poets offer anthology readings, plus jazz performances by Ian Scherer and Stella Heath. Outdoor event is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Market, 6762 Sebastopol Ave. Free. More information at 707-407-4020, cmnaturalfoods.com/events.

Mariachi festival: Mariachi Jalisco, Gildardo Alvarez and Osbaldo Lopez are among the seven acts from 2 to 9 p.m. at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. More information at 707-307-2573, somovillage.com.

Opening reception: Luminous paintings by Michael E. Bartlett and fine jewelry designs by Eileen Ruggeri-Coccia. Reception from 4 to 8 p.m. at Alley Gallery behind La Haye Art Center, 148 E. Napa St., Sonoma. Free, reservations requested. Through May 29. More information at michaelebartlett.com/events.

Salute to “American Graffiti”: The film’s 50th anniversary celebration includes Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s parade of classic American cars from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Also vendors, live radio, activities and more. Free. More information at 707-769-0429, visitpetaluma.com.

Ken Cook Trio: Jazz music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Healdsburg Fireside Lounge and Spirit Bar, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. Free. More information at 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com.

Sunday, May 21

Plowing Play Day: Draft horses, plowing and harnessing demonstrations, blacksmiths, early day gas engines, art activities, free wine tasting and horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Free. More information at 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com.

Matsuri! Japanese Arts Festival: Taiko drumming, live music and folk dance, martial arts, cultural exhibits, kids’ activities, food, vendors and more. Event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. More information at sonomamatsuri.org.

Journey to the Future: Unveiling of an interactive sculpture, food vendors and input-taking for Santa Rosa Forward, a multiyear effort to update Santa Rosa’s General Plan. Event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Free. More information at pdne.ws/3Ig9xyX.

Kanikapila: Hula Mai Sonoma presents an Hawaiian-style jam session with award-winning Hawaiian singer and ukulele player Faith Ako of Rohnert Park. Event begins at 1 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club, 574 First St. E., Sonoma. $10 suggested donation. More information at faithakomusic.com/events.